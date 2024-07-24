New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – Vitreus, Laika AI, Ruby Protocol

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

A number of constructive information tales are triggering renewed investor confidence amid the cryptocurrency market’s ongoing revival. As an illustration, Grayscale, a high crypto asset supervisor, has launched a brand new fund centered on decentralized AI tasks, sparking a rally within the AI sector. In the meantime, meme cash, notably FLOKI and PEPE, have picked up momentum forward of the upcoming commerce of Ether spot ETF.

New cryptocurrency releases, listings, & presales immediately are among the many combine as traders seek for sensible investments. InsideBitcoins curates such tokens, providing perception into their utilities and market prospects.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales Right this moment

Vitreus, a pioneer in rising applied sciences, is devoted to the Web3 ethos, which emphasizes decentralization, openness, and community-driven development. In the meantime, Laika AI goals to combine synthetic intelligence with blockchain know-how, creating decentralized intelligence options.

Moreover, 99Bitcoins has captured market consideration by surpassing $2.4 million in its presale, primarily because of its dedication to offering a user-friendly blockchain training platform. Equally, Ruby Protocol stands out as an revolutionary, intent-centric account and entry layer designed for the way forward for Web3. Furthermore, Russia is weighing the dangers of adopting crypto for worldwide funds.

1. Vitreus (WVTRS)

Vitreus, an innovator in rising applied sciences, embraces the Web3 ethos by emphasizing decentralization, openness, and community-driven development. The protocol goals to redefine decentralized finance (DeFi) whereas extending blockchain’s potential throughout numerous industries. By its Decentralized Bodily Infrastructure (DePIN) mannequin, Vitreus invitations consumer participation to construct a safe, decentralized basis for blockchain functions.

Whereas DeFi stays essential, Vitreus additionally helps quite a lot of industries, together with Business 4.0 and AI, thereby selling real-world blockchain functions. Its VNRG system democratizes blockchain validation and knowledge storage, empowering customers to contribute to community performance.

As a Proof of Stake blockchain, Vitreus plans to innovate additional with a hybrid consensus mannequin, which mixes Proof of Stake, Proof of Authority, and Proof of Status into Proof of Valued Participation. Moreover, it goals to evolve by way of its community-driven vGovern protocol, which can assist information its development.

The VTRS token stands central to the Vitreus ecosystem, serving a number of features equivalent to governance, staking, and unlocking numerous community options. It’s particularly designed to empower customers and drive the decentralized infrastructure ahead.

Partnerships are a key side of Vitreus’ technique. As an illustration, the corporate has collaborated with COMPLiQ AI as its first paraChain associate, enhancing the ecosystem with real-world use circumstances. Moreover, Vitreus DAO is partnering with Collaborative Digital to construct governance, threat, and compliance options for the AI business, thus addressing related regulatory challenges. One other important partnership with developer Innowise goals to develop the Vitreus ecosystem by offering entry to skilled builders and specialists.

Not too long ago, Vitreus DAO introduced the discharge of a brand new video sequence on Vitreus, exploring the options and governance of its cutting-edge Layer 0 blockchain. This sequence goals to supply insights into the way forward for blockchain know-how and the distinctive points of the Vitreus platform, additional informing and fascinating the neighborhood.

2. Laika AI (LKI)

Laika AI seeks to merge synthetic intelligence with blockchain know-how to create decentralized intelligence options. Inside the Web3 house, Laika AI gives customers with instruments and analytics to reinforce their expertise and safety within the blockchain and cryptocurrency.

The platform gives a spread of options, together with token contract evaluation, approval evaluation, pockets evaluation, DeFi analysis, and NFT authenticity verification. It additionally gives signature knowledge decoding, AI fashions for on-chain analytics, market monitoring, and phishing web site detection. Consequently, these instruments assist customers acquire useful insights into their property and platforms, enhancing their safety and confidence in Web3 interactions.

With multi-chain pockets monitoring, customers can monitor important whale transactions institutional actions, and handle private wallets with ease and safety. For instance, whale and institutional monitoring options allow customers to determine and analyze the actions of main gamers within the crypto market. Moreover, private pockets oversight enhances the safety and administration of property with real-time monitoring and customized alerts. Accessible by way of an intuitive Web3 interface, Laika AI equips customers with important instruments to remain knowledgeable and proactive in blockchain.

