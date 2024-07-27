New Meme Coins To Buy Now, Monday, July 22 – Bonk, AMC, Cat in a dogs world, WienerAI

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The meme coin panorama is witnessing a shift in direction of extra utility-focused tasks. Whereas sustaining their humorous and community-driven nature, many new meme cash are incorporating sensible use circumstances. As an illustration, WienerAI’s integration of AI-powered buying and selling instruments and Bonk’s intensive integrations throughout DeFi and gaming platforms showcase this pattern in direction of elevated performance.

Because the meme coin sector matures, there’s an rising emphasis on differentiation and distinctive worth propositions. From politically aligned tokens to AI-enhanced buying and selling platforms, new meme cash attempt to carve out distinct niches inside the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

New Meme Cash To Purchase Now

America’s Meme Coin positions itself as a politically aligned cryptocurrency, supporting Donald Trump’s election marketing campaign whereas working on the Ethereum blockchain. Bonk boasts spectacular integrations throughout numerous Web3 functions and protocols.

WienerAI introduces a novel idea combining meme coin aesthetics with superior AI-powered buying and selling capabilities. Cat in a Canine World boasts a formidable rating because the sixth highest in international buying and selling quantity, and a big value enhance of 41.31% suggests robust market curiosity.

1. AMC ($AMC)

America’s Meme Coin is a cryptocurrency that embodies the values and spirit of america. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging the facility of decentralization to create a monetary system aligned with American beliefs. $AMC goals to revolutionize how individuals take into consideration cash and finance, drawing inspiration from the ideas set forth by the founding fathers.

The challenge’s main use case is to assist Donald Trump within the upcoming election. This distinctive strategy combines political activism with cryptocurrency, interesting to a selected demographic of crypto fans and Trump supporters. By aligning itself with a political trigger, $AMC seeks to distinguish itself within the crowded meme coin market.

Current information from the $AMC workforce hints at thrilling developments for token holders. The challenge will reward AMC holders with a novel providing, described as a “LAMP unique,” primarily based on childhood experiences. This initiative demonstrates the challenge’s dedication to group engagement and constructing a stable reference to its supporters.

Mr #Trump – You might have $AMC‘s assist. The US nationwide debt that the Biden administration racked up can be taken care by America’s #MemeCoin 🇺🇸💰#AMC Token Provide = 34.69T = appx the nationwide debt. Let’s ship it from @TheBitcoinConf in 8 Days 💸 pic.twitter.com/dTjc8rIxWn — AMC ON ETH (@eth_amc) July 18, 2024

$AMC has fashioned partnerships with key gamers within the cryptocurrency area, together with Uniswap, Dextools, and CoinMarketCap. These collaborations improve the token’s visibility and supply important infrastructure for buying and selling and value monitoring. Such partnerships are essential for creating and adopting new cryptocurrencies within the aggressive market.

The token presently trades at $0.00000006428, displaying a big enhance of 13.07% in current buying and selling. This value motion suggests rising curiosity within the token, probably pushed by its distinctive political alignment and community-focused initiatives.

2. Bonk ($BONK)

Bonk has established itself because the social layer and group meme coin of Solana. It boasts deep integrations as a utility token throughout numerous Web3 functions and protocols. Bonk goals to broaden its affect by rising integrations throughout multichain, DeFi, and gaming platforms.

Constructed on the Ethereum blockchain, Bonk has garnered a formidable 131 integrations and continues to develop. This intensive community of partnerships demonstrates Bonk’s dedication to widespread adoption and utility inside the crypto ecosystem. The challenge’s technological basis ensures seamless interactions throughout totally different blockchain environments.

Bonk affords a number of revolutionary use circumstances that set it aside from typical meme cash. BONKbot, powered by Jupiter, offers customers a swift methodology to purchase, promote, and handle trades. Bonkswap goals to create a hub of decentralized finance exercise on Solana. MoonWalk introduces a novel idea by gamifying health with monetary incentives.

Current developments spotlight Bonk’s lively group engagement and ecosystem growth. The challenge not too long ago introduced winners of the Bonkathon, fostering innovation inside its ecosystem. Bonk additionally participates in SwissBorg’s Meme Cash Battle Royale, competing in opposition to different well-liked meme cash. These initiatives showcase Bonk’s dedication to group involvement and market presence.

