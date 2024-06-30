New Movies on Amazon Prime Video: July 2024

Amazon originals like Tyler Perry’s Divorce within the Black, My Spy The Everlasting Metropolis and House Cadet are simply a few of the titles hitting Prime Video in July.
Options like all of the Rocky 1-5, a number of Star Trek titles, Dances With Wolves, Gladiator, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Saving Non-public Ryan, Taxi Driver, The 40-Yr-Previous Virgin, The Silence of the Lambs, Bob Marley: One Love and extra can even be coming to the streamer.
Divorce within the Black follows Ava (Meagan Good), a younger banker whose husband Dallas (Cory Hardrict) abandons their marriage. She’s decided to battle for it, till his depraved deeds are revealed, together with sabotaging her likelihood to be together with her true soulmate, in keeping with the logline.
Dave Bautista returns to the function of veteran CIA operative JJ in My Spy The Everlasting Metropolis. The sequel sees him reunite along with his stepdaughter and protégé Sophie (Chloe Coleman) to avoid wasting the world when a nefarious nuclear plot targets the Vatican, per Prime Video. Ken Jeong, Anna Faris, Craig Robinson and Kristen Schaal additionally star.
House Cadet follows Emma Roberts‘ Tiffany “Rex” Simpson, who has all the time dreamed of going to area. When her “doctored” utility lands her in NASA’s astronaut coaching program, she’s in over her head and wonders if she will be able to depend on her fast wits, moxie and willpower to get by means of coaching and into the cosmos, the outline explains.
Under, try the entire checklist of titles coming to Prime Video in July.
July 1
13 Occurring 30
A Fistful of {Dollars}
A Midsummer Evening’s Intercourse Comedy
A Separation
Absence of Malice
American Outlaws
Amistad
Animal Home
Annie
Bananas
Billy Madison
Blue Chips
Blue Crush
Blue Crush 2
Blue Velvet
Bottle Rocket
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Middle Stage: On Pointe
Middle Stage: Flip It Up
Charlie Bartlett
Chato’s Land
Code Of Silence
Collide
Colours
Merciless Intentions
Dances with Wolves
Loss of life at a Funeral
Loss of life Rides A Horse
Loss of life Warrant
Soiled Rotten Scoundrels
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Realized to Cease Worrying and Love the Bomb Simple Rider
El Dorado
Occasion Horizon
5 Simple Items
For a Few {Dollars} Extra
From Right here To Eternity
Fury
Gladiator
Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner
Gunfight on the O.Ok. Corral
Grasp ‘em Excessive
Hannibal
Arduous Goal
Harsh Instances
Lodge Transylvania 2
Find out how to Prepare Your Dragon 2
JAG Seasons 1-10
Jagged Edge
Jupiter Ascending
Justin Bieber’s Consider
Kramer vs. Kramer
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lawrence Of Arabia
Lemony Snicket’s A Sequence of Unlucky Occasions
Love & Mercy
Masquerade
Mechanic: Resurrection
Mermaids
Lacking Hyperlink
Mr. Majestyk
Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
Mrs. Winterbourne
My Left Foot
No Nation for Previous Males
Non-Cease
Unique Sin
Image This
Pompeii
Postcards From The Edge
Non-public Elements
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sahara
Savages
Saving Non-public Ryan
Scorpion King 4: Quest For Energy
Scorpion King: Ebook of Souls
Seventh Son
Shane
Skyscraper
Sleepy Hole
Cut up
Spy Sport
Star Trek III: The Seek for Spock
Star Trek V: The Ultimate Frontier
Star Trek VII: Generations
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Rebel
Star Trek X: Nemesis
Stephen King’s Thinner
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Avenue
Taxi Driver
Ted
Teen Wolf Too
The 40-Yr-Previous Virgin
The Age of Innocence
The Armstrong Lie
The Terrible Fact
The Babysitter
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
The Bone Collector
The Bridge At Remagen
The Bridge on the River Kwai
The Caine Mutiny
The Chosen Season 4
The Comic
The Falcon and the Snowman
The First Wives Membership
The Golden Baby
The Good, The Dangerous And The Ugly
The Weapons of Navarone
The Excessive Word
The King of Staten Island
The Final Airbender
The Love Letter
The Magnificent Seven
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Different Guys
The Stays Of The Day
The Working Man
The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
The Silence Of The Lambs
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Turning
The Manner West
The Wolfman
They Would possibly Be Giants
Timeline
Trainspotting
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Seasons 1-3
Unforgiven
Strolling Tall: The Payback
Wanderlust
Wayne’s World
Witness
Younger Grownup
Yours, Mine & Ours
July 2
Evil Useless Rise
The Beekeeper
July 4
House Cadet
July 5
Temptation Island Mexico
July 9
Sam Morril: You’ve Modified
July 11
Sausage Celebration: Foodtopia
Tyler Perry’s Divorce within the Black
July 12
Each Household
July 18
My Spy The Everlasting Metropolis
UNINTERRUPTED’s High Class Tennis
July 19
Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa
July 23
Bob Marley: One Love
Irresistible
July 24
Lodge Transylvania 3: Summer time Trip
July 25
Cirque du Soleil: With no Internet
Mission: Unattainable – Useless Reckoning
Troppo Season 2
July 30
5 Ft Aside
Lisa Frankenstein
Good Dependancy