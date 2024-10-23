New Hairstyle Designs: Hairstyle Updates for 2016

Writer

October 22, 2016

Many of the hairstyles that we noticed throughout Trend weeks for fall 2016 had been previous hairstyles from the 90’s, finished once more with trendy twists. A number of the most cherished hairstyles are the topsy ponytails, the teased hair, and the girlish pigtails.

“All the things previous is new”, says Kerastase hairstylist Matt Fugate. “All the things will get finished once more in time, however with a brand new modern-day twist. That is primarily resulting from social media and the entry that individuals must get themselves on the market. You’ll be able to play with so many seems to be from so many eras. My greatest recommendation is to have enjoyable with it. Add your personal spin on the traits!”

Listed here are a few of your favourite previous new coiffure designs for ladies, worn in the present day with a particular 2016 twist. Get pleasure from!

The Girlish Pigtails Coiffure

Pigtails had been in all probability worn by each lady when she was little, particularly in school. With Michael Kors, each lady in the present day can put on them with their new twist. Matt Fugate says that the old-school pigtail turns into vertically parallel pigtails. “As an alternative of getting your pigtails stick out to the facet like if you had been little, you do a decrease placement, nearly bringing the pigtails utterly to the again of the pinnacle.”

How do you get these new pigtails? Half the hair within the center so that you’ve equal components. Safe the tails on the nape of the neck, and ensure the components look parallel. The nearer they get collectively, the cooler.

The Ballerina Bun Coiffure

It is nearly like that ballerina bun you used to put on to ballet dance classes, or that bun you wore casually in the back of your head, however now it has a extra edgy look. What’s completely different with the up to date model is that it’s now not tightly wrapped. It’s easy and better in the direction of the pinnacle.

Tips on how to model that new bun? Begin by pulling your hair up excessive in the direction of the entrance. Safe the hair with an elastic, after which begin twisting it till it coils right into a bun. Then safe the bun with pins and make it the form you need. It needs to be imperfect for it to look actually excellent.

The Crown Heights

It’s about mixing two hair traits collectively: the teased hair and the headscarves. You’ll have that tremendous stylish lady model. That you must tease the hair excessive up entrance the entrance, after which give it a modernized look with turban-like scarf.

Which previous new coiffure designs for lengthy hair for ladies would you wish to undertake with a contemporary twist?