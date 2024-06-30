New Movies on Amazon Prime Video: July 2024

Amazon originals like Tyler Perry’s Divorce within the Black, My Spy The Everlasting Metropolis and House Cadet are simply a few of the titles hitting Prime Video in July.

Options like all of the Rocky 1-5, a number of Star Trek titles, Dances With Wolves, Gladiator, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Saving Non-public Ryan, Taxi Driver, The 40-Yr-Previous Virgin, The Silence of the Lambs, Bob Marley: One Love and extra can even be coming to the streamer.

Divorce within the Black follows Ava (Meagan Good), a younger banker whose husband Dallas (Cory Hardrict) abandons their marriage. She’s decided to battle for it, till his depraved deeds are revealed, together with sabotaging her likelihood to be together with her true soulmate, in keeping with the logline.

Dave Bautista returns to the function of veteran CIA operative JJ in My Spy The Everlasting Metropolis. The sequel sees him reunite along with his stepdaughter and protégé Sophie (Chloe Coleman) to avoid wasting the world when a nefarious nuclear plot targets the Vatican, per Prime Video. Ken Jeong, Anna Faris, Craig Robinson and Kristen Schaal additionally star.

House Cadet follows Emma Roberts‘ Tiffany “Rex” Simpson, who has all the time dreamed of going to area. When her “doctored” utility lands her in NASA’s astronaut coaching program, she’s in over her head and wonders if she will be able to depend on her fast wits, moxie and willpower to get by means of coaching and into the cosmos, the outline explains.

Under, try the entire checklist of titles coming to Prime Video in July.

July 1

13 Occurring 30

A Fistful of {Dollars}

A Midsummer Evening’s Intercourse Comedy

A Separation

Absence of Malice

American Outlaws

Amistad

Animal Home

Annie

Bananas

Billy Madison

Blue Chips

Blue Crush

Blue Crush 2

Blue Velvet

Bottle Rocket

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Middle Stage: On Pointe

Middle Stage: Flip It Up

Charlie Bartlett

Chato’s Land

Code Of Silence

Collide

Colours

Merciless Intentions

Dances with Wolves

Loss of life at a Funeral

Loss of life Rides A Horse

Loss of life Warrant

Soiled Rotten Scoundrels

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Realized to Cease Worrying and Love the Bomb Simple Rider

El Dorado

Occasion Horizon

5 Simple Items

For a Few {Dollars} Extra

From Right here To Eternity

Fury

Gladiator

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner

Gunfight on the O.Ok. Corral

Grasp ‘em Excessive

Hannibal

Arduous Goal

Harsh Instances

Lodge Transylvania 2

Find out how to Prepare Your Dragon 2

JAG Seasons 1-10

Jagged Edge

Jupiter Ascending

Justin Bieber’s Consider

Kramer vs. Kramer

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lawrence Of Arabia

Lemony Snicket’s A Sequence of Unlucky Occasions

Love & Mercy

Masquerade

Mechanic: Resurrection

Mermaids

Lacking Hyperlink

Mr. Majestyk

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington

Mrs. Winterbourne

My Left Foot

No Nation for Previous Males

Non-Cease

Unique Sin

Image This

Pompeii

Postcards From The Edge

Non-public Elements

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sahara

Savages

Saving Non-public Ryan

Scorpion King 4: Quest For Energy

Scorpion King: Ebook of Souls

Seventh Son

Shane

Skyscraper

Sleepy Hole

Cut up

Spy Sport

Star Trek III: The Seek for Spock

Star Trek V: The Ultimate Frontier

Star Trek VII: Generations

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Rebel

Star Trek X: Nemesis

Stephen King’s Thinner

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Avenue

Taxi Driver

Ted

Teen Wolf Too

The 40-Yr-Previous Virgin

The Age of Innocence

The Armstrong Lie

The Terrible Fact

The Babysitter

The Black Stallion

The Black Stallion Returns

The Bone Collector

The Bridge At Remagen

The Bridge on the River Kwai

The Caine Mutiny

The Chosen Season 4

The Comic

The Falcon and the Snowman

The First Wives Membership

The Golden Baby

The Good, The Dangerous And The Ugly

The Weapons of Navarone

The Excessive Word

The King of Staten Island

The Final Airbender

The Love Letter

The Magnificent Seven

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Different Guys

The Stays Of The Day

The Working Man

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

The Silence Of The Lambs

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Turning

The Manner West

The Wolfman

They Would possibly Be Giants

Timeline

Trainspotting

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Seasons 1-3

Unforgiven

Strolling Tall: The Payback

Wanderlust

Wayne’s World

Witness

Younger Grownup

Yours, Mine & Ours

July 2

Evil Useless Rise

The Beekeeper

July 4

House Cadet

July 5

Temptation Island Mexico

July 9

Sam Morril: You’ve Modified

July 11

Sausage Celebration: Foodtopia

Tyler Perry’s Divorce within the Black

July 12

Each Household

July 18

My Spy The Everlasting Metropolis

UNINTERRUPTED’s High Class Tennis

July 19

Betty la Fea, La Historia Continúa

July 23

Bob Marley: One Love

Irresistible

July 24

Lodge Transylvania 3: Summer time Trip

July 25

Cirque du Soleil: With no Internet

Mission: Unattainable – Useless Reckoning

Troppo Season 2

July 30

5 Ft Aside

Lisa Frankenstein

Good Dependancy