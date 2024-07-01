New summer wave of COVID-19; Turmeric supplements linked to liver injury; Facial fitness gum? – Morning Medical Update

Morning Medical Replace : © deagreez – inventory.adobe.com

New summer season wave of COVID-19

COVID-19 infections are rising in at the very least 38 states, in accordance with information from the CDC. Whereas wastewater surveillance means that viral exercise continues to be low, hospitalizations and deaths proceed to extend.

Ranges are notably excessive within the West and the South, with the CDC saying they’re again to what they have been in February.

Robert Hopkins, MD, stated, “The virus tends to duplicate properly and to remain alive in an setting with heat and moist situations. That matches with what we’re seeing. The South and the West are steamy and sizzling proper now.”

Turmeric dietary supplements linked to liver harm

In The American Journal of Drugs, researchers checked out turmeric-associated liver harm instances recorded within the US by the US Drug-Induced Liver Harm Community (DILIN) between 2004 and 2022. Researchers discovered 10 instances of turmeric-associated liver harm, all after 2011. Six of the instances occurred since 2017. 5 sufferers have been additionally hospitalized, with one affected person dying of acute liver failure.

Revealed final 12 months, the authors of the research recognized a threat related to taking turmeric and black pepper dietary supplements collectively.

Jay Hoofnagle, MD, one of many research’s authors, stated, “So the query we’re all the time requested is, how come now, instantly you’re seeing this? And that’s a vital query. Why? One purpose is that it’s being utilized by tens of millions of individuals now. However the different purpose is turmeric is a spice, proper? It’s not absorbed. You don’t take up pepper. Your physique doesn’t take up it. You don’t take up curry, the spice turmeric. Okay, so how might this presumably trigger liver illness if it’s not absorbed? Properly, the reply, we predict, is that these fashionable merchandise of turmeric have been altered in order that they’re absorbed.”

Facial health gum?

Facial health gum has turn into a brand new magnificence development, gaining reputation on social media platforms like TikTok. This new development has brought on firms like Rockjaw, Jawz Gum, and Stronger Gum to capitalize on younger adults, claiming their merchandise may help “construct essentially the most engaging jawline” and “tone and tighten 57+ facial and neck muscle tissue, anytime, wherever.”

The businesses additionally declare that chewing these merchandise equates to a facial exercise, as facial health gum is more durable than common gum. Nonetheless, well being consultants say there’s little proof to recommend that these merchandise really work.

Beauty physician Kieren Bong stated, “As a physician, I discover the declare that chewing gum defines the jawline oversimplified. Whereas chewing gum can interact the jaw muscle tissue, any ensuing definition is probably going minimal and varies between people.”

