New Telecommunications and Data Protection Rules Taking Effect in Saudi Arabia | Womble Bond Dickinson

KSA Telecommunications & Info Expertise Act

The Communications, Area, & Expertise Fee (CST), beforehand recognized till 2022 because the Communications & Info Expertise Fee (CITC), is the authority answerable for regulating actions throughout the telecommunication and data know-how sectors in KSA.

Till not too long ago, the telecommunications sector in KSA was ruled by the Telecommunications Legislation issued by Royal Decree No. (M/12) of 12/03/1422H (3 June 2001) and its By-Legal guidelines, which typically prohibited the availability of telecommunications companies or working (or connecting to) a public telecommunications community with out first acquiring a license from the CST. The licensing framework was in flux lately, with the CST taking a number of totally different approaches and providing a wide range of “Class” licenses authorizing particular forms of exercise. Thus far, the variety of fastened and cell service suppliers in KSA which were issued with an “Particular person” license stays very restricted, nonetheless, the CST has issued class licenses to numerous service suppliers providing IoT, ISP, VoIP, VSAT, SMS and different specialised companies.

The brand new Telecommunication and Info Expertise Act, issued by Royal Decree No. M/106 of 02/11/1443H in June 2022 got here into impact on 4 December 2022 (the Telecommunications Act) changing the earlier Telecommunications Legislation. Implementing laws for the Telecommunications Act have been subsequently issued in November 2022 (the Telecommunications ByLaws).

The specific purpose of the Telecommunications Act is to advertise digital transformation within the Kingdom and improve the companies offered throughout the ICT sector, notably in mild of latest exponential progress. On the similar time, the brand new Telecommunications Act and ByLaws proceed to require a license or authorization to supply sure communications or know-how companies in KSA and, in actual fact, they’ve successfully widened the scope of the CST’s regulatory jurisdiction to incorporate extra know-how and digital companies. Whether or not these adjustments advance or hinder these coverage targets, due to this fact, could in the end rely on the burden created by the CST’s implementation practices.

Essentially the most notable adjustments launched within the Telecommunications Act embody the next: