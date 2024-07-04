New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – Teleport System Token, Aventis AI, Evire

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Due to blockchain know-how’s enhanced monetary utilities, cryptocurrencies are gaining traction within the international monetary market. The anticipated launch of an Ether spot ETF in July has additional intensified curiosity in digital property. Traders search easy methods to enter the market as pleasure and institutional adoption develop.

In response, quite a few new cryptocurrencies are being launched, listed, and provided in presales, drawing substantial consideration. This text streamlines the search by showcasing the highest tokens in these classes and providing detailed insights into their options, utilities, and market potential.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales Immediately

TeleportDAO is a cutting-edge decentralized bridge connecting Bitcoin to EVM chains and Bitcoin layer 2s, providing seamless interoperability. Aventis is revolutionizing government training with its modern AI-powered decentralized platform, making high-quality studying reasonably priced and accessible. Evire is a standout layer 1 blockchain undertaking, empowering decentralized functions (dApps).

In the meantime, Base Dawgz has proven exceptional development, elevating a powerful $200,000 on the primary day and reaching $1 million inside every week, finally securing over $2.1 million in a extremely profitable presale. The crypto business is buzzing with M&A exercise as Bitcoin miners enthusiastically pursue the booming AI sector.

1. Aventis AI (AAI)

Aventis presents an modern AI-powered decentralized training platform to make government training reasonably priced and accessible. They intention to determine a number one international decentralized platform and metaverse connecting learners with prime coaching suppliers worldwide. Aventis AI is based on 4 key pillars: accessibility, affordability, AI-powered capabilities, and autonomy.

Moreover, the community gives varied utilities, together with innovation and improvement funding, and sponsors community-driven AI instruments and concepts. Moreover, the community funds AI initiatives inside its ecosystem and promotes innovation to keep up cutting-edge instructional choices. Moreover, customers can entry superior AI-driven providers reminiscent of customized studying experiences, AI tutoring, and profession counseling.

Furthermore, the platform permits for producing AI-powered instructional content material, analysis papers, and distinctive studying supplies tailor-made to particular person or institutional wants. As well as, Aventis presents premium AI instruments and assets for deep studying, knowledge evaluation, and academic sport improvement. Customers may also stake in AAI swimming pools and farms.

Aventis additionally gives real-world asset utilities. For example, customers can earn AI-verified ability badges representing real-world competencies and achievements, which may be displayed on skilled networks or portfolios. Moreover, the platform presents persevering with skilled AI improvement (CPD) packages acknowledged by business our bodies {and professional} organizations, resulting in profession development {and professional} recognition.

Aventis has shaped a number of notable partnerships. For instance, they partnered with La Trobe College, acknowledged within the prime 1% globally and is thought for its dedication to sustainable improvement and profession readiness. Furthermore, they collaborated with Volaris Video games, a premier Web3 gaming AI studio, to energy a multi-game universe with $VOLS.

2. Evire (EVIRE)

Evire stands out as a layer 1 blockchain undertaking devoted to enabling decentralized functions (dApps) throughout specialised domains reminiscent of AI, gaming, real-world property (RWA), and decentralized bodily infrastructure networks (DePIN). Its structure is purpose-built to assist these sectors by integrating distinctive frameworks tailor-made to every area. These frameworks incorporate important options reminiscent of off-chain computation, decentralized storage, and specialised good contract libraries.

One among Evire’s notable strengths lies in its native assist for various dApp improvement. It presents strong instruments and frameworks that cater particularly to AI integration, gaming experiences, asset tokenization, and the administration of decentralized bodily networks. This native assist streamlines the event course of and enhances the scalability and cost-efficiency of functions hosted on the platform.

Along with its technical capabilities, Evire strongly emphasizes regulatory compliance, recognizing the significance of adhering to international and native laws. Due to this fact, the platform gives instruments and protocols to assist builders implement vital KYC/AML processes and different utility compliance necessities.

