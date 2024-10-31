Newcastle United vs Chelsea LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

St. James’ Park, house of Newcastle United Soccer Membership (Getty Photographs)

Observe stay protection as Newcastle United face Chelsea within the EFL cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competitors following an additional time victory over Chelsea at Wembley final time period, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive aim to safe a record-extending tenth win of this home cup for the Reds.

Whereas all 72 golf equipment from the soccer league enter from the primary spherical, Premier League groups enter on the second or third spherical stage, the latter for golf equipment competing in Europe this season. Final 12 months, Middlesbrough have been the group from exterior the highest flight to go furthest within the competitors, reaching the semi-finals.

Observe stay updates from immediately’s recreation within the stay weblog beneath.

Newcastle United FC 2 – 0 Chelsea FC

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:40

Match ends, Newcastle United 2, Chelsea 0.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:37

Second Half ends, Newcastle United 2, Chelsea 0.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:37

Foul by João Félix (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:37

Substitution, Newcastle United. Lewis Miley replaces Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:34

Fourth official has introduced 3 minutes of added time.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:34

Try saved. Renato Veiga (Chelsea) left footed shot from exterior the field is saved.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:34

Try blocked. Noni Madueke (Chelsea) left footed shot from the appropriate aspect of the field is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Fernández.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:31

Try missed. Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the centre of the field.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:29

João Félix (Chelsea) is proven the yellow card.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:28

Foul by João Félix (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:27

William Osula (Newcastle United) hits the appropriate submit with a left footed shot from exterior the field. Assisted by Emil Krafth following a quick break.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:27

Offside, Chelsea. Marc Cucurella is caught offside.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:26

Delay over. They’re able to proceed.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:24

Delay in match due to an damage Enzo Fernández (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:23

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the attacking half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:20

Renato Veiga (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the attacking half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:20

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:20

Try missed. João Félix (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the centre of the field is shut, however misses to the left. Assisted by Tosin Adarabioyo with a by ball.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:17

Offside, Newcastle United. Fabian Schär is caught offside.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:17

Foul by Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:17

Substitution, Newcastle United. Tino Livramento replaces Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:17

Substitution, Newcastle United. Dan Burn replaces Lewis Corridor.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:15

Foul by João Félix (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:27

Try blocked. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) header from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Axel Disasi with a cross.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:10

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Nick Pope.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:10

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Joelinton.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:08

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Fabian Schär.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:08

Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:07

Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:07

Substitution, Newcastle United. Bruno Guimarães replaces Joe Willock.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:07

Substitution, Newcastle United. William Osula replaces Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:07

Try missed. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) header from very shut vary is shut, however misses to the left.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:07

Try blocked. Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left aspect of the field is blocked.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:04

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:04

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Fabian Schär.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:04

Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the appropriate wing.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:01

Substitution, Chelsea. Noni Madueke replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:59

Nick Pope (Newcastle United) is proven the yellow card.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:59

Try blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor (Chelsea) left footed shot from exterior the field is blocked.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

21:04

Try blocked. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a headed move.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:56

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) is proven the yellow card for a foul foul.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:54

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:54

Try saved. Lewis Corridor (Newcastle United) left footed shot from exterior the field is saved within the backside proper nook. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:56

Try blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:52

Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:51

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:52

Foul by Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:50

Try blocked. João Félix (Chelsea) proper footed shot from exterior the field is blocked.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:48

Second Half begins Newcastle United 2, Chelsea 0.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:33

First Half ends, Newcastle United 2, Chelsea 0.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:32

Try missed. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left aspect of the six yard field following a quick break.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:32

Fourth official has introduced 1 minutes of added time.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:28

Try saved. João Félix (Chelsea) proper footed shot from exterior the field is saved.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:27

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Emil Krafth.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:27

Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the attacking half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:26

Try saved. João Félix (Chelsea) proper footed shot from exterior the field is saved within the centre of the aim. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:22

Foul by Renato Veiga (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:21

Foul by Renato Veiga (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:19

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:21

Try blocked. João Félix (Chelsea) proper footed shot from the left aspect of the six yard field is blocked. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a by ball.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:18

Delay over. They’re able to proceed.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:21

Delay over. They’re able to proceed.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:21

Delay in match (Newcastle United).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:18

Try missed. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the field misses to the appropriate. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:18

Axel Disasi (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:16

Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) is proven the yellow card for a foul foul.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:15

Foul by Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:13

Personal Purpose by Axel Disasi, Chelsea. Newcastle United 2, Chelsea 0.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:18

Try missed. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) header from the left aspect of the six yard field misses to the appropriate following a set piece scenario.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:11

Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:11

Try missed. Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) proper footed shot from exterior the field is shut, however misses to the appropriate. Assisted by Joelinton.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:09

Purpose! Newcastle United 1, Chelsea 0. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) proper footed shot from the centre of the field.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:08

Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:06

Try missed. João Félix (Chelsea) proper footed shot from exterior the field.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:06

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) is proven the yellow card for a foul foul.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:05

Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:03

Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) is proven the yellow card for a foul foul.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:03

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the appropriate wing.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

20:01

Foul by Axel Disasi (Chelsea).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:59

Nook, Newcastle United. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:59

Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) wins a free kick within the defensive half.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:56

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:54

Nook, Chelsea. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:54

Try blocked. Renato Veiga (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the field is blocked.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:53

Foul by Emil Krafth (Newcastle United).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:51

Foul by Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United).

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:51

Lewis Corridor (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:48

Joelinton (Newcastle United) hits the woodwork with a proper footed shot from the centre of the field.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:47

Try saved. Kiernan Dewsbury-Corridor (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the field is saved.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:46

First Half begins.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

19:15

Lineups are introduced and gamers are warming up.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

17:45

