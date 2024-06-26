New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – ZKX, Azuro Protocol, UDAO

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Cryptocurrencies, significantly Bitcoin, are seen as a substitute for the USD’s weakening affect within the world monetary market. This sentiment and the anticipated buying and selling of Ether spot ETF in July sparked elevated consideration round digital property. With this elevated hype and institutional adoption, buyers search simple market entry.

In mild of this, new cryptocurrency releases, listings, and presales are additionally coming into the highlight. This text eases this search by itemizing the perfect tokens that match this description and detailing their options, utilities, and market prospects.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales At present

ZKX is pioneering the combination of social parts in buying and selling by means of PVP battles and competitions for perpetual futures. In the meantime, Azuro Protocol delivers complete tooling, oracle, and liquidity options for purposes and EVM chains.

Udao is a Web3 platform designed to assist people study job-relevant expertise and discover employment. In a major improvement, PEPU’s presale part has raised $233,677, signifying sturdy funding curiosity. Moreover, as a current draft reveals, Italy is boosting crypto threat oversight and toughening sanctions.

1. ZKX (ZKX)

ZKX is pioneering the combination of social parts in buying and selling by means of PVP battles and competitions for perpetual futures. By using its appchain, ZKX combines the effectivity of centralized exchanges with DeFi’s self-custody and belief. Consequently, this method delivers exceptional scalability and high-speed APIs. At present, ZKX is deployed on Ethereum and Starknet. It goals to mix SocialFi with DeFi successfully.

The $ZKX token performs a major function within the platform’s ecosystem. Customers can stake their tokens in a time-locked pool. Particularly, the length and quantity staked decide their voting energy throughout the ZKX DAO. Moreover, this staking mechanism shares protocol income with stakers. It encourages customers to lock their tokens for prolonged intervals. In consequence, the longer the tokens are staked, the upper the income share individuals can earn.

ZKX has fashioned a number of strategic partnerships to boost its platform. For instance, the DegenScore partnership permits Bekanz customers to entry the closed testnet for 3 days. They obtain rewards comparable to Shateigashira NFTs, the OG1 function, and future $ZKX tokens.

Asserting the largest milestone on this unbelievable journey 🥁 The $ZKX token is now LIVE! At present is not only an enormous day for us; it is a important second for everybody within the ZKX neighborhood. Full announcement right here: https://t.co/o8J1K0Syvx Scroll to learn extra! 1/9 🧵 pic.twitter.com/pvqi2fV5GC — ZKX (@zkxprotocol) June 19, 2024

Furthermore, ZKX has launched an envoy program in partnership with Deworkxyz. They search over 50 ambassadors from the crypto neighborhood and rising markets to advertise the platform. The collaboration with Unicorn6868 additionally goals to attain widespread targets and discover future cooperative choices.

ZKX, the primary Social Perp Buying and selling DEX on Starknet and Ethereum, has raised $7.6M in funding. Traders embrace Flowdesk, GCR, DeWhales, Hashkey, Amber Group, Crypto.com, and StarkWare. Moreover, the native $ZKX token has launched on KuCoin, Gate.io, and Bitget.

2. Azuro Protocol (AZUR)

Azuro Protocol delivers complete tooling, oracle, and liquidity options for purposes and EVM chains. The platform allows builders to interact and monetize audiences by means of prediction apps and video games, thereby boosting new and present person bases.

By partnering with Azuro, builders can foster a strong prediction apps ecosystem on their chains, leveraging Azuro’s superior oracle and liquidity choices. Azuro gives detailed insights into its architectural framework, serving to builders grasp the underlying construction and capabilities.

Azuro has solid a number of strategic partnerships to boost its providers and attain. As an example, it collaborated with Chiliz, identified for reworking fan engagement in sports activities by means of blockchain options. This partnership goals to launch a co-sponsored grant program for builders. In the meantime, Chiliz’s CEO, Alex Dreyfus, emphasised integrating with Azuro to capitalize on the rising on-chain prediction market.

Furthermore, Azuro lately teamed up with zkSync Hyperchain stack by means of a partnership with Sophon to advance on-chain leisure. One other notable collaboration is with Unimaginable Finance for the Olympics, a brand new initiative within the prediction market. As well as, Azuro additionally partnered with PlaceWar Sport, a P2E sport, inviting its neighborhood to hitch the Azuro ecosystem.

