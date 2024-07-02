New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – Multi Universe Central, Freedom, Mega Dice

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Ripple President, Monica Lengthy, lately introduced plans to introduce a US Greenback-backed stablecoin (RLUSD) and probably an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). This information displays the elevated consideration on cryptocurrencies.

In the meantime, new cryptocurrency releases, listings, and presales garner market hype. This evaluation compiles these digital property, together with their options, utilities, and market historical past.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales In the present day

The MUC utility token venture introduces a complete ecosystem integrating NFTs and tokens, specializing in decentralized mental properties (IPs) similar to Tokyo Mongz Hills Membership, Peachz.MOMO, and GAJA!Alice. Moreover, Freedom World is a dynamic metaverse ecosystem powered by FDM, a cryptocurrency that helps numerous Web3 purposes.

Furthermore, Mega Cube is a GameFi cryptocurrency initiative working on the Solana community. It lately garnered consideration by elevating over $1.5 million and is now approaching the $2 million mark.

1. Multi Universe Central (MUC)

The MUC utility token venture introduces a complete ecosystem integrating NFTs and tokens, specializing in decentralized mental properties (IPs) like Tokyo Mongz Hills Membership, Peachz.MOMO, and GAJA!Alice. The venture’s major purpose is to supply important worth to NFT holders by connecting MUC to varied content material varieties.

MUC’s economic system is designed to work together with IP Tokens, together with MZC from the Tokyo Mongz Hills Membership and Peachz.MOMO initiatives. With a hard and fast issuance technique, the provision of main cryptocurrencies to the DEX’s liquidity pool will enhance proportionately to the circulating quantity.

The venture goals to protect MUC’s worth by sustaining a comparatively small provide in comparison with different crypto property within the liquidity pool. Moreover, MUC seeks to create new worth by integrating with its NFT initiatives, similar to TMHC and GAJA!Alice.

This method may have some help from customers because of the decreased provide of IP Tokens. Nonetheless, the venture staff believes this technique is important to forestall a decline in MUC’s worth, which might be extra detrimental to customers and holders. MUC may even join its ecosystem inside and outdoors the content material, functioning as a versatile crypto economic system.

MUC will probably be utilized to varied decentralized IPs, together with video games, webtoons, net novels, and animations. Customers can have interaction as homeowners or gamers of those IPs, with new content material repeatedly added to supply ongoing leisure choices. Decentralized IPs will probably be launched as NFT-based initiatives in NFT marketplaces. Holding these NFTs in a decentralized pockets linked to the content material will permit customers to make the most of them throughout the corresponding content material.

TMHC plans to leverage IPs throughout on-line and offline platforms, integrating a token economic system inside these ventures. GAJA!Alice will begin with comics and webtoons, ultimately increasing into animation and video games. These content material varieties will probably be created as NFTs and shared with holders. Common Stallion, a sport linked to the MUC ecosystem, is at present in improvement. The ecosystem will proceed to broaden by incorporating extra video games and webtoons.

🎉#𝐌𝐔𝐂 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 #𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐂𝐚𝐩🎉 Now you’ll be able to verify MUC value and provide data in real-time on #CMC! Examine the place you will get MUC data under 🙂 ✅ CoinMarketCap : https://t.co/yJl8HvMo9p

✅ Metamask : https://t.co/c8G35ntCHD

✅… pic.twitter.com/MuWY7rwj2m — MUC | MONGzUNIVERSE (@muc_io) June 27, 2024

MUC has introduced a number of partnerships to boost its ecosystem. The collaboration with Sugar Kingdom Odyssey goals to combine gaming platforms the place initiatives from numerous blockchains can present direct utility to their tokens by taking part in video games. The collaboration with Core Stake will allow customers to stake $CORE with a 170% APY over two years, using a liquid staking mannequin and providing extra $CST tokens as a bonus.

MUC’s partnership with Meme Prof, an AI-powered socialfi platform, caters to meme lovers by mixing leisure, know-how, and innovation. Moreover, MUC has secured a $4 million strategic funding partnership with ATC (Alpha Token Capital). This funding is anticipated to boost the MUC ecosystem by offering excessive liquidity and contributing to a sturdy buying and selling quantity.

