New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – Particle Trade, WELL3, NATIX Network

The rise of a number of “play-to-earn” initiatives is making cryptocurrency extra accessible to a wider viewers. In the meantime, the efficiency of initiatives like Notcoin (NOT) has generated market hype, underscoring the rising momentum towards widespread cryptocurrency adoption. Furthermore, Hong Kong’s pilot of China’s digital Yuan signifies a rising acceptance of digital currencies.

With the constructive market outlook, traders are eager to remain knowledgeable about new cryptocurrency launches, listings, and presales. This text goals to offer a complete listing of those tokens, catering to the wants of enthusiastic traders.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales In the present day

Particle presents an ecosystem of liquidity restaking protocols that allow permissionless leverage buying and selling and rate of interest swaps by way of LAMM. LAMM is notable for being the primary protocol to listing and commerce any ERC20 token with leverage. In the meantime, NATIX has developed progressive AI know-how to make cameras good and privacy-compliant. This know-how has been efficiently carried out at organizations similar to E.ON, the Metropolis of the Hague, and Deutsche Telekom, successfully addressing important privateness considerations related to digital camera utilization.

WELL3 leverages blockchain know-how within the wellness sector to boost well being information administration. Moreover, the Pepe Unchained presale has already raised over $2.1 million, with additional value will increase anticipated inside the subsequent day. Lastly, consultants imagine that approving spot ether ETFs may considerably impression crypto costs.

1. Particle Commerce (PTC)

Particle presents an ecosystem of liquidity restaking protocols. These allow permissionless leverage buying and selling and rate of interest swaps by way of LAMM, the primary protocol to listing and commerce any ERC20 token with leverage. Like Uniswap popularized Automated Market Makers (AMMs) for token buying and selling, LAMM goals to make any token tradable with leverage.

Particle permits merchants to lengthy or brief any token with leverage, offered enough liquidity exists. The utmost leverage depends upon the focus of provided liquidity. Moreover, the buying and selling interface is user-friendly, resembling a simplified perpetual contract UI.

When offering liquidity, LAMM ensures that liquidity suppliers (LPs) earn larger yields with out extra impermanent loss in comparison with the underlying AMM, similar to Uniswap v3. Till liquidity is borrowed for leverage buying and selling, it’s used for swapping within the AMM. When borrowed, liquidity generates the identical yield as swapping, plus a place price. This course of, referred to as liquidity restaking, locks borrowed liquidity for a most of three days, permitting liquidity reclaiming.

LAMM doesn’t depend on value oracles. Every leverage place is designed to maintain the LP place entire, eliminating the chance of value oracle manipulation. And not using a value oracle, LAMM doesn’t impose price-based liquidations. As an alternative, it makes use of a premium mannequin just like fixed-term borrowing. Subsequently, a place won’t essentially be liquidated even when costs transfer unfavorably.

$PTC is now LIVE The claiming interval is 1 month Learn the launching announcement 👇 pic.twitter.com/NZXGtFQodC — Particle (@particle_trade) July 2, 2024

Not like different perpetual decentralized exchanges (DEXs), a lot of the revenue and loss (PnL) comes from the counterparty’s inverse PnL. In distinction, LAMM’s PnL derives straight from the underlying asset’s value motion. Thus, constructive returns are achievable when liquidity is on the market, even in excessive market situations with an imbalanced lengthy/brief ratio.

Particle has shaped strategic partnerships with a number of entities, together with Flooring Protocol, ParaX ai, Yat Fantasy, and ThrusterFi. These partnerships improve Particle’s choices and develop its attain in decentralized finance (DeFi).

2. NATIX Community (NATIX)

NATIX has developed progressive AI know-how to make cameras each good and privacy-compliant. This know-how has been efficiently carried out at organizations like E.ON, Metropolis of the Hague, and Deutsche Telekom. It addresses important privateness considerations related to digital camera utilization.

The NATIX Community goals to combine this proprietary AI with 45 billion present cameras worldwide, together with smartphones, drones, automobiles, and IP cameras. This may create an in depth crowd-sourced digital camera community. Any digital camera can run the AI software program to gather metadata in a privacy-compliant method. The information then contributes to a Decentralized Dynamic Map (DDMap).

Furthermore, digital camera homeowners earn cryptocurrency as their real-time information is monetized, supporting numerous functions. Consequently, this method fosters a brand new geospatial information financial system by leveraging the idea of the “Web of Cameras.” One key benefit is the discount in infrastructure prices for Information Shoppers, because the cameras are privately owned.

NATIX Community prefers a smartphone-centric method for its preliminary market entry. Not like hardware-centric options, which demand preliminary funding and face provide chain points, smartphones provide user-friendliness, accessibility, and scalability. They play a crucial position in crowd-sourcing real-time information. This helps create a digital twin of our world and makes decentralized know-how sensible for on a regular basis use.

