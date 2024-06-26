New Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle retaining old A&M assistants

New Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle will not be making the transfer from School Station to Austin alone.

Texas introduced late on Tuesday night time that Schlossnagle’s teaching workers at Texas A&M will be a part of him at UFCU Disch-Falk Area. Nolan Cain can be an affiliate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Assistant coaches Max Weiner and Michael Earley will respectively instruct the pitching and hitting at Texas.

Cain and Earley labored with Schlossnagle through the entirety of his three-year tenure at Texas A&M. Weiner joined the Aggies this previous season after working from 2019-23 because the Seattle Mariners’ pitching coordinator.

Throughout the 2024 baseball season, Schlossnagle and his teaching workers helped lead Texas A&M to a 53-15 document and an look within the School World Sequence’ championship collection. Texas A&M’s 3.86 ERA ranked fourth nationally, and the Aggies produced a nation-leading 12 shutouts. Solely 22 groups scored extra usually than the Aggies, who averaged 8.5 runs per recreation.

Then again, Texas’ 4.91 ERA ranked forty seventh nationally and was its worst mark since 1999. The Longhorns did hit the 18th-most homers in faculty baseball, however their common of seven.1 runs per recreation ranked 111th among the many 295 Division I groups.

Phrases of the brand new offers that Schlossnagle and his assistant coaches will obtain weren’t instantly obtainable. Schlossnagle’s introductory press convention at Texas can be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.