$AZUR IS ONLY ON: Ethereum mainnet UNISWAP V3 – AZUR/ETH pair GATE and MEXC nowhere else

but pic.twitter.com/mKXpqRZUPQ — azuro (@azuroprotocol) June 20, 2024

Not too long ago, Azuro made important upgrades to its subgraphs on Polygon and Gnosis Chain, migrating them to the Graph Protocol’s Decentralized Community. This improve displays its dedication to safety, verifiability, reliability, and knowledge dealing with efficiency.

It additionally enhances the velocity and modular entry to knowledge, attaining a question success charge of over 99.9%, a determine that speaks to the robustness and reliability of our system. General, Azuro Protocol supplies sturdy options and continues to increase its ecosystem by means of strategic partnerships and technological upgrades.

3. UDAO (UDAO)

Udao is a Web3 platform designed to assist people study job-relevant expertise and discover employment. It goals to speed up profession development by providing personalised studying journeys, making it a cheap different to conventional schooling. Udao makes use of skill-based assessments to establish ability gaps and leverages AI to tailor studying experiences.

Furthermore, past schooling, Udao connects customers with firms based mostly on their expertise and guides them by means of hiring. Employers can use the platform’s AI providers to seek out appropriate candidates effectively.

A key function of Udao is the UDAO Token, a hybrid digital asset integral to the platform’s ecosystem. It serves varied features, together with governance, utility, and rewards, fostering a collaborative neighborhood. Moreover, Udao has fashioned strategic partnerships to boost its choices. Notable collaborations embrace Athlerse, a Web3 health app, and business leaders Udemy and IBM. Moreover, Udao has partnered with Edu3Labs, one other Web3 Edtech undertaking, to offer tangible advantages for customers.

The UDAO token is listed on Gate.io, MEXC, and Coingecko when it comes to market efficiency. Its value is $0.393, marking a 0.64% improve prior to now 24 hours. The token’s all-time excessive was $0.424 on June 20, 2024, which is at present 7.26% under that peak. With a circulating provide of seven.25 million tokens and a most provide of 200 million, UDAO’s market capitalization is $2.85 million. The 24-hour buying and selling quantity is $355,570, predominantly on Gate.io.

Udao is a flexible Web3 platform that facilitates studying and profession development and integrates a novel token system to boost person engagement and neighborhood involvement. Its strategic partnerships and AI-driven providers make it a noteworthy choice for learners and employers.

4. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Pepe Unchained distinguishes itself throughout the aggressive memecoin panorama by positioning it as an developed iteration of the unique Pepe undertaking. It operates as a Layer 2 Resolution atop the Ethereum Community, aimed toward enhancing transaction effectivity in comparison with its predecessor, leveraging sooner speeds and decrease prices. This initiative is the primary Pepe-themed token to ascertain its blockchain infrastructure.

The undertaking’s narrative portrays Pepe as a determine searching for liberation from standard limitations, symbolized by breaking away from outdated Layer 1 constraints. This thematic backdrop underscores its technological method and ambition to draw buyers searching for novelty and effectivity within the cryptocurrency market.

Pepe Unchained’s strategic allocation of its 8 billion PEPU tokens displays a structured roadmap designed to foster sustainable progress. With important parts devoted to presale (20%) and advertising and marketing (20%), preliminary momentum and investor engagement are prioritized. Liquidity, undertaking finance, and chain operations obtain 10%, guaranteeing operational stability and buying and selling liquidity. Notably, a considerable 30% allocation in the direction of staking emphasizes the undertaking’s dedication to incentivizing long-term investor participation.

The undertaking’s staking function, providing an APY of 17600%, has garnered consideration from buyers fascinated with passive revenue alternatives. Early indications from the presale part have proven promising demand, with PEPU tokens obtainable at a presale value of $0.008 every, underscoring preliminary affordability and progress potential. In the meantime, the PEPU’s presale part has realized $233,677 in funds, signifying funding curiosity.

Funding choices embrace buying PEPU tokens utilizing ETH, USDT, or BNB, though staking returns are restricted to ETH and USDT transactions. Furthermore, flexibility in cost strategies, together with financial institution playing cards, enhances accessibility for potential buyers. Lastly, Pepe Unchained’s strategic roadmap outlines incremental progress phases following the presale, anticipating worth appreciation as milestones are achieved.

