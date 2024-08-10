New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – MPAA, Hat, Thetanuts Finance

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

With the 2024 US election on the horizon, crypto has change into a focus, with former U.S. President Donald Trump adopting a pro-crypto stance. Moreover, introducing an Ether spot ETF generates pleasure and optimism amongst buyers.

New cryptocurrency releases, listings, & presales at this time are additionally attracting important consideration.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales At this time

MPAA Launchpad stands out as an revolutionary platform on the Base blockchain, designed particularly for creating and buying and selling memecoins. As well as, 99Bitcoin has considerably impacted the blockchain area by way of its distinctive training platform, garnered substantial market consideration, and raised over $2.6 million in its presale.

In the meantime, Thetanuts Finance is making waves with its decentralized on-chain choices protocol, which focuses on altcoin choices. Moreover, Hats.finance is working to combine Web3 safety into the event lifecycle, thus empowering the following era of crypto customers. Nevertheless, amidst these developments, a serious crypto selloff has erased $367 billion in worth as each Bitcoin and Ether skilled substantial declines.

1. MPAA (MPAA)

MPAA Launchpad is a pioneering platform on the Base blockchain for creating and buying and selling memecoins. MPAA simplifies token issuance as a decentralized autonomous group (DAO), enabling anybody to create tokens in seconds with minimal charges. The platform ensures safety, transparency, and effectivity, making it accessible to a broad viewers.

MPAA’s mission is to democratize memecoin creation and buying and selling, fostering a neighborhood centered on world tradition and crypto. It aspires to be a number one social finance (SocialFi) platform the place customers can talk, share concepts, and interact with developments in a crypto-native manner. By decreasing entry obstacles and guaranteeing a safe atmosphere, MPAA envisions mixing monetary innovation with cultural expression, selling decentralized finance and neighborhood engagement.

MPAA’s ease of entry, cultural engagement, neighborhood interplay, and robust safety measures set it aside. Its intuitive interface requires no coding information, permitting anybody to create and commerce tokens effortlessly. The MPAA gives customers a novel area to precise and capitalize on web tradition by aligning with up to date cultural developments.

Moreover, the MPAA has solid strategic partnerships to boost its ecosystem. It has collaborated with Worth, recognized for its user-friendly interface and multi-chain assist on Solana and EVM chains, offering extra buying and selling choices. One other key collaboration is with Star Protocol, an Omni id protocol powered by LayerZero, which helps MPAA’s mission of fostering innovation within the blockchain ecosystem.

We’re thrilled to announce that we are actually listed on @MEXC_Official Get able to commerce and monitor $MPAA on one of many world’s main crypto exchanges! pic.twitter.com/ASb0Trs7cQ — MPAA (@MPAAfirst) July 30, 2024

As well as, MPAA companions with Azen Protocol, which tokenizes computing assets and purposes for environment friendly administration and promotes technological developments. Furthermore, it collaborates with the Koi Basis, driving the event of Koi BTC, an AI-driven recreation financial system powered by Bitcoin liquidity. Lastly, MPAA has partnered with SecondLiveReal, increasing into the TON ecosystem with its social platform, providing customers alternatives to play, earn, and obtain token airdrops.

2. 99Bitcoins (99BTC)

99Bitcoin’s entry into the blockchain enviornment by way of its distinctive training platform is gaining market consideration, with over $2.6 million raised in its presale. Though the venture is new, it attracts on the intensive expertise of the 99Bitcoins media outlet, established in 2013. A key improvement of their plan to boost crypto training is the introduction of the 99BTC token. Initially out there as an ERC-20 token, it’s going to transition to Bitcoin’s BRC20 framework later.

The platform features a Be taught-to-Earn function combining gamified content material with monetary incentives. Customers can acquire blockchain information by way of interactive programs and quizzes on the platform and earn 99BTC tokens immediately of their wallets upon finishing these academic actions.

Market specialists see the venture as a chance for customers to earn cash on-line, highlighting the revolutionary potential of crypto expertise to remodel monetary fashions. The venture gives an annual share yield (APY) of 672%, with the present token value at $0.00116.

The tokenomics, detailed within the whitepaper, present considerate distribution. Out of a capped whole provide of 99 billion tokens, 10.5% is allotted for presale consumers, 14% for staking rewards, and 44.5% for neighborhood incentives and venture development.

Just one day left till the top of the $99BTC presale! 🚨 Get your tokens earlier than it is too late. #Presale ends on August sixth at 9:30 AM UTC. Purchase and stake now for over 600% rewards! 🔥 Be a part of now 👉 https://t.co/9aJ5rE5LY3#99Bitcoins #Crypto #BTC #Airdrop pic.twitter.com/Pusxej6v5h — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) August 5, 2024

Total, 99Bitcoin’s distinctive market strategy gives an fascinating alternative for crypto buyers in search of studying and potential monetary returns. In the meantime, the presale is about to conclude inside the subsequent 24 hours, providing buyers a window to capitalize on this chance.

