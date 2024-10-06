New York pulls off stunning rally in NLDS

PHILADELPHIA — You’re kidding, proper?

Is that this baseball or a film script?

In simply the previous week, they survived in Atlanta to qualify for the playoffs, hit a miraculous game-winning homer in Milwaukee to advance and on Saturday bought fully shut down by one the sport’s finest starters, solely to drag off a surprising comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Yep, these New York Mets, these Miracle Mets, these Amazin’ Mets – “OMG.”

Restricted to only one hit the primary seven innings and looking out lifeless, the Mets rallied to win 6-2, in Recreation 1 of the Nationwide League Division Sequence at Residents Financial institution Park.