Drive&, NATIX Community’s flagship product, is an AI-based driver assistant utility working in a decentralized house. It rewards customers for capturing occasions throughout their drives, enhancing security and engagement whereas offering monetary incentives. NATIX-enabled good cameras are {hardware} units working NATIX software program. They provide a “set-and-forget” expertise. Customers should purchase and customise ready-to-use cameras or construct their very own utilizing the rules.

NATIX has shaped strategic partnerships with BitboyOne, Frodobots, Plato2Earn, DIMO Community, SilencioNetwork, Serial Gaming, and PowerPod Folks, which improve its choices throughout numerous sectors.

3. WELL3 ($WELL)

WELL3 operates within the wellness sector, leveraging blockchain know-how to boost well being information administration. The platform employs a decentralized Bodily Infrastructure Community (DePIN) and Decentralized Id (DID) methods. These methods and superior AI analytics present customers important advantages, similar to participation in platform governance and rewards by way of airdrops.

With the rising use of digital wearables growing public well being consciousness, WELL3 goals to make the most of information from these units, enabling customers to revenue from their info. Since its launch, the platform has attracted practically 1 million customers. Moreover, the DePIN system ensures safe information processing, supported by Amazon Internet Companies (AWS), for strong safety and scalability. Customers keep management over their information, stopping unauthorized entry and breaches, with DePIN and DID applied sciences guaranteeing full possession.

Moreover, WELL3 operates throughout a number of blockchain platforms, together with Bitcoin and Ethereum, guaranteeing broad compatibility and enhancing utility. The platform additionally integrates seamlessly with exterior infrastructures, thereby extending its attain. Notably, it has traders like Animoca Manufacturers, Newman Group, The Spartan Group, Fenbushi Capital, and Soul Capital again WELL3, which goals to empower people by way of safe information administration.

$WELL is now LIVE. Declare your tokens: https://t.co/gmAkHjtLK2 Commerce $WELL on Bybit: https://t.co/rgD7GlFqhT

Bitget: https://t.co/p37XrYA38fhttps://t.co/oyaEV9BMtv: https://t.co/bsBqwMLA7h Token Contract: 0x63696Fc66795B51d02c1590b536484A41fbDDF9a Necessary: All the time use… pic.twitter.com/X97hzxuex5 — WELL3 (@well3official) July 3, 2024

Relating to partnerships, WELL3 collaborates with UPBOND, a number one digital pockets platform with over 9 million KYC-verified customers, and trade leaders like Polygon, Lotte, Bandai, and Sega. This partnership goals to advance blockchain transformation within the wellness trade. Moreover, integration with the Polygon PoS community enhances WELL3’s scalability, safety, and stability. On the similar time, a partnership with @xyfinance, a cross-chain bridge aggregator, improves interoperability and gives safe, environment friendly token swaps throughout a number of chains.

4. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Pepe Unchained distinguishes itself inside the aggressive panorama of meme cash by positioning it as an upgraded iteration of the unique Pepe challenge. Working as a Layer 2 resolution on the Ethereum Community, it goals to boost transaction effectivity by bettering velocity and lowering prices.

This challenge marks a notable departure by introducing its blockchain infrastructure below the Pepe theme, symbolizing a breakaway from conventional Layer 1 limitations. This narrative underscores a technological evolution interesting to traders involved in innovation and crypto effectivity.

The distribution technique of Pepe Unchained’s 8 billion PEPU tokens is fastidiously structured to make sure sustainable progress. Important allocations embrace 20% for presale and advertising to determine early momentum and interact traders. Moreover, 10% is reserved for liquidity, challenge finance, and operational wants to make sure stability in buying and selling. Notably, 30% is allotted for staking, emphasizing long-term investor participation.

Staking provides a gorgeous APY of 872%, presenting a compelling alternative for traders looking for passive revenue. Early presale efficiency has been sturdy, with PEPU tokens priced at $0.0082267 every, reflecting affordability and progress potential. The presale has already raised over $2.1 million, with additional value will increase anticipated inside the subsequent day.

$2M raised in document time! 🎉💸 Pepe’s blockchain is on hearth. Thanks for the unbelievable help! Prepare for much more thrilling developments 🐸🚀 pic.twitter.com/yQcveiQO1X — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 2, 2024

Buyers can purchase PEPU tokens utilizing ETH, USDT, or BNB, though staking rewards are presently obtainable just for ETH and USDT transactions. Together with financial institution playing cards as a cost possibility enhances accessibility, broadening the attraction to potential traders.

Pepe Unchained’s roadmap outlines gradual progress phases post-presale, projecting worth appreciation with every milestone achieved. Total, Pepe Unchained presents a calculated proposition for members within the memecoin market, combining superior know-how with strategic planning to draw a various investor base.

