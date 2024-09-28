Newcastle v Man City LIVE: Result and reaction after Anthony Gordon penalty earns Magpies point

(AFP through Getty Pictures)

Manchester Metropolis have been dealt one other early blow to their Premier League title hopes as Newcastle secured a formidable dwelling level at St James’ Park.

Within the absence of influential midfielder Rodri, out for the season after struggling a critical knee harm towards Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s aspect lacked their common calm, composure and creativity. Having taken the lead via Josko Gvardiol ten minutes earlier than half time, the guests struggled to create constant probabilities.

Anthony Gordon equalised from the penalty spot after the ahead, taking part in centrally with Alexander Isak injured, was felled by Ederson having burst past the Manchester Metropolis defence. Neither aspect might drive a winner late on, with Nick Pope making a high-quality save from Bernardo Silva to safe a draw. A degree apiece fits the hosts relatively higher than the champions, with Liverpool capable of usurp Manchester Metropolis on the high of the desk with victory at Wolves later.

Re-live all of the motion from the Premier League conflict beneath:

Newcastle vs Manchester Metropolis LIVE

Man Metropolis draw 1-1 with Newcastle in weekend’s Premier League opener

Anthony Gordon penalty earns Magpies some extent after Josko Gvardiol’s neat end

League-leading Metropolis lack edge in first match since Rodri’s ACL harm

58′ GOAL! Gordon ranges from the spot after successful penalty [NEW 1-1 MCI]

35’ GOAL! Gvardiol will get away from a problem and fires into the nook [NEW 0-1 MCI]

Newcastle United FC 1 – 1 Manchester Metropolis FC

Man Metropolis enter their post-Rodri period and the most important issues have already begun

15:05 , Chris Wilson

There are other ways of deducting factors from Manchester Metropolis. Since Rodri limped off towards Arsenal, with a season-ending cruciate ligament harm, they’ve dropped 4. A 100 per cent begin to the defence of their title has given approach to back-to-back attracts. Rodri famously by no means loses however essentially the most pertinent a part of his document could also be how usually he wins.

And Metropolis usually beat Newcastle United, simply as Pep Guardiolainvariably triumphs towards Eddie Howe. Not this time. Simply Howe’s second level towards his Metropolis counterpart was secured by Anthony Gordon’s penalty.

It’s inconceivable to show that the Spaniard would have stopped Bruno Guimaraes from supplying the defence-splitting cross that led to it, however tempting to surprise anyway. Rodri can seem all-powerful when current; the lack of the person Guardiola deems the world’s greatest in his place means many a shortcoming could possibly be attributed to his absence.

Man Metropolis enter their post-Rodri period and the most important issues have already begun

FT: Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

15:02 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola is chatting with TNT now. He begins by saying that “usually we performed actually good”.

“It’s so tough. [Their] physicality, they defend so deep, they usually defend so effectively. It’s what occurs these days.

“We made a mistake, and after that they have been higher, however ultimately we had the probabilities to win.

“We had the probabilities. Pope was good with the saves, however we take the purpose.

“They performed very well,” he provides.

Subsequent up

14:55 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle’s subsequent match is a midweek Carabao Cup tie, of their re-arranged sport towards AFC Wimbledon. They then journey to Everton subsequent weekend, in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Metropolis’s subsequent match is a midweek Champions League sport, away to Slovan Bratislava. They face Fulham at dwelling on Saturday, with that match kicking off at 3pm.

FT: Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:48 , Chris Wilson

Anthony Gordon has been chatting with TNT Sports activities, and he says that he “might really feel we’d have that response”.

“You could possibly see everybody wasn’t completely satisfied. It was laborious.

“You by no means need them to have any kind of benefit. We at all times felt like we’d get moments, and once we did we took them.

“I feel it’s [fifth place] a very good place to be think about we’ve been nowhere close to what we will do. We’ve bought a lot extra to present.

He finishes off by including {that a} trophy is the membership’s “precedence”.

“That’s our precedence. We’ve to play the identical and maintain our personal requirements.”

