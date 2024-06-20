New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – io.net, UbitEx, GNB

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to broaden, with token homeowners growing by greater than 32% in 2024.

Merchants are more and more interested in newly launched cryptocurrencies, listings, and presales attributable to their potential for important positive factors regardless of their decrease market capitalization. InsideBitcoins rigorously selects and presents these tokens, providing insights into their options, utilities, and market potential.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales Right now

io.internet stands out as a number one decentralized AI computing community, providing machine studying engineers inexpensive entry to scalable distributed clusters, contrasting sharply with centralized providers. UbitEx has emerged as a key participant in derivatives buying and selling, catering particularly to market makers.

GINANCE operates as a vibrant Web3 platform targeting recreation growth and publishing. Backed by substantial funding exceeding $2.1 million, 99Bitcoins has launched a pioneering blockchain schooling platform to boost consumer data by interactive studying. Bitcoin costs have surged following new knowledge indicating a slowdown in inflation throughout Could.

1. io.internet (IO)

io.internet is a outstanding decentralized AI computing community that empowers machine studying engineers to entry scalable distributed clusters at a a lot decrease value than centralized providers. The platform assembles clusters with tens of hundreds of co-located or geo-distributed GPUs. It ensures low latency for customers. Furthermore, io.internet leverages decentralized platforms like Render, which makes a speciality of picture rendering, and Filecoin, which focuses on storage. These platforms contribute to their computing capability, thereby monetizing their sources with AI and ML corporations.

By fostering an ecosystem the place compute energy acts as a foreign money, io.internet considerably reduces prices for AI and machine studying innovators. Consequently, this makes AI extra accessible worldwide. The platform helps a number of use instances, together with deploying on decentralized clusters and streamlining cluster deployment for ML workloads. Moreover, it gives pre-configured deployment choices for common ML stacks and allows immediate cost by Solana Pay.

Moreover, io.internet has fashioned a number of strategic partnerships to boost its capabilities and affect throughout the AI and machine studying panorama. These partnerships embrace collaborations with ChainGPT to advance decentralized computing and Artificial AI for on-demand artificial knowledge era. io.internet additionally companions with SRC.ai for mutual activation, technical cooperation, and NavyAI to boost AI growth and coaching.

RapidNode brings highly effective employee nodes to its group, and Ultiverse pioneers the way forward for AI and gaming with the Web of GPUs. Due to this fact, these collaborations underscore io.internet’s dedication to creating an economical and scalable computing community, positioning it as a major participant in the way forward for AI growth.

2. UbitEx (UB)

UbitEx emerges as a pivotal participant in derivatives buying and selling, particularly tailor-made for market makers. Established in 2024 by Cambridge College graduates Alex Sandor and Nick, the trade goals to democratize market entry by eliminating excessive capital necessities.

A standout function of UbitEx is its proprietary FlyLeopard expertise, acknowledged for technical excellence in AI by awards just like the SegmentFault AIGC Hackathon in 2021. This expertise introduces AI agent providers, diversifying buying and selling merchandise and enhancing consumer interactions.

The platform gives forward-looking providers, together with lending, a undertaking launchpad, cryptocurrency inventory buying and selling linked to ETFs, assist for public blockchain infrastructure, a cryptocurrency cost system, and academic sources by way of Ubit Academy. These providers adapt to evolving dealer wants, seamlessly mixing cryptocurrency with conventional finance.

Central to UbitEx’s ecosystem is the $UB token, designed to decentralize earnings streams and meet various monetary wants. $UB optimizes mining income by addressing decentralized Sequencer mining challenges, making certain dependable earnings for individuals. It additionally promotes steady liquidity overflow, enhancing consumer engagement and ecosystem exercise.

🚀 Thrilling updates from #UbitEx! Our platform is advancing with new options and enhancements all through 2023 and 2024, together with #AI integration, enhanced safety, new buying and selling capabilities, and extra! Keep tuned! #Crypto #Blockchain #UbitEx #Trading #Innovation — UbitEx (@Ubit_Ex) June 14, 2024

Furthermore, $UB drives worth appreciation by leveraging its native asset-driven method, fostering an setting conducive to pure asset development. This mechanism creates important monetary alternatives for customers whereas bolstering the general well being and vibrancy of the UbitEx platform.

