Newly Released Meme Coin To Invest In Now, Thursday, July 4 – WienerAI, Bernie Senders, Chacha, Maga Momiji

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The SEC’s imminent approval of a spot Ethereum ETF marks a pivotal second in cryptocurrency’s evolution. This improvement will influence Ethereum and doubtlessly reshape the complete crypto trade’s panorama. Rob Nelson and David Uhryniak provide insights into the far-reaching implications of this vital occasion.

Newly Launched Meme Coin To Make investments In Now

On this article, we highlight standout performers amongst latest cryptocurrency entrants. We pay explicit consideration to WienerAIt, highlighting its inventive functions. We additionally look into $CHACHA, which broke data by getting listed on CoinMarketCap mere hours after its debut.

We delve into the creativity of $MOMIJI, mixing anime tradition with political memes. Then, we transfer on to $BERNIE, which is transitioning in direction of precise group possession and administration.

1. WienerAI ($WAI)

WienerAI is revolutionizing crypto buying and selling because the world’s most superior client AI buying and selling bot. This revolutionary venture combines the whimsical idea of a sausage canine with cutting-edge synthetic intelligence expertise. It additionally goals to grow to be the “prime canine” within the charts, providing a novel mix of humor and complicated buying and selling capabilities.

Constructed on the Ethereum community, WienerAI leverages blockchain expertise to supply a safe and environment friendly buying and selling expertise. It makes use of predictive expertise and a user-friendly AI interface to assist merchants navigate the risky crypto market. WienerAI goals to democratize superior buying and selling methods, making them accessible to seasoned merchants and newcomers alike.

The venture addresses a standard drawback within the crypto house by providing an AI-powered buying and selling associate. It permits customers to rapidly scan the marketplace for alternatives, offering an edge in figuring out promising investments. WienerAI’s mixture of predictive expertise and ease of use units it aside within the aggressive world of crypto buying and selling bots.

WienerAI boasts a number of key options that improve its attraction to merchants. Its AI-enhanced buying and selling interface affords prompt, predictive, and user-friendly evaluation of market circumstances. The platform facilitates seamless token swaps, guaranteeing customers benefit from profitable alternatives.

Latest information from the WienerAI crew celebrates reaching the $7 million milestone of their presale. This achievement underscores the rising enthusiasm and assist for the venture throughout the crypto group. The crew expresses gratitude to their supporters and optimism concerning the venture’s prospects.

We have hit the $7M milestone! 🌭🚀 An enormous thanks to our superb group! The journey is simply starting, and the long run is brilliant! 💰🐾 pic.twitter.com/ZPmTgXb6Lu — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 3, 2024

The continuing WienerAI presale has generated vital curiosity, elevating over $7 million in direction of its $7.39 million aim. The presale is structured in levels, every lasting two days, with the token value growing at every stage. At present, tokens can be found at $0.000725, providing early traders an opportunity to accumulate tokens at a lower cost.

As a part of its roadmap, WienerAI is actively in search of partnerships to increase its ecosystem and capabilities. This strategic strategy goals to boost the platform’s performance and attain throughout the crypto group. The crew behind WienerAI is dedicated to constructing a strong community of collaborators to assist its development.

Go to WienerAI Presale

2. Chacha ($CHACHA)

Chacha is a brand new venture impressed by the story of Kabosu, famously generally known as Doge, and his companion, Chacha. This revolutionary token captures the spirit of companionship and love embodied by these beloved web icons. It seeks to create a novel house within the cryptocurrency world that celebrates enduring friendships and the legacy of web tradition.

Constructed on the Ethereum ecosystem, Chacha advantages from the strong infrastructure and extensive adoption of this main blockchain platform. This alternative of expertise ensures that $CHACHA can leverage Ethereum’s security measures and in depth community of decentralized functions. It additionally positions Chacha to combine with varied current Ethereum-based tasks and providers.

Chacha has already established key partnerships with outstanding gamers within the cryptocurrency house, together with Uniswap, Dextools, and Etherscan. These collaborations present $CHACHA with important buying and selling infrastructure, visibility, and transparency instruments. Such partnerships are essential for brand spanking new cryptocurrency tasks, enhancing credibility and accessibility for potential traders and customers.