FT: Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:40 , Chris Wilson

That outcome retains Metropolis high of the desk for now – they lead Liverpool and Aston Villa by two factors – with 14 – having clearly performed a sport extra.

For Newcastle, the draw takes them as much as fifth, although they’re solely three factors behind Metropolis themselves.

FULL-TIME! Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:35 , Chris Wilson

So, some extent every for Newcastle and Metropolis within the early kick-off. Individuals will possible level to Rodri’s absence as the rationale Metropolis dropped factors, however credit score to Newcastle for making life tough for the away aspect and creating some nice probabilities of their very own.

Metropolis definitely didn’t appear to be themselves right this moment, although they have been not at all ‘unhealthy’. It stays to be seen what the answer to Rodri’s harm is, but it surely doesn’t appear to be no matter was on the market right this moment.

14:32 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:27 , Chris Wilson

97 minutes

FULL-TIME!

The referee brings the match to an finish in what was a reasonably mute ending compared to the sport itself. No probabilities of word in added time, and the factors are shared after a completely entertaining match on Tyneside.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:26 , Chris Wilson

96 minutes

The nook is cleared but it surely breaks again to Foden. He floats in a cross however there’s an excessive amount of on it, and it’s collected by Pope.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:25 , Chris Wilson

95 minutes

It’s all Metropolis as the ultimate whistle approaches. Savinho takes on Corridor and wins a nook.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:24 , Chris Wilson

94 minutes

Nice work from Savinho as he will get his out of his ft and clips in a cross, however Haaland can’t generate sufficient energy on the header.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:24 , Chris Wilson

93 minutes

Newcastle are getting ready some late subs as they give the impression of being to steal the three factors.

Metropolis come ahead as soon as extra, however there aren’t any gaps within the dwelling defence.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:21 , Chris Wilson

90 minutes

There’ll be seven minutes of added time.

Metropolis unfold it large to Doku, however his cross is just too weak. They arrive once more, with Savinho discovering Foden. The winger lays it off to Silva, who hits an ideal volley on the flip, but it surely was too near Pope and he saves effectively.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:19 , Chris Wilson

88 minutes

Murphy skins Akanji in his personal half and bursts ahead, however he wastes the possibility ultimately with a poor cross close to the Metropolis field. Moments later, Foden is responsible of the identical as he fails to search out Haaland, and Joelinton clears.

Dias fouls Gordon to cease the break, and he will get a yellow card.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:16 , Chris Wilson

86 minutes

Joelinton is briefly down, however he seems okay to hold on.

The 2 sides have been sloppy in assault over the previous couple of minutes, with each losing promising openings.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:15 , Chris Wilson

84 minutes

Foden’s set-piece is just too deep and Silva can solely clip a cross again into the field, which falls to Kovacic, however he fires it large.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:13 , Chris Wilson

83 minutes

Newcastle proceed to press they usually come near catching Ederson out as Gordon chases him down. Moments later, a foolish flick from Schar results in the house aspect conceding a free-kick on the left wing.

(Getty Pictures)

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:12 , Chris Wilson

81 minutes

Metropolis have introduced on Savinho and Jeremy Doku for Lewis and Grealish.

Either side have a promising assault too, as mgood work from Guimaraes and Gordon virtually creates a gap earlier than a very good problem from Silva wins possession and virtually frees Haaland within the field.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:10 , Chris Wilson

79 minutes

CLOSE! An excellent transfer from Newcastle.

It’s easy too, as Guimaraes sweeps it large to Livramento. He cuts again a beautiful cross to an unmarked Longstaff, however he can solely direct his shot large of the far submit.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:09 , Chris Wilson

78 minutes

It’s change into just a little stop-start in the previous couple of minutes, and once more neither aspect is basically settled in possession.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:06 , Chris Wilson

75 minutes

Rico Lewis bursts into the field, however he can solely run right into a sea of striped shirts. Metropolis are making use of all of the stress now, as Grealish flashes a ball throughout objective that Haaland can solely head over.

Newcastle carry on Tino Livramento, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff for Trippier, Tonali and Barnes.