🚀 Prepare for the last word meme coin showdown! 🐶🐾 It is $BONK vs. $WIF in SwissBorg’s Meme Cash Battle Royale 🎉 🏆 As a group member you and your group will determine who will win and progress to the semi-finals! The profitable coin will get an elevated allocation in our… pic.twitter.com/FK2aEPlLA3 — SwissBorg (@swissborg) July 16, 2024

Bonk has secured partnerships with main cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. These embrace Coinbase, Binance, Kraken Professional, Crypto.com, OKX, Bybit, Jupiter Trade, and BitFinex. Such collaborations improve Bonk’s liquidity and accessibility, making it simpler for customers to commerce and make the most of the token.

Relating to market efficiency, Bonk trades at $0.00003114, displaying a 1.27% enhance. This optimistic value motion suggests ongoing curiosity and confidence within the challenge.

3. WienerAI ($WAI)

WienerAI is revolutionizing crypto buying and selling because the world’s most superior client AI buying and selling bot. This distinctive creation combines the notion of a sausage-shaped canine with cutting-edge synthetic intelligence, positioning itself because the universe’s strongest cybernetic being. Regardless of its humorous look, WienerAI goals to turn into the “high canine” in crypto buying and selling charts, providing customers a complicated AI-powered buying and selling associate.

The challenge addresses a essential want within the crypto market by offering immediate, predictive, and user-friendly market evaluation. WienerAI permits merchants to rapidly determine hidden gems within the crypto market, delivering complete market insights to enhance buying and selling success charges. Customers can seamlessly execute trades by decentralized exchanges, benefiting from MEV-free transactions.

Constructed on the Solana blockchain, WienerAI leverages superior know-how to supply AI-enhanced buying and selling capabilities. The platform offers an intuitive AI interface that caters to skilled merchants and newcomers, making advanced market evaluation accessible to all. WienerAI’s dedication to user-friendliness extends to its payment construction, because the platform prices no charges for its companies.

Considered one of WienerAI’s standout options is its strong MEV safety. This function ensures that customers’ trades usually are not front-run by MEV bots, offering a fairer buying and selling setting. The platform’s mixture of AI-driven insights and MEV safety goals to offer merchants a big benefit within the unstable crypto market.

We raised $7.5M! That is your final probability to affix earlier than we launch 🌭🤖 pic.twitter.com/BFbbgVys3o — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 17, 2024

WienerAI has not too long ago made headlines with a profitable funding spherical, elevating $7.5 million. This vital funding underscores the market’s confidence in WienerAI’s revolutionary strategy to AI-powered crypto buying and selling. The challenge has garnered consideration from notable crypto media retailers, together with Techopedia, Inside Bitcoins, Finbold, Bitcoinist.com, NEWS BTC, and Crypto Information.

The continuing WienerAI presale permits buyers to accumulate tokens at a cheaper price earlier than the official launch. The presale is structured in phases, every lasting two days, with the token value rising at every stage. Presently buying and selling at $0.00073, the presale has already raised over $7 million, indicating robust investor curiosity on this revolutionary challenge.

4. cat in a canine world ($MEW)

Cat in a Canine World is a brand new meme coin difficult the dominance of dog-themed cryptocurrencies on the Solana blockchain. With a playful tagline, “for too lengthy canine have dominated the world… I’ll save them…all of them…”, $MEW goals to usher in a brand new period for feline-inspired tokens. The challenge has carried out a novel tokenomics construction, burning 90% of its liquidity pool tokens and airdropping the remaining 10% to the Solana group.

Current developments have thrust $MEW into the highlight of the meme coin market. In keeping with Whale Insider, $MEW has achieved a formidable rating because the sixth highest in international buying and selling quantity, amassing $2.07 billion. This surge in buying and selling exercise highlights the rising curiosity and potential of cat-themed meme cash within the cryptocurrency panorama.

To interact its group, $MEW has launched an Reply & Earn program on the MewsWorld platform. Contributors can take quizzes and be part of fortunate attracts to win a share of 1,283,696 $MEW tokens. WhiteBIT change has initiated a bounty program for $MEW, providing a prize pool of 6,000,000 tokens.

The cat meme coin @MewsWorld ($MEW) hasn’t been listed on our change but, however the $MEW bounty program has already began: https://t.co/LqccF2lbGj

Full duties and compete for a share of the 6,000,000 $MEW prize pool 😻 Participation guidelines: https://t.co/CLNVt5Hjri pic.twitter.com/HcBAZaKMjl — WhiteBIT (@WhiteBit) July 22, 2024

$MEW has caught the eye of main gamers within the cryptocurrency area, forming partnerships with OKX Dex, CoinMarketCap, and CoinGecko. These collaborations present $MEW with elevated visibility and accessibility, probably driving additional adoption and liquidity.

The market efficiency of $MEW has been noteworthy, with the token presently buying and selling at $0.008111. This value represents a big enhance of 41.31%, indicating robust market curiosity and potential for progress.