Latest developments have proven Chacha’s dedication to creating worth for its holders and honoring its inspirations. The venture has burned 2.5% of the overall $CHACHA provide, doubtlessly growing the worth of remaining tokens. Moreover, Chacha has despatched 2.5% of its whole provide and 11 ETH to Billy Markus, the creator of Dogecoin.

$CHACHA 2.5% of the overall provide and 11 ETH WORTH is SENT to @BillyM2k the $DOGE creator! https://t.co/jRYk0ae5T0 — Chacha Inu (@CHACHAERC) July 1, 2024

Chacha has achieved a big milestone by securing an inventory on CoinMarketCap inside 4 hours of its launch. This fast itemizing demonstrates the venture’s preliminary strong momentum and attraction to the cryptocurrency group. It additionally offers $CHACHA with elevated visibility and credibility within the aggressive meme coin market.

The market has responded positively to Chacha’s launch and up to date developments. At present buying and selling at $0.0000003696, $CHACHA has seen a formidable enhance of 17.56%. This value motion suggests rising curiosity and confidence within the venture amongst cryptocurrency traders and lovers.

3. MAGA Momiji ($MOMIJI)

MAGA Momiji is a meme token impressed by a parody of the Touhou Mission character, Momiji Inubashiri. The character has been reimagined sporting a MAGA hat, mixing anime tradition with political memes. This distinctive mixture has gained traction on platforms like 4chan, r/The_Donald, and Twitter.

Its idea stems from making memes and America nice once more, echoing Donald J. Trump’s marketing campaign slogan. MAGA Momiji operates with a locked liquidity pool and implements a 0% buy-and-sell tax construction. These options intention to supply stability and appeal to merchants on the lookout for low-fee transactions.

Latest developments for MAGA Momiji embrace reaching a milestone of over 500 token holders. The venture has additionally launched ads on 4chan, concentrating on its core viewers the place the meme originated.

MAGA Momiji has secured partnerships with key gamers within the decentralized finance house. These collaborations embrace Uniswap, Dextools, Dexscreener, and CoinMarketCap, enhancing the token’s visibility and accessibility to merchants.

The token is at the moment experiencing vital market momentum. MAGA Momiji is buying and selling at $0.00002577, exhibiting a considerable enhance of 29.80% in latest buying and selling. This value motion suggests rising curiosity and potential speculative exercise across the token.

4. BERNIE SENDERS ($BERNIE)

Bernie Senders is a community-driven meme coin on the Solana blockchain, impressed by the American politician Bernie Sanders. The venture combines humor with cryptocurrency, aiming to unite folks in getting cash and having enjoyable collectively. Its playful tagline, “Now hand me my mittens, it’s time to get to work,” units a lighthearted tone for its group.

The token boasts a 0% tax construction and has burned its liquidity pool tokens, demonstrating a dedication to equity and decentralization. These options intention to draw merchants and traders on the lookout for clear and community-focused tasks. By eradicating potential obstacles to entry, it encourages broader participation and buying and selling exercise.

Latest developments present that Bernie Senders is transitioning in direction of precise group possession and administration. Group members have stepped ahead to tackle the position of CTO, indicating a grassroots strategy to venture improvement. This transfer aligns with the venture’s ethos of being a community-driven initiative.

Since everybody has been asking for a CTO, some group members have reached out to take this over. This venture is now within the fingers of the group. I can be shutting this down and can go away a hyperlink beneath to the CTO.https://t.co/oOX4a8CkGW@Bernie_CTO — Bernie Senders (@bernieonsolana) July 3, 2024

It has established partnerships with key gamers within the Solana ecosystem, together with Jupiter Trade and Raydium. These collaborations improve the token’s liquidity and accessibility, making it simpler for customers to commerce and work together with $BERNIE. It has additionally utilized for listings on main cryptocurrency monitoring platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

The market has responded positively to Bernie Senders, with the token at the moment buying and selling at $0.001445. This represents a big value enhance of 53.79%, reflecting rising curiosity and confidence within the venture. Such value motion means that Bernie Senders is gaining traction amongst meme coin lovers and Solana ecosystem contributors.

Be taught Extra

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