14:03 , Chris Wilson

Richard Jolly at St. James’ Park:

“Phil Foden has are available in Manchester Metropolis’s seek for a winner. Exit Ilkay Gundogan, who has had a quiet sport. Considered one of Foden’s most interesting video games final season got here towards Newcastle, a number of days after Metropolis gained the European Tremendous Cup.”

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:02 , Chris Wilson

72 minutes

Metropolis come once more and the clearing header falls to Haaland. He brings it down and lays it off to Foden, however the England man’s shot is straight at Pope.

Moments later, Gvardiol finds himself within the field once more, however his clipped ball solely finds the gloves of Pope.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

14:00 , Chris Wilson

70 minutes

Nice ‘retaining from Pope as he flies off his line and right into a problem with Haaland. He punches it clear simply because it seemed just like the Norwegian was clear via.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:59 , Chris Wilson

68 minutes

There’s a really excessive tempo to this sport in the mean time, with neither aspect wanting settled. Metropolis are attempting their common methodical strategy, however Newcastle are managing to maintain them at bay for now.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:55 , Chris Wilson

66 minutes

Newcastle are actually on high right here in the mean time. Corridor clips in a cross in the direction of Murphy on the again submit, however Gvardiol is there with the defensive header.

Phil Foden comes on rather than Ilkay Gundogan.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:54 , Chris Wilson

64 minutes

The house aspect break ahead once more and it’s an ideal run from Gordon. He sees Barnes free on the opposite aspect of the field and tries the cross, but it surely needed to be inch-perfect and it simply overruns.

13:53 , Chris Wilson

Richard Jolly at St. James’ Park:

“As Alexander Isak is arguably the most effective penalty taker within the Premier League, Anthony Gordon’s job when standing in for Newcastle’s injured striker was no easy one. But when Gordon did the primary a part of it by successful a spot kick, he succeeded in one other respect by slotting it away. In a sport of few probabilities, Newcastle most likely should be stage. They’ve had much less of the ball however Gordon has had a nuisance worth.”

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:52 , Chris Wilson

62 minutes

60 per cent possession for the house aspect during the last 5 minutes, and the group are roaring them ahead.

Joelinton is booked for dragging down Haaland.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:51 , Chris Wilson

60 minutes

An inexpensive yellow for Kovacic as he slides in late on Tonali.

From the free-kick, it’s nodded on and all of the sudden Joelinton is clean-through! He’s underneath stress as he shapes to shoot, and he goes down underneath the problem from Walker, however the referee waves it away!

Moments later, Grealish and Tonali are booked for a coming collectively.

Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:48 , Chris Wilson

59 minutes

Metropolis attempt to reply instantly but it surely’s fired large by Kovacic. It’s full of life at St. James’!

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:47 , Chris Wilson

58 minutes

GOAL!

Anthony Gordon steps up after a good bit of ready time. His run up is a simple one, and he sends Ederson the fallacious means as he fires into the underside left nook!

(Getty Pictures)

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:46 , Chris Wilson

55 minutes

PENALTY!

Gordon breaks free to latch on to a via ball, and he’s one-v-one with Ederson. The winger takes it previous Ederson and he’s introduced down by the ‘keeper! Stone wall, and a yellow card for Ederson.

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:43 , Chris Wilson

54 minutes

For a cut up second it seems like Gordon could possibly be clear via, however Akanji finds the additional gear to win the footrace.

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:42 , Chris Wilson

52 minutes

There are a few temporary stoppages as Grealish goes down within the field, after which later elbows Tonali within the chest, however neither occasion warrants any extra motion from VAR.

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:41 , Chris Wilson

50 minutes

Nice play from Lewis as he sweeps it ahead to Silva, who has loads of area as he surges in the direction of the field. He tries to play it via to Grealish, but it surely’s minimize out by his personal teammate!

Newcastle counter and Schar virtually connects with a header, but it surely goes large. The house followers shout for a penalty as Barnes goes down underneath the problem from Walker, however the referee isn’t .

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:38 , Chris Wilson

48 minutes

Metropolis have the primary significant assault of the second half, but it surely ends because the clipped-in cross is headed away simply.