Evire and @PaalMind at the moment are collaborating to boost AI-driven blockchain options. By integrating our superior applied sciences and experience, we intention to push the boundaries of innovation within the AI sector. This collaboration will allow us to supply extra strong options and guarantee… pic.twitter.com/bvkfYDfkbo — evire (@_evire) June 26, 2024

Evire’s strategic partnerships additional underscore its dedication to innovation and operational excellence. Collaborations with PAAL AI intention to advance AI-driven blockchain options, leveraging mixed experience to pioneer new developments within the AI sector. In the meantime, the partnership with CoreNode focuses on bolstering community safety, effectivity, and scalability as Evire progresses towards its mainnet launch, marking a big milestone in its evolution as a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain platform.

3. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz, a brand new entrant within the cryptocurrency market, has rapidly captured group curiosity with its distinctive strategy. This undertaking combines fashionable meme characters with a novel idea centered on “base leaping,” representing easy asset transfers throughout Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Binance Good Chain blockchains.

In its early levels, Base Dawgz has demonstrated important development. It raised $200,000 on the primary day and reached $1 million inside every week, culminating in a presale that secured over $2.1 million. The undertaking’s native token, DAWGZ, launched at $0.00527 and is anticipated to extend in worth within the coming days. This development technique is a part of a well-defined tokenomics plan to incentivize early buyers and individuals.

The undertaking additionally contains a “Be Social for Airdrop” initiative. This program encourages customers to create and share content material concerning the undertaking on particular channels to earn reward factors. After the presale, these factors may be exchanged for added DAWGZ tokens, selling group engagement and visibility.

With a complete token provide of 8,453,000,000 DAWGZ, the undertaking has allotted its tokens strategically: 20% for preliminary availability, 20% for staking, and 20% for liquidity. The remaining 40% is split amongst advertising and marketing efforts (15%), group rewards (15%), and trade listings (10%), aiming to maximise impression and sustainability.

Total, Base Dawgz presents a singular proposition within the cryptocurrency market. It seeks to simplify and improve cross-blockchain asset transfers whereas using efficient tokenomics and community-driven development methods. Its success will possible rely upon ongoing group engagement and the execution of its roadmap.

Go to Base Dawgz Presale

4. Teleport System Token (TST)

TeleportDAO is a decentralized bridge connecting Bitcoin to EVM chains and Bitcoin layer 2s. It allows safe cross-chain functions for Bitcoin through the use of light-client verification to verify Bitcoin knowledge on different chains with out third-party belief. Particularly, a decentralized community of Relayer nodes submits Bitcoin block headers on course chains, that are then verified towards Bitcoin consensus guidelines.

Two functions leverage this bridge: TeleSwap and TeleOrdinal. TeleSwap bridges BTC and Bitcoin tokens (BRC-20s and RUNEs) to different chains, permitting customers to commerce Bitcoin property for ERC-20 tokens in a decentralized method. Moreover, customers can wrap their Bitcoin property to be used in DeFi functions on different chains.

In the meantime, TeleOrdinal is a cross-chain market for Bitcoin NFTs (Ordinals). Right here, customers can buy Ordinals with stablecoins with out trusting sellers. The platform permits itemizing and bidding on Ordinals, with funds in a sensible contract launched upon proof of switch.

Furthermore, TeleportDAO ensures Bitcoin-grade safety through the use of a light-client bridge and a slashing mechanism. This ensures that bridging Bitcoin property to EVM chains doesn’t compromise their safety. Moreover, decentralization is one other key characteristic; anybody can run a TeleSwap node to course of requests. These nodes submit requests to good contracts, which confirm and execute them, with a slashing mechanism imposing trustworthy conduct.

By way of consumer expertise, TeleportDAO presents simplicity. Customers can bridge and commerce between Bitcoin and EVMs with one click on, thereby avoiding the complexities and charges of centralized exchanges.

TeleportDAO has partnered with Bitsmiley Labs to bridge bitUSD to EVM chains and Bitcoin layer 2s. As well as, a partnership with Portal Finance goals to combine into the Portal DEX. One other collaboration with Throughout Protocol allows buying Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens utilizing Ethereum, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Polygon. Lately listed on CoinMarketCap, TeleportDAO is gaining recognition for its safe, decentralized cross-chain options.

