New York Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh – NBC New York

The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the information on Tuesday, simply two days after the Jets’ 23-17 loss in London towards the Minnesota Vikings, and the group later confirmed it.

Jeff Ulbrich, who was serving as defensive coordinator, has been named the interim head coach. Ulbrich, 47, has been the Jets’ DC since 2021 when Saleh was employed.

“This morning, I knowledgeable Robert Saleh that he’ll not function the pinnacle coach of the Jets,” group proprietor Woody Johnson mentioned in an announcement. “I thanked him for his onerous work these previous three-and-a-half years and need him and his household effectively transferring ahead. This was not a simple determination, however we’re not the place we must be given our expectations, and I consider now could be the very best time for us to maneuver in a distinct route.

“Jeff Ulbrich will function our interim head coach for the rest of the season. He’s a troublesome coach who has the respect of the coaches and gamers on this group. I consider he together with the coaches on this employees can get thee most out of our proficient group and attain the targets we established this offseason.”

Saleh spent over three seasons because the Jets head coach, going 20-36 and by no means ending with a profitable report (4-13 in 2021, 7-10 in 2022 and 2023). New York is 2-3 this season, only one sport behind the Buffalo Payments within the AFC East with a Monday Night time Soccer matchup looming in six days.

Schefter reported that Saleh had one yr left on his contract, however the franchise was clearly decided to maneuver on after two straight losses and an unproductive begin to Aaron Rodgers’ tenure. The 40-year-old quarterback has seven touchdowns and 4 interceptions by means of 5 weeks, and his 81.6 passer score is the worst of his profession as a starter.

Regardless of boasting top-five protection in yardage in 2022, 2023 and 2024 (by means of 5 video games), the Jets by no means discovered their quarterback scenario beneath Saleh. The group began six totally different sign callers in his 56 video games — Zach Wilson (33), Mike White (7), Rodgers (6), Joe Flacco (5), Trevor Siemian (3) and Tim Boyle (2).

After dealing with the Payments at dwelling in Week 6, the Jets will hit the street for a Sunday Night time Soccer sport towards the Pittsburgh Steelers.