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:36 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes

No adjustments at half-time. You’d think about that each managers have been pleased with their general performances within the first half, regardless of Eddie Howe’s aspect conceding.

A sluggish begin to the second half as Metropolis are virtually strolling in their very own half.

KICK-OFF! Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:34 , Chris Wilson

The away aspect get us underway within the second half.

HT: Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:33 , Chris Wilson

The groups are coming again out at St. James, so we’re moments away from the second half starting.

HT: Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:27 , Chris Wilson

An attention-grabbing half of soccer on Tyneside.

Metropolis have been underneath some stress at occasions, however they rode it out and supplied the second of brilliance mandatory, courtesy of Jack Grealish and Josko Gvardiol.

Newcastle are nonetheless on this match clearly, however you’d think about {that a} second objective for Metropolis would kill the sport.

The house aspect want to search out that little bit extra high quality within the last third.

HALF-TIME! Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:23 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

HALF-TIME! Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:18 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes

A very good likelihood for Newcastle as Trippier floats the free-kick ahead and Burn heads it on. Joelinton does effectively to carry it down and swivel to hit a half-volley, and it forces a very good save from Ederson!

Newcastle win a nook however because it’s cleared, the whistle goes for half-time.

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:17 , Chris Wilson

45 minutes

There’ll be only one minute of added time.

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:16 , Chris Wilson

43 minutes

Harmful play from Grealish once more as he cuts inside earlier than laying it off to Akanji, whose shot is deflected behind.

Newcastle clear and it falls to Gordon, who then lays it off to Murphy across the midway line. He does fantastically too, as he skips previous one sliding problem earlier than managing to beat Kovacic for tempo down the wing. He tries to play the ball in, but it surely’s simply overrun him, and Metropolis clear via a mixture of Walker and Kovacic.

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:13 , Chris Wilson

42 minutes

Virtually two probabilities in as many seconds as Haaland seems clear via however can’t get it underneath management. Newcastle clear it straight to Gundogan on the sting of the field, however his ball to Haaland can also be off-target and the possibility is wasted once more.

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:12 , Chris Wilson

Richard Jolly at St. James’ Park:

“A superb end from Josko Gvardiol, who’s averaging a objective each three video games during the last six months (6 in 18). Jack Grealish’s half within the build-up helps the speculation that he’s in Metropolis’s strongest aspect, regardless of his personal lack of objectives.”

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:11 , Chris Wilson

39 minutes

A uncommon waste from Gundogan because the ball breaks to him and he finds himself 2-v-1 with Haaland on his left and Pope off his line. Somewhat than give it to the Norwegian, he tries the audacious lob, but it surely’s proper into the gloves of Pope.

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:10 , Chris Wilson

38 minutes

Newcastle might be dissatisfied with the scoreline contemplating their efficiency up to now. The house aspect have been promising for giant intervals.

They’re nonetheless sweeping ahead at each alternative, but it surely’s simply not clicking so fa, as Trippier’s cross falls to no one.

GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Manchester Metropolis

13:07 , Chris Wilson

GOAL! And Metropolis are forward from nowhere!

Grealish skips previous a problem on the touchline and feeds it to Gvardiol, who’s made the overlapping run into the field. He dummies, cuts inside and strikes it to his proper foot, and fires low into the far nook!

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

13:06 , Chris Wilson

34 minutes

Newcastle appear to have sensed a chance right here, as they’re making use of loads of stress even when Metropolis have the ball of their defensive areas. They’ve gained it again in promising areas a number of occasions up to now, however haven’t been capable of totally capitalise.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

13:03 , Chris Wilson

32 minutes

One other Newcastle reserving as Guimaraes slides in late on Gundogan.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

13:02 , Chris Wilson

30 minutes

Metropolis have undoubtedly settled within the final 10 minutes or so, they usually’re beginning to take pleasure in extra sustained possession.

