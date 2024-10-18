New Orleans celebrate Drew Brees Saints Hall of Fame induction

Drew Brees celebrates Saints Corridor of Fame induction with followers within the Dome

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees was honored Thursday night time throughout halftime of the sport towards the Denver Broncos.Brees grew to become the 59th inductee into the Saints Corridor of Fame, relationship to 1988.Universally thought-about the best participant in franchise historical past, Brees guided the Saints to victory in Tremendous Bowl XLIV and was the Most Useful Participant within the 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Brees additionally led the Saints to 2 different NFC championship video games. Brees was a two-time NFL Offensive Participant of the 12 months and made 12 Professional Bowls in his 15 years with the Saints. Brees set quite a few NFL passing information, and is among the many biggest quarterbacks and gamers in NFL historical past.

