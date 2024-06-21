New DLC boss locations in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Imaginative bosses are the spotlight of Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree, and also you’ll discover dozens of them scattered all through the Shadow Realm of the Lands Between. However there are such a lot of invaders, mini-bosses, non-obligatory bosses, and story bosses that it may be arduous to search out the one you’re in search of.

On this Shadow of the Erdtree information, we’ll present you all of the Elden Ring DLC bosses we’ve discovered up to now within the Shadow Realm and let you know the best way to discover them.

Gravesite Plain bosses

Gravesite Plain is the primary main space within the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. It accommodates two main bosses, in addition to a number of non-obligatory bosses wandering the open world and inside dungeons. Right here’s what we’ve discovered up to now.

Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

The Divine Beast Dancing Lion is the primary main boss — or Legend — you’ll struggle in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

You could find it on the high of Belurat, the fortress on the western aspect of the Gravesite Plain.

The Divine Beast Dancing Lion is a big puppet that prances across the battlefield with unpredictable actions, and swaps between totally different elemental sorts at will. You’ll get the Remembrance of the Dancing Lion and the Divine Beast Head if you kill it.

For assist in defeating this boss, see our information on the best way to beat Divine Beast Dancing Lion.

Blackgaol Knight

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

West of the Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain, you’ll discover a sunken space that results in a tomb: the Western Anonymous Mausoleum. Head down the steps and also you’ll discover a fog door. On the opposite aspect is the Blackgaol Knight, an non-obligatory boss who drops plenty of gear.

Dodge his crossbow bolts and magical sword assaults, then attempt to stun him with massive hits from your individual weapons. While you take him down, you’ll get his weapon, Greatsword of Solitude, and his complete armor set.

For assist in defeating this boss, see our information on the best way to beat Blackgaol Knight.

Ghostflame Dragon

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

You’ll discover a big lake east of Belurat and within the northernmost a part of Gravesite Plain. In case you get too near the center, you’ll wake what appears like an enormous pile of particles: the Ghostflame Dragon.

As soon as the dragon is up, it’ll begin to chase you. Keep on Torrent and swing at its legs till it dies. Simply watch out of its ghostly hearth. While you kill it, you’ll get a dragon coronary heart and a Somber Historic Dragon Smithing Stone.

Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Close to the lake with the Ghostflame Dragon, you’ll discover the doorway to Belurat Gaol, a brief dungeon that takes place below Belurat.

Journey by way of and also you’ll ultimately run into Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze, who’s ready previous a fog wall. He’s moderately small, and doesn’t have a lot well being. While you kill him, you’ll get the Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh summon.

Logur, the Beast Claw

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Logur is doubtlessly the primary boss-like character you’ll see in Shadow of the Erdtree.

You could find him within the forest to the east of your first website of grace within the Shadow Realm. Soar on Torrent and journey by way of the woods till he assaults you.

Logur could be very quick and aggressive, and can push you again along with his claws. He additionally has one therapeutic flask. He’ll drop the Beast Claws if you kill him.

Hearth Knight Queelign (Invader)

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Belurat, the massive fortress on the west aspect of Gravesite Plain, is the place you’ll run into Hearth Knight Queelign for the primary time. You’ll discover them within the round courtyard of the fortress city, on the east aspect after you discover the second website of grace.

They’ll assault you with an extended, spear-like sword, they usually have entry to 1 therapeutic cost. They’ll provide the Campaign Insignia if you defeat them.

Furnace Golem

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

The Gravesite Plain Furnace Golem is standing in the course of the principle subject, north of the Scorched Ruins.

Keep away from the flame waves from its stomps whereas wailing on its toes till it falls over, and you may deal a crucial hit to its face. While you kill it, you’ll get the Deflecting Hardtear in your Wondrous Physicks and a Furnace Visage.

Historic Dragon-Man (Invader)

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

As you progress east alongside the plateau close to Fortress Ensis, take the decrease path after the positioning of grace. Preserve shifting ahead and the Historic Dragon-Man will invade your recreation. You possibly can dispatch him rapidly, however you’ll must be able to struggle the true model in the event you preserve pushing ahead.

You don’t get something for killing this model of the Historic Dragon-Man.

Historic Dragon-Man

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Previous the Historic Dragon-Man Invader, head into the Dragon’s Pit dungeon to the east of Fortress Ensis. Make your means by way of the Dragon’s Pit till you attain the large chalice and pit. Soar down and head by way of the fog door.

The Historic Dragon-Man wields an enormous sword and has a single therapeutic flask. When you kill him, you’ll get Dragon-Hunter’s Nice Katana.

Loss of life Knight

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

In Fog Rift Catacombs — a dungeon west of Fortress Ensis — make your means by way of the smashers to the fog door on the third basement ground. Inside, you’ll face the Loss of life Knight. This enemy wields two lightning axes and lightning javelins. He also can seize you to heal himself, so be certain that to dodge his cost assaults.

While you kill him, he’ll drop the Loss of life Knight’s Twin Axes and the Crimson Amber Medallion +3.