The away aspect win a free-kick round midway into the Newcastle half. It’staken brief, however the likelihood goes begging as Gundogan’s cross is wild.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

13:00 , Chris Wilson

28 minutes

Nice play from either side. Haaland shrugs off Burn on midway to create the opening, and Metropolis sweep ahead. Silva performs an inviting diagonal ball to the close to submit, the place Haaland is ready, however Trippier does brilliantly to observe the striker’s run and nip in to clear for a nook.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:58 , Chris Wilson

26 minutes

A promising transfer from Metropolis as Lewis brings the ball down on the sting of the realm and lays it off to Haaland. The Norwegian sweeps it to Silva, who tries the cutback to Gundogan, however the cross was behind the German and he scuffs his effort.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:57 , Chris Wilson

25 minutes

Corridor delivers a Newcastle nook and Haaland will get his head to it, however he can solely flick it backwards and it bounces off Grealish for an additional nook. The subsequent nook is an effective one too, and Schar heads it again throughout objective, however the away aspect clear.

We’ve the primary reserving of the day too, as Schar scythes down Grealish on the counter.

12:55 , Chris Wilson

Richard Jolly at St. James’ Park

“Manchester Metropolis are dealing with what, after final week, could change into a well-recognized check, of whether or not they can break down a packed defence with out Rodri’s capability to cross the ball forwards. A few of their distribution has been ponderous and whereas Newcastle haven’t copied all of Arsenal’s second-half gameplan, there are occasions after they have loads of gamers behind the ball.”

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:55 , Chris Wilson

23 minutes

Either side have lacked the mandatory high quality within the last third up to now, but it surely’s definitely been Newcastle who’ve had the higher of the attacking play.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:53 , Chris Wilson

21 minutes

Joelinton is fortunate to keep away from a reserving for a cynical problem on Grealish, and there’s a break in play because the referee nearly manages to keep away from a scuffle.

Silva delivers the ball from deep, however Joelinton heads clear.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:51 , Chris Wilson

19 minutes

A weird second as Gvardiola takes a foul throw, and Newcastle have possession as soon as extra. Metropolis have struggled barely in the previous couple of minutes.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:49 , Chris Wilson

17 minutes

Newcastle definitely having the higher of the attacking play right here up to now, as Trippier will get free within the field as soon as extra and performs in a harmful cross that’s cleared from the six-yard field.

(Getty Pictures)

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:47 , Chris Wilson

15 minutes

Newcastle aren’t actually bothering to press too excessive, however they’re making use of a lot stress in midfield. It virtually pays off as soon as extra as they win possession close to midway, with a ball excessive discovering Gordon, however Barnes can’t make something of his cross. The ball involves the opposite wing and Grealish expenses down Trippier’s shot.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:44 , Chris Wilson

12 minutes

There’s some area upfront when Newcastle do win the ball, they usually’ve exploited it a few occasions already after some uncharacteristically sloppy play from the guests.

It’s shipped large to Murphy once more, however his cross is minimize out by Gvardiol.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:41 , Chris Wilson

10 minutes

Newcastle followers assume they’re virtually in as Gordon chases down Ederson, however the Brazilian produces a ridiculous back-heel to get himself out of bother.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:40 , Chris Wilson

8 minutes

Newcastle sweep ahead as Joelinton wins possession and performs it large to Murphy. The winger performs in a superb early cross, however neither of Gordon or Barnes have been on the identical wavelength.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:38 , Chris Wilson

7 minutes

Haaland has his first involvement as he latches on to a via ball, however his shot is from a tough angle and it’s straight at Pope.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:37 , Chris Wilson

5 min

Metropolis win the primary nook of the match after Akanji’s shot is deflected behind. Gundogan delivers, however the dwelling aspect get it clear simply sufficient.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:35 , Chris Wilson

4 minutes

Some sloppiness in possession from either side early on.

Metropolis make their first foray ahead, with Grealish’s cross finally being headed away.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:34 , Chris Wilson

3 minutes

Newcastle get ahead once more, this time with an extended ball, however Trippier can’t fairly get previous Gvardiol.

Anthony Gordon has began down the center of the assault, with Murphy on the fitting wing.

Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:32 , Chris Wilson

1 min

The house aspect get ahead early on, with Murphy main down the fitting wing. He squares it large to Barnes, who tries the shot from distance, but it surely’s blocked.

KICK-OFF! Newcastle 0-0 Manchester Metropolis

12:31 , Chris Wilson

Jarred Gillett is right this moment’s referee, and he will get us us underway on Tyneside!

Newcastle vs Manchester Metropolis LIVE

12:28 , Chris Wilson

The group are rising from the tunnel at St. James’, so we’re not removed from kick-off.

An intriguing match awaits, with the large query being how Metropolis cope with out Rodri. It’s price noting that they coped completely high-quality with out the Spaniard of their opening three league matches, although.

Joe Cole says that he thinks Metropolis could have been given an additional spark after that harm and final week’s tense encounter with Arsenal – we’ll quickly see if he’s appropriate.

Manchester Metropolis match information

12:25 , Chris Wilson

In addition to boasting that spectacular no-loss streak towards Newcastle, Metropolis have scored in every of their final 31 Premier League video games towards the Magpies. That is the longest scoring streak one group has towards one other within the competitors’s historical past.

Of their Premier League historical past, Metropolis have gained extra video games (31), extra away video games (12) and scored extra objectives (101) towards Newcastle than they’ve towards every other opponent.

General, Metropolis are unbeaten of their final 28 league video games (successful 23 and drawing 5). 24 of those video games have been in 2024 – the longest run with out a Premier League defeat from the beginning of a calendar yr since Chelsea in 2008 (26).

Erling Haaland has scored 10 objectives in 5 Premier League video games this season – the earliest a participant has ever reached double figures from the beginning of a marketing campaign within the competitors. The Norwegian might change into solely the second participant ever to attain in every of a group’s first six matches of a Premier League season

Newcastle vs Manchester Metropolis LIVE

12:20 , Chris Wilson

Richard Jolly at St. James’ Park:

“It seems like Pep Guardiola has requested Rico Lewis and Mateo Kovacic to share the job of changing Rodri as they each begin at Newcastle. Additionally it is notable that Sandro Tonali makes his first league begin for 11 months within the Newcastle midfield as Eddie Howe reacts to defeat at Fulham final week.”

Pep Guardiola warns Arsenal to arrange for ‘warfare’ as Mikel Arteta rivalry intensifies

12:15 , Chris Wilson

Manchester Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola has warned Arsenal to anticipate “a warfare” because the fallout from final week’s fiery conflict between the 2 golf equipment continues.

Guardiola has additionally referred to as on reverse quantity Mikel Arteta to elucidate himself after cryptic feedback about Metropolis claiming that he had “all the data” concerning the champions.

The Premier League title rivals performed out an absorbing 2-2 draw on Sunday that ended with heated exchanges after John Stones snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for the hosts on the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola stated: “I might say that generally the feelings are so there. Gabriel stated it completely after the match, so this can be a warfare, we’re right here to impress the opponent, to push them.”

Pep Guardiola warns Arsenal to arrange for ‘warfare’ as Mikel Arteta rivalry intensifies

Newcastle match information

12:08 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle have gained simply one in all their final 33 Premier League video games towards Manchester Metropolis, drawing 5 and dropping 27. The final win was a 2-1 at dwelling in January 2019, when the membership have been managed by Rafael Benítez.

Nonetheless, the Magpies are unbeaten of their final 10 Premier League dwelling video games, successful six and drawing 4. Metropolis have been the final aspect to beat them at St James’ Park, in that aforementioned 3-2 in January.

Newcastle have scored in every of their final 21 Premier League dwelling video games.

Harvey Barnes has been concerned in a objective in every of his final 4 Premier League video games for Newcastle (3 objectives and 1 help).

Newcastle v Man Metropolis head-to-head

12:02 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have met a whopping 192 occasions, with the primary assembly relationship way back to October 1893. Metropolis have gained 78 video games between the 2, with Newcastle successful 73 and 41 ending as attracts.

The 2 groups met 4 occasions final season, with Newcastle successful 1-0 within the League Cup earlier than Metropolis bought their cup revenge with a 2-0 win within the FA Cup.

