New Vitamin C and Citrus Juices

July 5, 2011

Vitamin C, ascorbic acid, is likely one of the most significant nutritional vitamins present in citrus juices, together with juice. First Vital. The physique solely soaks up 5% of nutritional vitamins from tablets or tablets the remainder is distributed down the bathroom. Uncover how one can take up 98%. Look on the backside of this web page.

Testing for vitamin C ranges in several types of orange can also be a favourite science challenge for a lot of students. Due to the restricted out there references on vitamin C ranges in citrus juices and the way it degrades over time , this website will attempt to present some data on the subject to assist college students discover further references for his or her science tasks.

Vitamin C. Repeatedly tasks discover that orange juices made from frozen concentrated orange ( FCOJ ) have the very best vitamin C ranges compared to freshly squeezed or not-from-concentrate ( NFC ) juices. That is due to the truth that vitamin C degrades over time in recent and NFC, however doesn’t degrade as a lot in FCOJ on account of it being frozen till reconstitution. When you’re evaluating a NFC product which has been saved for roughly three weeks vs a newly reconstituted FCOJ, the FCOJ would certainly have a better vitamin C focus.

Additionally another factor to think about is that if the FCOJ is reconstituted to the identical power as recent or NFC. If one would not add sufficient water, then the vitamin C ( and different compounds ) could be extra concentrated. One other factor to be thought-about is that the vitamin C content material modifications via the crop season and orange selection additionally performs a component. Since most FCOJ is mixed to a bigger extent than some NFCs, it’s wholly attainable that the NFC is produced from a spread / season which has decrease vitamin C content material.

Based on Nagy and Smoot, temperature and storage time impacts the % of vitamin C content material of orange fruits and orange juice. Different kinds of oranges even have completely different ranges of vitamin C. The mid-season selection, Pineapple Orange had the very best ranges, adopted by the important thing early-season selection, Hamlin Orange. The late-season Valencia Orange had the bottom vitamin C content material. As well as, it was found that the longer the Valencia Orange fruit stayed on the tree, the decrease the vitamin C degree. ( Further particulars on these orange sorts will be discovered from hyperlinks in

The story of Florida Juice – from the Grove to Your Glass. ) Nagy and Smoot additionally discovered that in orange juice containers, vitamin C loss was on account of oxidation by a residual air layer surrounded inside the container throughout processing. The loss was sooner within the first two weeks and was extra clear at larger storage temperatures. orange have to be stored cool to stop vitamin C degradation as it’s sped up at excessive storage temperatures. .