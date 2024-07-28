New ‘Dexter’ sequel starring Michael C. Hall announced at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The “Dexter” universe is increasing, with everybody’s favourite serial killer getting back from the lifeless.

At San Diego Comedian-Con, the “Dexter” crew, led by showrunner Clyde Phillips, introduced that audiences would see extra of the character in “Dexter: Resurrection,” a brand new sequel sequence from Showtime. It’ll decide up the place fellow franchise sequel “Dexter: New Blood” left off with its predominant character lifeless, prompting many followers to consider any future sequels could be inconceivable.

Michael C. Corridor, who began taking part in the titular character in 2006, will reprise his function. He made a shock look on the Comedian-Con panel, stunning followers even earlier than they heard the information of the brand new sequence. Phillips didn’t disclose too many particulars, however by some means, the “Resurrection” will revive its lead.

The announcement got here in the course of the promotion of “Dexter: Authentic Sin,” a prequel sequence that explores the character as a youthful man, performed by Patrick Gibson.

“This weekend there have been loads of surprises,” Gibson mentioned in an interview with The Related Press. “They arrange the characters in season one to have such wealthy inside life and a lot complexity that even with eight seasons, there’s a lot extra to discover.”

On the panel, the creatives behind the franchise additionally introduced that Corridor is the narrator of the “Authentic Sin” sequence, the place he’ll reveal the inside ideas of younger Dexter. The prequel sequence is about to launch in December 2024 and “Dexter: Resurrection” will begin filming in January for a summer time 2025 launch.

Followers on the packed venue Friday exploded with cheers when the panel made the shock announcement.

“Authentic Sin” additionally stars Christian Slater, who mentioned he was “obsessed” with the unique sequence and was wanting ahead to exploring extra of the story that the earlier sequence didn’t get to look at.

“To see Dexter changing into Dexter — it’s actually cool to see how Clyde Phillips has dealt with that and the writing is simply so good and so wealthy, it’s enjoyable to do,” Slater advised to The Related Press.

“Dexter” premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons, incomes Corridor 5 drama actor Emmy nominations. It rapidly grew to become considered one of Showtime’s most profitable sequence and gained a cult-like following.