Within the league, Metropolis gained each video games, with a 1-0 victory at dwelling early within the season adopted up with an exciting 3-2 win at St. James’ Park in January of this yr.

Man Metropolis and Arsenal’s real hatred sparks a really completely different Premier League rivalry

11:55 , Chris Wilson

Though Mikel Arteta tried to quieten a whole lot of the noise round Sunday’s febrile Manchester Metropolis vs Arsenal match by Tuesday, a few of his employees have been nonetheless privately ranting about it. It was no completely different up north. Fashionable footballers are by now diligently skilled to make sure their media feedback carry no controversy, however that’s exactly why it was so placing that Bernardo Silva felt the license to simply let free following that 2-2 draw.

“Liverpool at all times confronted us nose to nose to attempt to win the sport,” the Portuguese stated, having already pointedly talked about how Jurgen Klopp’s aspect had really gained the Champions League and Premier League. In contrast to this Arsenal. By that very particular reference, Bernardo signalled how this new Premier League rivalry has additionally gone to a stage past Metropolis-Liverpool. Or maybe deeper.

There’s a uncommon rancour to it now very a lot firing the dressing rooms, in a means that arguably hasn’t been seen since Arsenal’s personal nice duopoly with Manchester United. Metropolis-Liverpool by no means fairly bought all the way down to the gamers or managers in the identical means, though there was real “hatred” between the golf equipment.

Man Metropolis and Arsenal’s real hatred sparks a really completely different Premier League rivalry

Kovacic, Lewis, Stones? How Manchester Metropolis exchange injured Rodri

11:45 , Chris Wilson

Manchester Metropolis seem to have suffered a significant blow with Rodri set for a spell on the sidelines after struggling a knee harm towards Arsenal.

The midfielder was substituted within the first half of the conflict of Premier League rivals on the Etihad Stadium, with the membership confirming that he has suffered ligament injury.

It’s an harm that will render the 28-year-old unavailable for the remainder of the marketing campaign, leaving Pep Guardiola with out his key midfield fulcrum.

Whereas the Manchester Metropolis supervisor usually rotates elsewhere, Rodri is firmly established as an important determine on the base of midfield and infrequently misses the membership’s largest video games.

However an expensively-assembled squad does present Guardiola with a lot of different choices as he seems to interchange the Spaniard, together with Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan and maybe even John Stones at occasions.

Kovacic, Lewis, Stones? How Manchester Metropolis exchange injured Rodri

Rodri dominated out for remainder of season after Man Metropolis star undergoes surgical procedure

11:35 , Chris Wilson

Rodri has been dominated out for the rest of the season by Pep Guardiola after the Manchester Metropolis confirmed the Spanish midfielder has efficiently undergone surgical procedure.

Rodri suffered ACL and meniscus injury to his knee within the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

“He had surgical procedure this morning,” Guardiola stated. “ACL and a few meniscus. So, subsequent season he might be right here. This season is over [for him].”

Workforce information

11:28 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola additionally makes three adjustments, with one compelled on him after that harm to Rodri. The Spaniard is changed by Mateo Kovacic.

Each Jeremy Doku and Savio drop out of the assault, with Bernardo Silva transferring to right-wing and Jack Grealish coming in on the left. Rico Lewis additionally comes into midfield.

Workforce information

11:23 , Chris Wilson

Eddie Howe has made three adjustments to the Newcastle aspect that misplaced 3-1 to Fulham final week.

In defence, Lewis Corridor replaces Lloyd Kelly at left-back. Alexander Isak drops out of the squad attributable to harm, and Sandro Tonali is available in to midfield. Joe Willock is changed by Jacob Murphy too.

Line-ups

11:17 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Corridor, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Murphy, Tonali, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Murphy

Manchester Metropolis XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Doku, Savinho, Nunes, Foden, McAtee

Workforce information

11:08 , Chris Wilson

Right here’s a recap of the early group information – the line-ups will come out at round 11.15am.

