New York authorities euthanize social media star Peanut the squirrel | New York

An orphaned squirrel that turned a social media star referred to as Peanut was euthanized after New York authorities seized the beloved pet throughout a raid on his caretaker’s dwelling, authorities mentioned.

After nameless complaints, officers from the state’s division of environmental conservation (DEC) took the squirrel and a raccoon named Fred from Mark Longo’s dwelling close to the Pennsylvania border in rural Pine Metropolis on Wednesday, Longo mentioned.

On Friday, the DEC and Chemung county division of well being confirmed each animals’ destiny.

“On Oct 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with people, creating the potential for human publicity to rabies. As well as, an individual concerned with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To check for rabies, each animals have been euthanized,” the companies mentioned in a press release, CBS Information in New York reported. “The animals are being examined for rabies and anybody who has been in touch with these animals is strongly inspired to seek the advice of their doctor.”

Neither company responded to the Related Press’s requests for remark.

Peanut amassed tens of hundreds of followers on Instagram, TikTok and different platforms throughout the seven years since Longo, who runs an animal sanctuary, mentioned he took him in after seeing his mom get hit by a automobile in New York Metropolis.

Peanut’s Instagram account reveals the squirrel leaping on to Longo’s shoulder, leaping by a hoop, holding and consuming waffles and sporting miniature hats.

“It’s with profound sorrow that we share the heartbreaking information: on October thirtieth, the DEC made the devastating determination to euthanize our beloved Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon. Regardless of our passionate outcry for compassion, the company selected to disregard our pleas, leaving us in deep shock and grief,” an Instagram submit mentioned Friday, accompanied by a video montage of the animals interacting with their smiling caretakers.

Longo and his spouse, Daniela, opened P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in April 2023. It now homes about 300 animals together with horses, goats and alpacas, Longo mentioned. He mentioned he was within the technique of submitting paperwork to get Peanut licensed as an academic animal when the squirrel was seized.