Moonrithyll, Carian Knight

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

As you make your means by way of Fortress Ensis and the surface outposts, you’ll discover Moonrithyll guarding the true gate into the fortress.

Moonrithyll acts like a mini-boss or an invader, however is only a humanoid in some armor. They use an enormous sword — your prize from the struggle, the Moonrithyll Knight Sword — and can sling some spells at you from time to time. They’ve a single therapeutic flask use.

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, is the ultimate boss of Fortress Ensis and the wall between you and Scadu Atlus. You’ll encounter her in her huge area, simply previous the fog door on the high of Fortress Ensis.

Rellana has two phases. She’ll begin out with two swords and a few gentle magic assaults earlier than evolving to make use of heavy magic assaults and flame assaults at half well being.

While you defeat her, you’ll earn her Remembrance and be capable of proceed into Scadu Atlus.

For extra assistance on this boss, try our information on the best way to beat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.

Scadu Atlus bosses

Scadu Atlus is the second main location in Shadow of the Erdtree, and it’s the place you’ll struggle Messmer the Impaler, the boss that seems on the DLC’s field artwork. Right here’s what we’ve discovered up to now.

Furnace Golem

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

The Furnace Golem in Scadu Atlus is simply north of the military camp and south of Shadow Preserve. It, just like the one in Gravesite Plain, has unarmored toes. To kill it, assault the toes till it falls over after which use an execution assault on its face.

When it dies, you’ll get the Crimsonburst Dried Tear in your Physicks and a Furnace Visage.

Hearth Knight Queelign (Invader)

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

The second time you’ll run into Hearth Knight Queelign as an Invader is within the Church of the Campaign, which is the church on the west aspect of Scadu Atlus. Stroll inside they usually’ll present up.

Like the primary time, they use flame magic and have one therapeutic flask. Take them out to get the Flame Skewer Ash of Struggle and the Prayer Room Key.

Moore (Invader)

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Simply north of the Church of the Campaign — which is within the western a part of Scadu Atlus — you’ll get invaded by Moore. Moore is a small, armored one who assaults with a protect and infrequently throws rot at you.

While you kill them, you’ll get the Verdigris greatshield and armor set.

Ghostflame Dragon

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Within the southeast of Scadu Atlus, you’ll discover a small military camp with a Ghostflame Dragon inside. While you strategy, it’ll already be in fight with a bunch of Messmer troopers and Black Knights. Anticipate the dragon to kill all of the troopers earlier than you have interaction, otherwise you’ll make your life a lot more durable.

While you kill the dragon, you’ll get a dragon coronary heart and a Somber Historic Dragon Smithing Stone.

Black Knight Edredd

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Within the southeastern-most fortress of Scadu Atlus, Fort of Reprimand, you’ll discover Black Knight Edredd on the second degree, guarding a staircase to the highest of the fort.

Whereas he has a reputation and a boss well being bar, he falls over in a short time. Take him right down to earn the Side of the Crucible: Wings Ash of Struggle.

Ralva the Nice Purple Bear

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

North of the Moorth Ruins Web site of Grace in Scadu Atlus, on the japanese plateau, you’ll discover a small lake. On this lake, you’ll be attacked by Ralva the Nice Purple Bear.

Ralva could be very aggressive, and can assault rapidly. Summon your Spirit Ash to distract the bear after which journey round on Torrent to defeat it. While you kill it, it’ll drop the Pelt of Ralva helmet.

Golden Hippopotamus

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

Contained in the Shadow Preserve, which is the large dungeon in north Scadu Atlus, journey up the elevator and relaxation on the website of grace. While you stroll into the subsequent room, you’ll be attacked by the Golden Hippopotamus, a weird rhino/wolf/hippo/porcupine monstrosity.

Survive its onslaught and also you’ll earn the Features of the Crucible: Thorns spell and two Scadutree Fragments.

For assistance on this boss, see our information on the best way to kill the Golden Hippopotamus.

Messmer the Impaler

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

On the very high of Shadow Preserve, you’ll discover Messmer’s tower. Inside, you may unlock a brand new website of grace and open the door to satisfy the boss who seems on Shadow of the Erdtree field artwork, Messmer.

After two cool cutscenes and a tough struggle, Messmer will go down and offer you his Remembrance and Kindling.

Jagged Peak bosses

Jagged Peak is a mini-region to the east of Scadu Atlus and Gravesite Plain. It’s an enormous mountain full of dragons and tough terrain. Right here’s what we’ve discovered up to now.

Jagged Peak Drake

Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon Picture: FromSoftware/Bandai Namco by way of Polygon

The primary Jagged Peak Drake in Jagged Peak is true after you exit Dragon’s Pit dungeon. Head ahead into the water. You’ll see a bunch of dragon corpses and a sleeping dragon in the course of the lake. Assault it to start out the struggle.

The Jagged Peak Drake makes use of hearth and lightning. Battle it on Torrent and preserve attacking the legs. While you kill it, you’ll get a dragon coronary heart and Dragonscale Flesh.