3. Thetanuts Finance (NUTS)

Thetanuts Finance is a decentralized on-chain choices protocol specializing in altcoin choices. It permits customers to take lengthy or quick positions on these choices. Initially launched in September 2021, the protocol launched Primary Vaults, which bought out-of-money (OTM) European cash-settled choices to accredited market makers. This setup generated yields for customers by way of choice premiums.

With the v3 improve, Thetanuts Finance is now pivoting in direction of a extra decentralized protocol, particularly focusing on altcoin choices. The brand new v3 structure leverages current Primary Vault LP Tokens to allow new use circumstances in on-chain choices buying and selling. This performance is facilitated by a Lending Market and Uniswap v3 Swimming pools, all built-in inside the v3 interface.

The Primary Vault LP Tokens represented as $XYZ-C (Name Primary Vault LP Token) and $XYZ-P (Put Primary Vault LP Token), are fungible and transferrable tokens representing Primary Vault positions. Consequently, these tokens are essential to all Thetanuts Finance v3 platform buying and selling methods.

Furthermore, the governance token of the Thetanuts Finance ecosystem, $NUTS, performs a key function in attaining the protocol’s long-term targets of decentralization, governance, and incentives. Holders of $NUTS can stake their tokens to change into $veNUTS on a 1:1 foundation. Subsequently, these $veNUTS holders can take part in gauge voting for numerous parts inside the ecosystem. Moreover, they’ll have interaction in governance, contributing to the long-term path of Thetanuts Finance.

As the newest epoch concludes, all Primary Vaults expired out-of-the-money (OTM) apart from the ARB Put vault, which expired in-the-money (ITM). Nevertheless, the choice premiums did offset the losses, leading to a optimistic return for Thetanauts. 🥜🥜🥜 Try our Weekly Spherical Up… pic.twitter.com/wuoB7VKlNb — Thetanuts Finance (@ThetanutsFi) August 2, 2024

Moreover, worth accrual is one other necessary facet, with charges earned by Thetanuts Finance being accrued to the Treasury, managed by the Thetanuts Finance DAO as soon as governance is energetic. Holders can even lock their $veNUTS for as much as 12 months for Boosted Emissions, receiving as much as 1.5x elevated liquidity incentives on the platform. Nevertheless, they can’t vest their $veNUTS throughout this lock-up interval.

Along with these developments, Thetanuts Finance not too long ago accomplished a $17M institutional funding spherical led by Polychain, Hyperchain Capital, and Magnus Fund. This funding helps their purpose of making a dynamic altcoin choice market and advancing structured DeFi merchandise.

4. Hat (HAT)

Hats.finance goals to combine Web3 safety into the event lifecycle, empowering the following era of crypto customers. Their strategy transcends conventional safety fashions by making a clear, decentralized ecosystem incentivizing safe coding practices.

Utilizing instruments like audit competitions and incentive mechanisms, they foster a tradition of safety consciousness and shared accountability throughout Web3. Moreover, this decentralized governance and permissionless platform gives enhanced transparency and possession within the safety course of for all customers. In the end, Hats.finance aspires to foster a cycle the place safety and innovation can flourish, making Web3 a safe and accessible area for everybody.

Furthermore, Hats.finance employs a layered technique to handle safety and improvement challenges in Web3. Initially specializing in safety infrastructure, they plan to develop in direction of incentivized open-source improvement. Their strategy builds on current decentralized infrastructure and makes use of IPFS for storage.

By offering a Web2-like person expertise, Hats.finance reduces obstacles to entry and encourages broader adoption. As every problem is tackled, consideration shifts to the following impediment, selling steady enchancment and innovation.

DeSec is the best way for initiatives like @metromxyz 🫡.

​

For this reason their first public audit competitors was successful:

​

✅ In 14 days, 65 vulnerabilities have been discovered, 9 legitimate: 4 Medium and 5 Low:

📖 Findings shared allowed @metromxyz to introduce, enhance, and improve key… pic.twitter.com/9bBZU8CXul — Hats.Finance 🦇🔊 (@HatsFinance) August 2, 2024

In the meantime, their sensible contract audit competitions stand out by permitting open participation from a various pool of specialists. A small price is required for every on-chain vulnerability report to make sure high quality. In contrast to different platforms, Hats.finance rewards solely the primary submitter of every verified vulnerability, thus decreasing redundant submissions and guaranteeing initiatives pay just for distinctive findings.

Key options embody private and non-private competitions, fast launch and entry, and a pay-for-results mannequin. These options allow real-time vulnerability administration, direct communication, and fast decision, resulting in safer sensible contracts.

Hats.finance has partnered with Nautilus Chain and Meter to boost safety and launched the “Pores and skin within the Recreation” initiative with Shieldify. They’ve additionally welcomed Ponyswap, including an additional safety layer by way of a decentralized bug bounty vault.

