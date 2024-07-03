Nexon say sorry for The First Descendant launch bugs and performance issues with free cosmetics and boosters

Nexon’s free-to-play looter-shooter The First Descendant – “Nexon’s Warframe”, because the wags are calling it on Steam – launched this week and has encountered a couple of snags and snaffaroos, together with beta rewards not exhibiting up, Simple Anti-Cheat not operating appropriately, frame-rate drops for individuals who downloaded prematurely of launch, and gamers discovering their merry option to servers the place no different gamers exist. Nexon are even now patching the sport, and have plied gamers with in-game bonuses and cosmetics as an apology for the inconvenience.

The bonuses mainly include having the ability to degree up sooner and paint your weapons purple. Here is the rundown.

– Gold Achieve Increase +30% (Period 3 days) – Kyper Shard Achieve Increase +30% (Period 3 days) – Descendant EXP Achieve Increase +30% (Period 3 days) – Weapon Mastery EXP Achieve Increase +30% (Period 3 days) – 2 x Matte Crimson Paints

These enhance objects will activate instantly upon your claiming them from the mailbox, so that you would possibly wish to save them for a happier time while you perceive what the hell a Kyper Shard is. For context, The First Descendant pits you and as much as three buddies geared up with sci-firearms and equipment reminiscent of grappling hooks in opposition to the snobby alien Vulgus and a bunch of cursed warfare golems known as Colossi. The latter are after the Ironheart, a mystic vitality supply stated to lie someplace on your private home planet, Ingris. It feels like Kyper Shards will assist with all that. I feel the purple paint is extra of a trend factor.

All of the discuss of percentages would possibly recommend a recreation of creating numbers go up in proportion to the implosion of your gray matter, however talking to Nic final week, the builders insisted that The First Descendant’s endgame will not be about “meaningless DPS” or “piling on specs”.

Whereas I haven’t got a overview to share simply but, our {hardware} editor James Archer laid fingers and eyes on a near-final preview construct every week or so again, and concluded that The First Descendant’s efficiency may nonetheless use a bit of affection. He was blended, very similar to the present Steam person evaluations, as as to whether the sport itself is definitely worth the time. “I do not dislike The First Descendant,” James wrote. “It has grasp of the numbers-go-up-yay attraction behind looter shooters. Typically you get to grapple onto an unlimited robotic crab. The primary evil alien overlord you combat is known as Greg. Not unhealthy, not unhealthy.”

James has additionally written about The First Descendant’s Steam Deck optimum Steam Deck settings, commenting that “a mix of Low and Medium looks like the very best compromise”.