UbitEx leads buying and selling innovation with its AI-friendly method and various service choices. By way of its technological prowess and dedication to accessibility, the platform goals to reshape the way forward for buying and selling, making it extra inclusive and affluent for all customers.

3. GNB (GNB)

GINANCE operates as a dynamic Web3 platform centered on recreation manufacturing and publishing. It goals to foster a mutually helpful setting for builders and gamers worldwide. The platform leverages superior AI applied sciences to streamline and speed up recreation growth processes, empowering builders to prioritize creativity and design.

Its decentralized undertaking launch mechanism is a standout function powered by blockchain expertise. This ensures transparency and fairness in undertaking launches and fundraising efforts, offering each undertaking with a good alternative for achievement.

To encourage group engagement, GINANCE implements a proactive consumer participation incentive plan. This plan consists of token rewards and different incentives to actively contain customers within the platform ecosystem and promote sustainable group development.

GNB, the platform’s native token, has a complete provide of 10 billion tokens and no future issuance deliberate. It performs a pivotal position throughout the ecosystem. It capabilities as each voting and cost tokens for initiatives launching on the LaunchPad. It’s going to broaden as a cost token throughout numerous DeFi and GameFi functions throughout the ecosystem.

Along with its utility throughout the platform ecosystem, GNB serves sensible in-game capabilities similar to buying objects from the sport store, upgrading characters, and seamlessly facilitating on-chain transactions.

🎉 Voting Outcomes Introduced 🎉 @oysterecosystem The second batch of Common cellphone customers will obtain an airdrop of 428 GNB! Keep tuned for the arrival of the second GNB airdrop. Do not forget, we’ve got additionally ready an airdrop of 2000 SHE for each Common Telephone consumer.… pic.twitter.com/ZillONUYpK — Ginance (@GinanceMonkey) June 12, 2024

Just lately, GINANCE introduced a strategic partnership with Oyster Labs, marking a major collaboration within the business. As a part of this alliance, GINANCE plans to distribute a particular airdrop to Common smartphone customers, founders, and former token holders, underscoring its dedication to group enlargement and consumer advantages.

GINANCE is a driving power within the evolving GameFi sector, harnessing AI-driven applied sciences and blockchain improvements to propel innovation and group development. With clear tokenomics and a strong ecosystem technique, GINANCE goals to determine a number one presence within the Web3 gaming panorama.

4. 99Bitcoins (99BTC)

99Bitcoins, a well-financed initiative with over $2.1 million in funding, has launched an progressive blockchain schooling platform to boost consumer understanding by interactive studying. The undertaking’s growth crew not too long ago unveiled a major initiative: a $99,999 Bitcoin airdrop focusing on early group individuals. This transfer is a part of their broader technique to encourage studying by a “Study-to-Earn” method, the place customers achieve blockchain insights by way of platform programs and quizzes.

Individuals will obtain 99BTC straight of their wallets as a reward. Furthermore, long-term holders can profit from substantial annual share yields (APYs), at present at 775%. The undertaking’s tokenomics framework, detailed in its whitepaper, is gaining recognition for its meticulous distribution technique. With a capped whole provide of 99 billion tokens, allocations embrace 10.5% for presale consumers, 14% for staking rewards, and 44.5% for group incentives and undertaking development.

🎉 BIG NEWS! 🎉 We’ve formally raised over $2 MILLION in our $99BTC #Presale! 🚀🔥 A large THANK YOU! 🙌 Be part of the last word studying device the place you possibly can earn whilst you study. Don’t miss out—get began at the moment! 👉 https://t.co/NXD7DAamqr#99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto #Learn2Earn pic.twitter.com/zpDn90jBM3 — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) June 10, 2024

The continued airdrop marketing campaign goals to pick out 99 winners from a pool of over 6,900 entries, with winners set to be introduced on July nineteenth. The 99BTC token strongly emphasizes schooling, strategic tokenomics, and attractive rewards, providing an interesting proposition for crypto lovers searching for instructional alternatives and potential returns.

