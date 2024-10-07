New Orleans Saints vs Kansas City Chiefs TV, how to watch game today

The NFL Week 5 schedule concludes with a Monday Evening Soccer recreation between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here is what it is advisable know earlier than the NFL Week 5 Monday Evening Soccer matchup in Kansas Metropolis, together with time, TV channel, streaming info, announcers, odds and a prediction for the sport.

The Saints are coming off a last-second 26-24 loss towards the Atlanta Falcons of their NFL Week 4 recreation.

The Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 17-10.

The Chiefs are off to a 4-0 begin this season. The Saints have a file of 2-2.

What time is Monday Evening Soccer?

The Saints vs Chiefs recreation is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. MST, 7:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is Monday’s NFL recreation on? watch Saints vs Chiefs NFL recreation right now

What channel is Monday Evening Soccer on?

The Saints at Chiefs recreation might be seen on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

NFL energy rankings Week 6:The place are Saints, Chiefs now?

How can I stream the Monday Evening Soccer recreation?

Saints-Chiefs might be streamed on in addition to different streaming service suppliers that carry ESPN.

NFL Week 6 schedule:Tv channels, learn how to watch, stream video games this week

Who’re the announcers for Monday Evening Soccer?

Joe Buck could have the play-by-play name for the Saints vs Chiefs recreation, with Troy Aikman because the analyst.

Who’s the favourite in Monday Evening Soccer odds?

The Chiefs are a 5-point favourite over the Saints in NFL Week 5 odds for the sport, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kansas Metropolis is -225 on the moneyline, whereas New Orleans is +180.

The over/below (level complete) is about at 42 factors.

NFL Week 6 odds:Level spreads, moneylines, over/unders for betting on video games this week

Who will win on Monday Evening Soccer?

The Arizona Republic is predicting a 23-20 win for the Chiefs over the Saints within the Monday Evening Soccer showdown.

Different websites’ NFL Week 5 picks and NFL Week 5 predictions appear to favor the Chiefs over the Saints within the Monday Evening Soccer recreation.

NFL Week 6 picks, predictions:Will 49ers, Bucs, Eagles, Bengals, Payments win essential video games?

