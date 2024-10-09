New York Jets’ firing of Robert Saleh startling but not surprising, given Woody Johnson’s previous remarks

The early returns definitely weren’t what Johnson or the Jets (2-3) may have hoped for — Week 4’s 10-9 dwelling loss to the Denver Broncos was notably bothersome — and this time, there was no Zach Wilson responsible. Johnson — whose brother, Christopher, employed Saleh whereas Woody was serving because the U.S. Ambassador to the UK throughout the Trump administration — introduced Saleh again after 2023 as a result of he wished to provide his soccer workers a chance with a wholesome Aaron Rodgers. The chance lasted 5 video games.

That the offense has sputtered within the first 5 weeks of the 2024 marketing campaign — that the Jets have not established the run; have struggled to cross shield, leaving Rodgers open to battering; nonetheless have work-in-progress timing between Rodgers and his receivers; that Rodgers threw three interceptions within the 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this previous Sunday — is sort of irrelevant. The Jets usually are not eliminating Rodgers, round whom all the franchise is at the moment orbiting. The longer term Corridor of Famer has amassed great energy and safety. So, if one thing drastic needed to change, the considering goes, it wanted to be the voice and the message gamers are receiving.

It is value noting that Saleh alone appears to be paying the value for the Jets’ underperformance. The remainder of the teaching workers — together with Rodgers’ hand-picked offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett — stays intact for now. Common supervisor Joe Douglas nonetheless has his job.

Is it early to drag the plug? In fact. And if the leash was going to be this quick, Johnson in all probability ought to have given severe thought to creating a change final offseason. Till now, Johnson had by no means fired a coach in the midst of a season. After the London loss, Saleh himself implored followers to stay affected person as a result of it was “early” within the marketing campaign.

Alternatively, 5 video games isn’t a blip, the Jets weren’t cleansing up even probably the most rudimentary points and, at occasions, they seemed startingly just like the 2023 model of the group that went 7-10. Penalties plagued New York final season and had been persevering with to be a difficulty this season — the Jets had been probably the most penalized group within the 2023 common season (124), and since 2023, they’ve been known as for probably the most penalties within the NFL (163). Since 2021, the yr Saleh was employed, the Jets have averaged the fewest factors per recreation (17.3) and have probably the most giveaways (89) within the NFL. Saleh’s 20-36 file is the third-worst within the NFL since he was employed.