New Thoughts on Your Bond Investments Saen Higgins, President, Wealth Without Risk

It appears that evidently each time we activate the night information, some native municipality is shedding staff in an effort to remain afloat. “Layoffs are taking place in police departments, fireplace departments and are undoubtedly compromising public security, ” acknowledged main knowledgeable on investing in tax lien certificates, Saen Higgins.

“Bond ranking businesses lately raised grades on hundreds of bonds within the $3 trillion muni-market, which has helped to extend the demand for these bonds, and may make traders extra snug in the long term. Nonetheless, it’s nonetheless not the most secure place to your funding {dollars}, and never probably the most profitable for the municipality both,” Higgins explains.

Saen Higgins is the President of Wealth With out Threat, a corporation that trains traders on tips on how to buy tax lien certificates. “Investing in tax lien certificates creates a win-win-win state of affairs. The investor is assured to get their a refund, PLUS between 16 to 22% curiosity for there Tax lein certificates. The property proprietor is given additional time to give you the again taxes and keep away from foreclosures, and the county is ready to accumulate funds now, fairly than later, including to the underside line and serving to to stability their price range.”