Furthermore, LAI token holders have unique entry to premium options, together with superior AI fashions, further performance inside the AI Extension, and specialised coaching packages. They’ll stake their tokens to help the community and earn staking rewards. Moreover, they get pleasure from unique reductions, incentives, and precedence entry to future services. LAI tokens additionally facilitate collaborations, partnerships, and transactions inside the Laika AI market, fostering a collaborative neighborhood.

Laika AI’s important partnerships embrace Google for Startups, NeurochainAI, Novastro Chain, Your AI, Nimble, Optopia, and Nesa, enhancing its blockchain and AI capabilities. The upcoming Laika V6 launch will combine AI chatbot controls, and the platform has built-in over 18 blockchains, increasing its insights and capabilities throughout the crypto universe.

3. 99Bitcoins (99BTC)

99Bitcoins has attracted market consideration by surpassing $2.4 million in its presale, notably by way of its promise of offering a user-friendly blockchain training platform. The mission operates with intensive expertise of the 99Bitcoins media outlet, established in 2013. Initially unveiled as an ERC-20 token, it plans to transition to Bitcoin’s BRC20 framework. The mission introduces the 99BTC token, a major step of their plan to reinforce crypto training.

Importantly, the platform contains a Study-to-Earn layer, integrating gamified content material with monetary incentives. This permits customers to realize blockchain information by way of interactive programs and quizzes on the 99Bitcoins platform, incomes 99BTC tokens instantly of their wallets upon finishing academic actions.

Market specialists describe the mission as a chance for customers to earn cash on-line, highlighting the revolutionary nature of crypto know-how and its potential to rework monetary fashions. With an annual share yield (APY) of 695%, traders can capitalize on the present value of $0.00114 earlier than it will increase in two days.

The mission’s tokenomics, detailed in its whitepaper, are well-regarded for his or her considerate distribution. With a capped complete provide of 99 billion tokens, allocations embrace 10.5% for presale consumers, 14% for staking rewards, and 44.5% for neighborhood incentives and mission development.

In the meantime, an ongoing airdrop marketing campaign will reward 99 winners to have fun the launch of the $99BTC token. Over 14,874 entries have been made, and winners can be chosen on August 6, 2024. The 99BTC token’s give attention to training, strategic token distribution, and enticing rewards presents an fascinating alternative for crypto traders searching for studying and potential monetary returns.

4. Ruby Protocol (RUBY)

Ruby Protocol is an revolutionary, intent-centric account and entry layer designed for the way forward for Web3. It goals to ship an interoperable, privacy-preserving infrastructure to speed up Web3 improvement and mass adoption. The mission focuses on Account Abstraction (AA), Belongings Bridge (AB), and Entry Management (AC), desiring to make Web3 seamless and accessible to everybody.

The Protocol gives a number of encryption methods, addressing the rising want for safe knowledge sharing amid frequent knowledge breaches. This give attention to superior encryption gives a sturdy resolution for people and companies seeking to shield their data. As cyber threats evolve, the mission’s distinctive method to entry management stands out, attracting a security-conscious consumer base.

Moreover, Ruby Protocol gives numerous options, together with non-public tokenization strategies (zkToken, zkNFT, zkDID) and a personal fee bridge (zkConnect). It additionally gives authentication (zkAuth), and an account/sub-account system (zkWallet). These merchandise intention to supply Web2-like consumer experiences whereas guaranteeing cryptographic privateness and versatile entry management.

Key advantages for customers and builders embrace creating easy-to-use and recoverable crypto wallets and customizing keys to disclose particular transaction particulars. Customers additionally get pleasure from enforced access-control insurance policies on NFTs or DIDs and secured encrypting and storing off-chain knowledge.

Furthermore, it ensures confidentiality throughout KYC steps and permits customers to handle property with assured privateness and safety. It additionally protects knowledge privateness when importing encrypted knowledge to the cloud and allows Web3 builders to construct functions and consumer experiences effectively with out ranging from scratch.

Ruby Protocol has shaped strategic partnerships with SoonVerse, GariNetwork, Zetablockchain, SharkWeb, and ZNSConnect to bolster its place within the Web3 house. Collaborations underscore its dedication to creating an intent-centric, interoperable, and privacy-preserving Web3 infrastructure. Moreover, Ruby Protocol raised over $1.6 million by way of an LBP with FjordFoundry and is now listed on Coingecko, reflecting rising investor confidence and market presence.