2. Freedom (FDM)

Freedom World is a dynamic metaverse ecosystem powered by FDM, a cryptocurrency that helps numerous Web3 purposes. Certainly, FDM isn’t just a digital foreign money however the basis of a Web3 future emphasizing transparency, empowerment, and innovation. Consequently, this evaluate offers an analytical overview of Freedom World and its key choices.

Firstly, Freedom World permits customers, communities, and companies to interact in a self-sustaining ecosystem. FDM holders can develop reward packages, introduce gamification options, and bridge the digital and bodily worlds. Furthermore, FDM is utilized throughout various sectors, together with training, transportation, cafes, eating places, music festivals, NFT initiatives, and on-line communities. Thus, the flexibility of FDM positions it as a pivotal part within the Web3 panorama.

The decentralized autonomous group (DAO) grants FDM holders governance rights. By means of neighborhood voting, customers can affect the platform’s future. Consequently, this construction ensures selections are made collectively, reflecting the neighborhood’s various wants.

Moreover, the mixing with VISA permits for the seamless use of FDM and different cryptocurrencies in on a regular basis transactions. Customers can qualify for the Freedom Card by staking FDM, enabling entry to the VISA cost community and unique rewards.

Staking FDM can earn customers rewards and contribute to market stability. Particularly, staking entails locking tokens in a fixed-term account, with swimming pools providing as much as 40% yields. Moreover, FreedomPay companies facilitate cross-border funds by Fiat-Crypto-Fiat options, enhancing the benefit of worldwide transactions.

Drive impactful studying with blockchain! #FreedomWorld, the #blockchain-powered platform, empowers educators with real-time engagement instruments, rewards, and personalised missions. Go to our weblog to study extra! 👉 https://t.co/DHxqjXKFt8 pic.twitter.com/8kfRoR3J0j — Freedom World (@fdmetaverse) June 27, 2024

Customers can earn Freedom Shards (FDS) throughout the ecosystem and trade them for real-world rewards, selling energetic engagement. As well as, FDM can unlock distinctive alternatives with NFTs, together with tokenized real-world property and occasion tickets. This function permits for direct person transactions, bettering effectivity and lowering prices.

Freedom Passport is an id verification software that makes use of Soulbound Tokens to make sure authenticity. It’s important for governance participation and verification throughout the ecosystem, enabling trustless, verifiable Web3 id know-how.

By way of partnerships, Freedom World has shaped numerous collaborations to boost its choices. As an example, BooziaDistribution makes use of the Freedom World app to boost buyer experiences in Bangkok. Equally, FixmeClinic gives personalised ache reduction options. Furthermore, Weeco Thailand collaborates on constructing a sustainable future utilizing Web3 know-how. Moreover, Seenspace transforms neighborhood malls into seamless, cashless environments with SEEN factors.

3. Mega Cube (DICE)

Mega Cube is a GameFi cryptocurrency initiative working on the Solana community that has lately garnered consideration by elevating over $1.5 million, approaching the $2 million mark. This venture goals to merge gaming and cryptocurrency, concentrating on gamblers on its platform and holders of its DICE token.

At the moment priced at $0.075, the DICE token will enhance in value within the subsequent 4 days. Potential traders are inspired to contemplate becoming a member of earlier than potential value changes happen.

Mega Cube has additionally launched a Refer & Earn program. This incentivizes customers to herald new individuals by providing a proportion of their referred customers’ spending. Moreover, the venture has carried out an aggressive airdrop technique, allocating $2.25 million throughout three seasons.

Season 1 targets energetic gamers who wager a minimal of $5,000 inside 21 days, providing a considerable $750,000 reward pool. Seasons 2, set to finish on 28 June, and season 3 proceed these incentives, offering an extra $1.5 million for sustained exercise till the DICE token is listed on exchanges.

One other milestone reached right here at Mega Cube On line casino 🤩 We now have 14,000 members within the $DICE Telegram Group. Each day chats about #DICE, utilities, partnerships, help with technical points and far more occurring as we converse! 🚀 😎 BUY $DICE NOW: https://t.co/NruYnP2OKO… pic.twitter.com/4zegA7C07J — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 27, 2024

Past airdrops, token holders can earn rewards by staking, receiving day by day payouts based mostly on the on line casino’s earnings. Mega Cube additionally gives NFTs for VIP gamers and a 25% referral fee to additional drive engagement and participation on the platform.

General, Mega Cube presents an intriguing alternative on the intersection of gaming and cryptocurrency, with numerous incentives and reward mechanisms designed to interact its customers.

