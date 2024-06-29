New York Times, Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio win awards in National Press Club journalism contest

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nationwide Press Membership President Emily Wilkins in the present day introduced the winners of the distinguished Nationwide Press Membership Journalism Awards. Shops throughout the nation starting from small-town newsrooms to main worldwide shops had been honored for work that took us deep inside a number of the most tragic occasions of the yr, offered introspection or comedic reduction, and confirmed how investigative journalism continues to drive change.

Employees from The New York Occasions received 4 awards, together with the Joan M. Friedenberg On-line Journalism Award for its harrowing, detailed take “Contained in the Lethal Maui Inferno, Hour by Hour.” New York Occasions photographer Samar Abu Elouf was awarded the membership’s images award for her delicate pictures of the conflict in Gaza, significantly its impression on kids. Ms. Elouf captured this historical past whereas enduring private loss, together with the destruction of her dwelling, sickness, and the demise of a number of relations. Occasions’ reporter Nicholas Fandos received the Sandy Hume Award for Excellence in Political Journalism for his constant revelatory takes on nationwide political tales together with the autumn of New York lawmakers George Santos and Robert Menendez. Emily Steele, Sydney Ember and Mike Baker received the Michael A. Dornheim Award for his or her insider take a look at points going through air site visitors controllers of their investigative piece, “Flight Dangers.”

A workforce of reporters at Nationwide Public Radio received the membership’s breaking information award for his or her nuanced reporting of the primary days of the Israel-Hamas conflict, and NPR’s Chiara Weisner received the Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award for print and on-line reporting for her investigation into how fishermen employed by biomedical labs had been excessively bleeding Horseshoe Crabs to reap the blood for testing, which drove legislative change and the creation of an artificial different.

The Berkshire Eagle’s Seth Brown received the membership’s Angele Gingras Humor Award for a number of columns that had the judges laughing out loud on his tackle on a regular basis subjects, equivalent to his March Insanity bracket for all times’s annoyances, pitting TikTok movies vs. misaligned can openers vs. “Folks Who Are available 5 Minutes Earlier than Closing.”

The awards dinner might be held on the Nationwide Press Membership on Wednesday, August 28. The occasion will begin at 6 p.m. with a reception within the Holeman Lounge adopted at 7 p.m. with dinner and program within the ballroom.

The occasion may also honor Alsu Kurmasheva with the 2024 President’s Award which is given on the discretion of the President of the Nationwide Press Membership.

Tickets to the awards dinner are $75 for most of the people, $65 for members of the Nationwide Press Membership and could be bought on-line.

WINNERS

Angele Gingras Humor Award

Seth Brown, The Berkshire Eagle for “The Pun Additionally Rises.”

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award (Print)

Chiara Eisner, Nationwide Public Radio for “Coastal biomedical labs are bleeding extra horseshoe crabs with little accountability.”

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award (Broadcast)

Maya Trabulsi, KPBS for “Animal rescue teams expose yard doodle breeder.”

Arthur E. Rowse Award for Analyzing the Information Media (Print/On-line)

Liam Scott and the workforce at Voice of America for “Final of the Watchdogs.”

Arthur E. Rowse Award for Analyzing the Information Media (Broadcast)

Kaleidoscope for the podcast “Silenced: The Radio Murders.”

Breaking Information Award (Print/On-line)

The Wall Road Journal for “The New Banking Disaster.”

Breaking Information Award (Broadcast)

Nationwide Public Radio for “The First Days of the Israel-Hamas Struggle.”

Client Journalism Award (Print/On-line)

Bloomberg Information for “Dangerous Drugs.”

Client Journalism Award (Broadcast)

KXAN for “TxTag Troubles: A Viewer-Pushed Investigation”

Edwin M. Hood Award

The Wall Road Journal for “Evan Gershkovich and the International Surge in Hostage Diplomacy.”

Joan M. Friedenberg On-line Journalism Award

The New York Occasions for “Contained in the Lethal Maui Inferno, Hour by Hour.”

Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Issues of Geriatrics

Jenny Deam, Denver Gazette/Colorado Springs Gazette for “The Unwatched: How Colorado Systematically Fails Its Most Susceptible Aged in Lengthy-Time period Care”

Lee Walczak Award for Political Evaluation

Yaroslav Trofimov, The Wall Road Journal for “Wars and Energy.”

Michael A. Dornheim Award

Sydney Ember, Emily Metal, and Mike Baker, The New York Occasions for “Flight Dangers.”

Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

Christine Emba, The Washington Publish for “Males are misplaced. This is a map out of the wilderness.”

Information Pictures Award

Samar Abu Elouf, The New York Occasions

Publication Journalism Award

PBS NewsHour for “This is the Deal.”

Sandy Hume Award for Excellence in Political Journalism

Nicholas Fandos, The New York Occasions for “Exposing Political Secrets and techniques.”

Washington Regional Correspondence

Marilyn W. Thompson, ProPublica for “Redistricting: The Secretive Risk to Democracy.”

HONORABLE MENTION

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award (Print)

Kevin Armstrong, The Star-Ledger for “Loss of life on the Racetrack.”

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award (Broadcast)

Scripps Information for “Scripps Information Investigates: Racing to Loss of life“

Breaking Information Award (Broadcast)

ABC World Information Tonight with David Muir for “Earthquake in Turkey.”

Client Journalism Award (Print/On-line)

Jesse Coburn, Streetsblog for “Ghost Tags: Inside New York Metropolis’s Black Marketplace for Short-term License Plates.”

Client Journalism Award (Broadcast)

ABC Information Reside for “Trashed: The Secret Lifetime of Plastic Recycling.”

Edwin M. Hood Award

Martin Smith, Marcela Gaviria, Rain Media for “America and The Taliban.”

Joan M. Friedenberg On-line Journalism Award

KXAN for “OutLaw: A Half-Century Criminalizing LGBTQ+ Texans.”

Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Issues of Geriatrics

Hannah Grabenstein, PBS NewsHour for “No Place to Reside or Die.”

Lee Walczak Award for Political Evaluation

Taryn Luna, Los Angeles Occasions for evaluation.

Michael A. Dornheim Award

Bloomberg Information for “Ghost within the Machine.”

Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

Benjamin Ortiz, New Traces Journal for “New Traces Journal: ‘How Crossing the Texas-Mexico Border within the Nineteen Eighties Led to a Trans-Atlantic Musical Awakening'”

Publication Journalism Award

Matt Arco, NJ Advance Media for “What Makes Christie Run?”

Sandy Hume Award for Excellence in Political Journalism

Benjamin Oreskes, Los Angeles Occasions for “Protection of California’s Congressional Delegation.”

Washington Regional Correspondence

Nick Grube, Honolulu Civil Beat for his regional reporting.

Press Contact: Kate Helster, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE Nationwide Press Membership