Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 0

The Blues had narrowly crushed Newcastle at Stamford Bridge within the Premier League three days earlier however United gained some revenge by knocking them out of the cup because of Alexander Isak’s third purpose of the marketing campaign and a Axel Disasi personal purpose.

Enzo Maresca named a completely completely different beginning XI to Sunday, whereas Howe made 5 adjustments – together with the return of Anthony Gordon after he missed out within the capital with a groin harm.

And the house facet began confidently, fashioning a giant alternative to open the scoring in solely the second minute as Isak drilled an ideal ball in from the suitable and Joelinton’s shot hit the bottom of a put up.

Within the eighth minute, Sandro Tonali made an vital block to maintain out Renato Veiga’s seemingly goalbound effort, then João Félix seized possession in midfield and jinked in the direction of the sting of the field however fired over.

Nevertheless, Newcastle’s press was making it troublesome for Chelsea to play out from the again, as they appear to do underneath Maresca, and within the twenty third minute the Magpies capitalised.

Joelinton and Tonali labored in tandem to win the ball and the latter slid in to divert it into the trail of Isak, who swept residence his second purpose in opposition to Chelsea within the house of 4 days.

Two minutes later, extra improbable work from Joelinton noticed him lay the ball off for Tonali, whose 20-yard strike whistled agonisingly extensive.

Nevertheless it was 2-0 within the twenty seventh minute, when Lewis Corridor – dealing with his former facet – slid a fast, intelligent free kick to Isak, who had peeled away from the Chelsea defence on the left hand facet. The Swede’s cross took a deflection in its manner in the direction of Joe Willock however he adjusted to attach with a agency header, which can properly have been going over the road earlier than Disasi inadvertently be certain that it did.

Willock was concerned as soon as extra within the thirty first minute when teed up by the excellent Tonali, however he scuffed his shot from exterior the field and it went extensive.

Lloyd Kelly made an impressive block to thwart Félix earlier than the the Portuguese playmaker noticed a dipping shot pushed away from hazard by Nick Pope.

Two minutes later, the Newcastle netminder made one other good save from Félix, diving to his proper to maintain out a snapshot from Christopher Nkunku’s go.

In first-half stoppage time, United threatened to kill the match off as Gordon streaked down the suitable and crossed however Willock – at full stretch – could not discover the goal.

Chelsea had been a lot improved within the second half, and Kelly made an important block from Nkunku within the fiftieth minute earlier than the house facet broke and labored the ball to Corridor, whose low shot was saved by Filip Jörgensen.

However regardless of the guests’ dominance, they didn’t discover a well past the United backline – though maybe ought to have halved the deficit when Félix latched onto a threaded go from Tosin Adarabioyo however prodded extensive with simply Pope to beat.

Certainly the Magpies had been the crew to search out the online once more when Sean Longstaff – on his twenty seventh birthday – compelled residence on the Gallowgate Finish, however his celebrations had been reduce brief by an offside flag.

Substitute William Osula was then unlucky within the 84th minute to see his strike hit the woodwork after he had made house brilliantly – however United deservedly went by to the final eight after Pope parried Veiga’s shot within the final minute of regular time.