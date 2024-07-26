New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – Pixelverse, AIRian, Metabit

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The anticipated buying and selling of Ether spot ETFs has injected a much-needed increase into the general cryptocurrency market, consequently reviving investor sentiment. New cryptocurrency releases, listings, and presales at present, resembling Banana Gun (BANANA), are using this present wave as buyers look to replace their portfolios.

New token launches, together with Pixelverse, Metabit, and AIRian, appeal to investor consideration. This text overviews their options, utilities, market historical past, and different market traits.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales At present

Pixelverse is actively increasing its gaming ecosystem via new developments and strategic partnerships. Concurrently, Metabit has launched its industrial high-performance blockchain platform, the Metabit Community, designed to help varied industrial functions and set up a sturdy blockchain ecosystem.

Furthermore, AIRian has launched into a challenge to combine over 20 working and marathon occasion IPs into the Web3 area, starting with the distinguished Seoul Worldwide Marathon, one of many high seven marathons worldwide. Moreover, Mega Cube’s present presale is garnering vital market consideration, having already surpassed the $1.6 million mark. In the meantime, in Texas, miners are shifting their focus from Bitcoin to AI, signaling a departure from crypto to the following wave of technological innovation.

1. Pixelverse (PIXFI)

Pixelverse is actively increasing its gaming ecosystem with new developments and strategic partnerships. Recognized for its cyberpunk-themed recreation on Telegram and net browsers, the platform has grown to incorporate 60 million gamers and over 12 million social media followers.

Firstly, the ecosystem gives quite a lot of video games with RPG components and real-time PvP battles, attracting over 500,000 lively gamers on PixelTap. Consequently, the platform’s quick access and fascinating tap-to-earn mechanics have pushed a big enhance in crypto adoption, notably via Telegram mini-app video games, positioning Pixelverse on the forefront of this pattern. These options have, due to this fact, drawn consideration from main VC funds, advisors, and angel buyers.

Following its itemizing, Pixelverse will introduce a staking program, permitting customers to lock their tokens for a interval to generate curiosity. This initiative goals to supply further advantages to token holders and improve consumer engagement.

Moreover, Pixelverse plans to launch Pixelchain this summer season, specializing in enhancing decentralization and enabling revenue sharing primarily based on community exercise. Because the community’s utilization will increase, so do consumer rewards. Pixelchain will safe transactions, supply quick and reasonably priced $PIXFI token transfers, and permit customers to promote their bots as NFTs.

✨ Pixelverse Airdrop: Rewarding True Neighborhood Members with PIXFI Tokens The upcoming TGE and airdrop are set to be one of many largest ever. That is why Pixelverse is redefining airdrop distribution to make sure equity for the Pixelverse neighborhood. Key Factors All customers to… pic.twitter.com/v5TbxU43F1 — Pixelverse (@pixelverse_xyz) July 18, 2024

Furthermore, Pixelverse has fashioned a number of key partnerships to bolster its ecosystem. It’s teaming up with Blum, a hybrid change offering crypto buying and selling via a Telegram mini-app. Each tasks, based by former Binance staff, goal to make crypto extra accessible via user-friendly merchandise.

Moreover, Pixelverse is partnering with Param Labs to combine its IP into Param’s upcoming recreation, Kiraverse. This collaboration will improve the sport’s narrative and increase Pixelverse’s universe, permitting gamers to earn rewards as their favourite Pixelverse characters. In conclusion, these developments underscore Pixelverse’s dedication to broadening its ecosystem and making crypto and gaming extra accessible to a broader viewers.

2. AIRian (AIR)

AIRian has launched into a challenge integrating over 20 working and marathon occasion IPs into the Web3 area, starting with the Seoul Worldwide Marathon, one of many high seven marathons worldwide. This initiative, supported by AIRian’s unique companion, Dong-A Media Group, Korea’s main media and broadcasting firm, goals to construct a worldwide neighborhood for strolling, working, and marathon occasions.

An current consumer database of 450,000 from varied working and marathon occasions will probably be built-in into RunnerX, AIRian’s main platform. Importantly, all occasion ticketing on RunnerX will make the most of $AIR tokens.

RunnerX (dApp | Platform) is a decentralized utility central to the AIRian ecosystem, offering a platform for the worldwide working neighborhood. It gives three main modes: strolling, working, and marathoning. By RunnerX, customers can document and share exercise information with their mates, resembling distance, time, steps taken, and energy burned. Moreover, the platform features a rating system for customers to compete primarily based on their exercise information.

