New Orleans actress Hong Chau tals about ‘The Instigators’ | Movies/TV

Hong Chau was carrying her junket smile, that well mannered expression assumed by Hollywood actors as they endure the identical questions over and once more from a string of keen if unimaginative leisure journalists, on this case in help of her newest movie, the Boston-set action-comedy “The Instigators.”

Then she heard the magic phrases and, like every good New Orleanian, she lit up.

“The Occasions-Picayune! I really feel a lot extra relaxed now,” she mentioned, her smile broadening. “You’re my individuals! I’ve been speaking about Boston all day! Let’s speak about New Orleans!”

Chau’s need to debate her hometown is comprehensible. For starters, few subjects of dialog flame the passions of New Orleanians as a lot as New Orleans does. But additionally, after rising up within the Crescent Metropolis (Eleanor McMain and Ben Franklin, FWIW) and getting her showbiz begin in earnest on the regionally set, regionally shot HBO collection “Tremé,” issues have been taking place fairly darn rapidly for her.