Newcastle don’t have any new harm issues from the loss to Fulham final week, and with their Carabao Cup match towards Wimbledon being postponed attributable to rain, the Magpies missed choosing up any accidents in that competitors too.

For Metropolis, the large harm information is that Rodri has been dominated out for the remainder of the season after struggling an ACL harm towards Arsenal.

As well as, Pep Guardiola might be with out Nathan Ake till after the October worldwide break, whereas Kevin de Bruyne stays a doubt.

Prediction

11:00 , Chris Wilson

Regardless of the harm to Rodri, Newcalte’s combined type offers Metropolis a bonus earlier than the sport even begins. Metropolis ought to have the standard to get one more away win, however anticipate the Magpies to boost their efficiency stage to make it a detailed encounter.

Newcastle 1-2 Manchester Metropolis.

Predicted line-ups

10:55 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Corridor; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Murphy; Gordon, Isak, Barnes.

Man Metropolis XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan; Savio, Haaland, Foden.

Odds

Newcastle 10/3

Draw 12/5

Man Metropolis 1/2

Man Metropolis group information

10:50 , Chris Wilson

For Metropolis, the large harm information is that Rodri could possibly be dominated out for the remainder of the season after struggling an ACL harm towards Arsenal.

As well as, Pep Guardiola might be with out Nathan Ake till after the October worldwide break, whereas Kevin de Bruyne stays a doubt.

It stays to be seen how Guardiola will arrange with out Rodri, with Mateo Kovacic used towards Arsenal when the Spaniard got here off final week.

Newcastle group information

10:40 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle don’t have any new harm issues from the loss to Fulham final week, and with their Carabao Cup match towards Wimbledon being postponed attributable to rain, the Magpies missed choosing up any accidents in that competitors too.

Eddie Howe will in fact decide the strongest aspect potential towards Metropolis, although he could also be struggling to determine precisely which gamers that aspect consists of after unconvincing shows towards Fulham and Wolves.

Lloyd Kelly and Joe Willock have been each changed at half-time within the Magpies’ loss final week, so Lewis Corridor and Jacob Murphy might anticipate to begin of their locations. Alternatively, Sandro Tonali might are available in to make his first league begin for the reason that finish of his betting ban.

The entrance line of Barnes, Isak and Gordon appear to have cemented their locations within the beginning line-up, as have Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in midfield.

Is Newcastle vs Manchester Metropolis on TV right this moment? Kick-off time, channel and tips on how to watch Premier League fixture

10:30 , Chris Wilson

When is Newcastle vs Manchester Metropolis?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, 28 September, at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

The match might be proven dwell on TNT Sports activities 1, with the build-up ranging from 11am. Subscribers may also watch on-line or through the invention+ app.

You should purchase a TNT Sports activities subscription through discovery+ right here , for under £30.99 monthly.

Newcastle vs Manchester Metropolis LIVE

10:15 , Chris Wilson

Manchester Metropolis journey to Newcastle within the opening match of the weekend within the Premier League on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm at St. James’ Park.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect come into the match main the league desk by one level over latest rivals Liverpool, although this fixture marks their first with out Rodri, after the Spanish midfielder suffered a doubtlessly season-ending harm within the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

In the meantime, Newcastle come into their sixth sport of the brand new league season off the again of a disappointing 3-1 loss to Fulham final week, although the Magpies nonetheless sit sixth within the league, and simply three factors behind leaders Metropolis.

A win for Eddie Howe’s aspect would ship some average shockwaves via the league, however they’ll must be much better than they have been final week in the event that they wish to take any factors off the champions.

Newcastle vs Manchester Metropolis LIVE

10:01 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Impartial’s dwell protection of the weekend’s early kick-off between Newcastle United and Manchester Metropolis.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect high the Premier League desk as they journey north to face the Magpies, having overwhelmed Watford within the Carabao Cup in midweek after final weekend’s dwelling draw to Arsenal.

This would be the Cityzens’ first league match with out Rodri, after the Spaniard injured his knee within the match towards Arsenal, so it stays to be seen how Guardiola will arrange in midfield towards Eddie Howe’s proficient, but sometimes haphazard, Newcastle aspect.