Hello AIRians, 👾

‘AIRBOMB’ and AIRian’s avatars will probably be launched after $AIR TGE. Save up $AIR for fast participation. 💪 Whereas AIRBOMB’s operate is solely for the aim of accelerating $AIR mining, this avatar will present much more particular advantages to your AIRian neighborhood… pic.twitter.com/kdELyogRbW — AIRian. (@air_airofficial) July 14, 2024

As well as, AIRian has introduced a number of strategic partnerships to boost its choices. Collaborations embody Neopin, a CeDeFi protocol for safe crypto asset administration and DeFi entry in a regulated atmosphere, and AHNLAB, which focuses on enhancing Web3 pockets safety and accessibility. Moreover, partnerships with The Sandbox, a Web3 digital gaming metaverse, and Talken, a Web3 pockets and NFT suite, goal to boost neighborhood experiences and providers utilizing metaverse and NFT applied sciences.

In abstract, AIRian’s initiative signifies a big step in direction of constructing vibrant Web3 communities. AIRian goals to create a brand new Internet 3.0 atmosphere for marathon and working fanatics by leveraging established offline ecosystems and connecting world customers via modern on-line platforms.

3. Metabit (BMTC)

Metabit has launched its industrial high-performance blockchain platform, the Metabit Community, designed to help varied industrial functions and set up a sturdy blockchain ecosystem. This platform integrates the Ethereum Digital Machine (EVM) and permits the event of Metabit Apps, facilitating various industrial system implementations.

The native utility token, BMTC, serves a number of functions throughout the Metabit ecosystem. It supplies liquidity via a DEX pool, earns tokens through staking in DeFi and NFTFi, and participates in an incentive program. It gives customers an extra 5% of invited consumer purchases after they purchase ANTIS cash valued over $100. Moreover, BMTC permits DAO governance and helps ecosystem improvement with product house owners locally, resembling liquidity suppliers (LP), NFT marketplaces, and GameFi tasks. A number of instruments, together with a cellular pockets for node and consensus staking, a validator and delegator operate, and a DEX SWAP function, additional improve BMTC’s utility.

Furthermore, the Metabit Community employs a singular MPOAS consensus mechanism, enabling cellular mining via a number of tremendous and light-weight nodes. Customers can register as validators or delegators. The presale of two,000 validators at 599U every raised $1 million, adopted by a profitable mainnet launch in April 2023. Validators are offered at 5999U every, together with a administration payment of 140U, producing a gentle income stream.

📢Partnership Announcement

👏We’re thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with @masterpopgame! 🎃 MasterPop is a Match 3 recreation that guarantees countless enjoyable and pleasure for gamers.

🎊To have a good time this necessary milestone, we’re internet hosting a giveaway!

🎁 2000 cMPOP

⏰ 48… pic.twitter.com/Oqtlh8SsYr — METABIT NETWORK (@metabitofficial) July 18, 2024

To reinforce its ecosystem, Metabit Community has fashioned a number of strategic partnerships. These embody collaborations with BikaGlobal, a quickly increasing crypto challenge recognized for its fuel fee-free blockchain and centralized change (CEX). Metabit has additionally partnered with BayesianBAYE to leverage Bayesian supercomputers and with PheasantSwap to construct a decentralized change platform primarily based on ENULS. Moreover, partnerships with CLV and Historical past DAO goal to broaden Metabit’s utility scope within the blockchain business.

4. Mega Cube (DICE)

Mega Cube is a Solana-based GameFi crypto challenge that merges on-line casinos with superior improvements. The platform’s goal of mixing gaming and cryptocurrency is focused at gaming fanatics and holders of its DICE token. Mega Cube’s present presale is attracting market consideration after surpassing the $1.6 million mark.

The challenge’s Refer & Earn program will incentivizeers to recruit new contributors by providing a share of their referrals’ spending. Moreover, the challenge has adopted an aggressive airdrop technique, allocating $2.25 million throughout three seasons.

In Season 1, lively gamers who wager a minimal of $5,000 inside 21 days can entry a $750,000 reward pool. Seasons 2 and three proceed this incentive mannequin, with an extra $1.5 million accessible for ongoing exercise till the DICE token is listed on exchanges. Season 2 ends on June 28.

Moreover, token holders can earn rewards via staking, receiving each day payouts primarily based on the on line casino’s earnings. Mega Cube gives NFTs for VIP gamers and a 25% referral fee to additional increase engagement on the platform.

One other superior #BIGWIN on #FistOfDestruction by @hacksawgaming🤯 This Mega Cube participant received $7609.20 from a $3 guess💰 Watch the BIG win right here 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mr3sRk1k21 — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 18, 2024

In the meantime, one DICE token is price $0.09548, and the worth is anticipated to extend within the subsequent three days. Due to this fact, potential buyers are inspired to contemplate becoming a member of earlier than the worth adjustment. Total, Mega Cube presents an fascinating alternative on the intersection of gaming and cryptocurrency, with varied incentives and reward mechanisms designed to have interaction its customers.

Go to Mega Cube Presale

