New owner nears purchase of seafood chain after closures

Two months after submitting for Chapter 11 chapter, Purple Lobster might quickly be altering arms.

A stalking horse bidder listed as RL Purchaser LLC − a newly shaped entity organized and managed by Fortress Credit score Company − is ready to be the chain’s new proprietor, in response to court docket paperwork filed Monday within the Center District of Florida in Orlando.

RL Purchaser LLC, which consists of Purple Lobster’s lenders, bid $376 million to amass the corporate’s remaining belongings, in response to the Orlando Enterprise Journal.

Purple Lobster filed for chapter on Could 19 after closing dozens of places and asserting that it supposed to “drive operational enhancements” by simplifying the enterprise. Paperwork later filed in federal court docket revealed that the chapter was primarily on account of vital debt, a carousel of CEOs, an all-you-can-eat shrimp fiasco and a 30% drop in friends since 2019.

Purple Lobster would mark Fortress’ newest acquisition of an organization in chapter, following purchases of Vice Media and Alamo Drafthouse, which was later bought to Sony Photos Leisure, Reuters reported.

USA TODAY contacted Purple Lobster and its attorneys on Tuesday for remark however haven’t acquired a response. Fortress declined to touch upon Tuesday.

No bidders made play to purchase Purple Lobster following Chapter 11 chapter submitting

The favored seafood restaurant chain was initially going to be bought extra historically, however no bidders got here ahead earlier than the corporate’s July 18 deadline, so the public sale was canceled and the stalking horse bidder received by default, the Orlando Enterprise Journal reported. Purple Lobster’s lack of bidders might have been obvious as a result of the corporate indicated it will be going away from a conventional asset sale throughout a July 10 listening to.

“So, the thought is to … preserve operational continuity and probably scale back the prices and complexities related to a conventional asset sale,” legal professional Jeffrey Dutson of King & Spalding LLP, representing Purple Lobster and showing by way of Zoom in the course of the listening to, per the Orlando Enterprise Journal.

The public sale was scheduled for July 23, however with it being canceled, RL Purchaser LLC is now the “profitable bidder.” A listening to is scheduled for July 29 for the approval of the sale of the belongings, the federal court docket paperwork say.

What’s a stalking horse bidder?

A stalking horse bidder is “an preliminary bid on the belongings of a bankrupt firm,” in response to Investopedia.

The bankrupt firm, which on this case is Purple Lobster, chooses an entity from a pool of bidders who will make the primary bid on the agency’s remaining belongings, the monetary media web site stated. The stalking horse units the low-end bidding bar in order that different bidders can’t underbid the acquisition worth.

What does the sale imply for Purple Lobster?

The sale of Purple Lobster means the corporate ought to have extra flexibility to reorganize. The chain will look to make its advertising and provide chain administration extra environment friendly and improve buyer expertise and operational effectiveness, Purple Lobster CEO Jonathan Tibus stated in a 124-page chapter doc.

Tibus detailed a “three-prong strategic precedence plan,” which incorporates ensuring Purple Lobster is a “excellent place to work” by specializing in worker tradition and retention, persevering with to supply “constant experiences and glorious customer support,” and lowering the corporate’s price construction with out compromising high quality.

After closing and vacating dozens of shops, Purple Lobster is continuous to establish and get rid of nonproductive spending throughout all departments, Tibus stated. The chain tried relocating the staff of the “financially burdensome” shops to close by places and adjusting midlevel administration, in response to the CEO.

Following the sale, it’s unclear if Tibus’ plan will come to fruition or if he’ll even function CEO going ahead.

Contributing: Reuters