New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Results, Stats, and Recap – August 12, 2024 Gametracker

CHICAGO (AP) Gavin Sheets matched a profession excessive with 4 hits and drove in 4 runs, Korey Lee and Brooks Baldwin homered, and the Chicago White Sox gave interim supervisor Grady Sizemore his first win, pounding the New York Yankees 12-2 Monday night time after dropping 24 of 25.

The White Sox set season highs for runs and with 18 hits after dropping their first two video games underneath Sizemore, who took over when the White Sox fired Pedro Grifol on Thursday. That they had misplaced three straight since beating Oakland to cease a 21-game skid that matched an American League document.

“I simply could not be happier for the fellows,” stated Sizemore, sporting a large grin and a soaked shirt after being doused by some concoction of liquids and shaving cream. “Simply what an incredible win. An incredible sport performed throughout, all sides of the ball. So happy with them.”

Lee linked main off a two-run fourth towards Yankees starter Luis Gil. Baldwin capped a six-run seventh with a three-run drive towards Enyel De Los Santos that made it 11-2.

Sheets hit RBI doubles in a two-run first, within the fifth towards Tim Hill and within the seventh off De Los Santos. He additionally scored within the inning on a single by Dominic Fletcher, and singled in a run within the eighth.

Andrew Vaughn had 4 hits and scored twice, serving to the White Sox take out a staff that got here in tied with Baltimore for baseball’s finest document.

New York’s Aaron Choose doubled in a run within the first towards rookie Ky Bush. He got here a number of ft in need of his three hundredth residence run and a grand slam when he hit a fly to the warning monitor within the second. However the Yankees had been 2 for 18 with runners in scoring place and stranded 16.

“Yeah, they’re one of many worst groups, if you wish to put it that manner, however these guys are nonetheless massive leaguers,” stated Alex Verdugo, who scored a run. “They will nonetheless have days the place they’re clicking. We noticed it at this time, a number of their guys 3 for 4, 3 for 4. These guys can nonetheless have good days. We have to simply do a greater job of popping out and cashing in these runs that we had on base, sort of step on them early.”

Bush allowed two runs and 6 hits over 4 2/3 innings in his second main league begin. The 24-year-old left-hander walked seven and threw 97 pitches, after dropping at Oakland final week in his debut.

Touki Toussaint (1-2) acquired the win in reduction, recording 4 outs.

Gil (12-6) threw 98 pitches in 4 innings, permitting 4 runs and 7 hits. The 26-year-old right-hander walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited the sport with a left elbow harm. He was harm on a headfirst dive scoring within the fifth and was scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “I am not tremendous involved about it,” he stated. “All of the checks that we have achieved in right here have been fairly constructive.”

White Sox: The White Sox held CF Luis Robert Jr. out of the lineup, giving him one other day of relaxation after the staff had a uncommon scheduled break day on Sunday. Robert missed two months early within the season due to a strained a proper hip flexor. “I believe we neglect what he is sort of gone by way of and how briskly he got here again,” Sizemore stated.

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes (5-10, 4.42 ERA) tries to bounce again from considered one of his worst outings of the season, whereas White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-5, 3.91) appears to win his second straight begin. Cortes matched season highs with six runs and 9 hits in 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels final week. Cannon went six innings at Oakland on Tuesday because the White Sox snapped their American League record-tying dropping streak at 21 video games. —

