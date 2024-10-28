New York Jets Postgame Quotes 10/27

NEW YORK JETS HEAD COACH JEFF ULBRICH

Postgame press convention

Sunday, October 27, 2024

Q: Simply speak about that final collection defensively, them driving down, not having the ability to make a cease.

JU: Yeah, we speak about being at our greatest when our greatest is required, and that was not it. That is on teaching, initially, after which second, we have got to execute, and we didn’t execute in essential moments. We are saying that is not who we’re, but it surely’s who we’re till we reveal in any other case.

Q: Are you at a loss proper now, simply type of what is going on on with this group?

JU: I am pissed. They’re pissed. I am damage. They’re damage. We aren’t executing in essential moments, particularly down the stretch proper there. We had alternatives to win this recreation, ought to have received this recreation, and we did not. So give credit score to the Patriots; they took benefit of a group that did not execute in addition to they’ll.

Q: You talked about the way you felt like this was the most effective week of apply you have had in a very long time. Do you’re feeling like that translated to the sector right now?

JU: There have been spots the place it may need, however simply total it wasn’t ok. We have all received to take a tough have a look at ourselves, beginning with me, and the method, apply, conferences, walk-through, all of it, and ensure every part is true and ensure every part is being achieved on the highest stage as a result of proper now, the product that we’re placing on the market on recreation day isn’t the product that is conducive to successful and constructing a tradition that we’re attempting to determine right here.

Q: There was a number of speak about Davante Adams talking to the blokes after the sport final week and put that tradition in the precise route. How a lot of a step again is it to lose on this style to a group like this?

JU: Yeah, it hurts, and it is onerous. You get the method proper and also you get the power proper, and when it nonetheless would not produce the outcomes that you really want, it is simply not the suggestions that you just wish to give your gamers, your group, your group. This was greater than power as a result of I assumed the power was superb. That was not the place we fell quick. The place we fell quick was within the execution, particularly within the essential moments of this recreation. So we have got to get that proper. Till that will get proper, nothing else actually issues.

Q: What occurred on the delay on the two-point conversion? What led to it?

JU: We have got to be higher from an operations standpoint, simply total, and that is each single participant, each single coach. That is Aaron [Rodgers]. That is all of us.

Q: Within the first quarter you needed to burn three time-outs –

Q: Is that simply guys not figuring out the place to line up?

JU: We have simply received to be higher collectively. Each single human being on the market has received to be higher. Aaron has received to be higher. Coaches received to be higher. All of us received to be higher.

Q: I do not imply this in a impolite approach, but it surely’s not a younger offense up there. There’s a number of veteran gamers. How do errors like that occur when you could have such a veteran group, particularly on the offensive facet of the ball?

JU: They should not occur, initially, whether or not you are veteran, rookie. It would not matter. Inexperienced, skilled, would not matter. The operation of our offense, it mustn’t try this. Does it occur each infrequently, each couple video games, perhaps. However to occur as typically because it did tonight, it is not ok, and it is received to get mounted.

Q: Do you remorse sticking with Greg Zuerlein?

Q: Is there something you’ll do otherwise in the event you might rewind these previous couple of seconds of the sport?

JU: I will take a tough have a look at the tape and there is most likely some calls that I might have adjusted and perhaps achieved some various things, for certain, and there all the time is, but it surely’s my job to place them in the most effective place to achieve success, and I clearly did not try this.

Q: Greg Zuerlein clearly missed quite a few kicks. Are you dedicated to him long-term or is it one thing you are going to have a look at?

JU: Yeah, we have got to take a tough have a look at every part that we do, every part. It isn’t simply on Greg, it is on all of us. We’ll try this this week.

Q: What was your message to the blokes in there?

JU: This can be a second of darkness, and we perceive that the surface world goes to get actually loud proper now. However the one factor I do know in life is that when it will get darkish and it will get onerous, that you just work and also you level the finger at your self and also you look inward and you determine what can I do higher from a person standpoint. If we try this collectively, which I consider we are going to, that is your solely alternative to dig your self out of this. That is your solely alternative to enhance and repair a few of these wrongs. That is the place we’re lucky, that the character of this locker room, I believe they will reveal who they’re.

Q: You have not had a number of guys which were by popping out of darkness. The blokes have been by some powerful seasons. How difficult is it for them to do it when they do not know what that appears like?

JU: Yeah, there’s part of it that is some blind religion in relation to that, and understanding that each one I can do is figure, and also you stack sufficient work up in a productive approach that it ends in the outcomes that we would like. On the identical time, we’ll must lean on a few of these veterans that we now have on this locker room, some guys which were by it and a few guys which have rebounded. It will take each single human being in there, coaches, gamers, help employees, everyone, to get this factor rotated.

Q: What did you consider the best way Haason Reddick performed and what occurred to C.J. Mosley?

JU: Actually, it is actually onerous for me to see precisely what Haason was doing. I will check out the tape and allow you to guys know. However he was dialed in. He was targeted. I felt his power and I felt all of that, so it’s going to be fascinating to see the tape. C.J. in pregame, he had a neck, so he was unable to play sadly.

Q: Do you assume perhaps – I do know you wish to maintain doing it, however do you’re feeling like perhaps attempting to be the pinnacle coach and in addition calling the protection, that your obligations are simply being stretched too skinny at this second?