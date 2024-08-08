New McDonald’s Collector’s Meal features 6 collectible cups: Here’s what they look like

McDonald’s is including some fan-favorite collectibles to the menu with a brand new all-day meal that includes memento cups that reimagine nostalgic Completely satisfied Meal toys starting from the Coca-Cola polar bears to the Hiya Kitty crew.

McDonald’s is launching the Collector’s Meal which options six collectible cups. McDonald’s

The 2 new Collector’s Meals embody a Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown and Sizzling Espresso throughout breakfast hours and a 10-piece Hen McNuggets or Large Mac sandwich with fries and a tender drink all through the remainder of the day.

New collectible cups at McDonald’s

Every meal, obtainable beginning Aug. 13, comes with a collectible cup impressed by six previous iconic collectibles: Barbie and Sizzling Wheels; Beanie Infants; Coca-Cola; Hiya Kitty and Peanuts; Shrek, Jurassic Park and Minions; and eventually, McDonald’s that includes former characters corresponding to Cowpoke McNugget Buddy from 1988 and McDonald’s Dragster from 1993.

“There’s an plain thrill once you snag that one elusive McDonald’s collectible or the ultimate piece to finish your assortment,” the quick meals chain’s International CMO Morgan Flatley stated in an announcement. “These new collectible cups commemorate a few of our most unforgettable designs and world collaborations through the years, permitting longtime followers to relive treasured moments and serving to a brand new era make their very own lasting recollections.”

To deliver the Golden Arches’ nostalgia to life, the corporate partnered with artists to reimagine the enduring characters and collaborations for a brand new era of followers.

McDonald’s can also be internet hosting pop-up occasions free to followers who deliver their Collector’s Meal cup to the Santa Monica Pier in California for a Collector’s Membership Poolside Paradise full with a DJ and limited-edition drinks on Aug. 17.

There can be an analogous occasion the identical day in New York at Coney Island, the place followers can use the Collector’s Meal cups to unlock a free journey on the Phoenix Curler Coaster.