New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – Guru Network, Avail, Ultiverse

Blockchain know-how is more and more enhancing monetary utilities, propelling digital property into the forefront of the worldwide monetary market. Coinbase, for instance, plans to introduce 5 new futures contracts, aiming to facilitate simpler market entry for merchants. This comes amidst rising pleasure and institutional adoption, prompting traders to hunt easier avenues to take part.

Moreover, many new cryptocurrencies are rising, getting listed, and being supplied in presales, capturing vital consideration. This text goals to simplify the search by highlighting the highest tokens in these classes and offering complete insights into their options, utilities, and market prospects.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales Right now

The Guru Community tackles blockchain challenges by emphasizing AI-driven consumer movement orchestration, integrating each on-chain and off-chain processes. In the meantime, Base Dawgz has proven exceptional progress, elevating $200,000 on its first day and reaching $1 million inside per week. By the point of reporting, it had surpassed $2.7 million.

The permissionless nature of Web3 continues to foster progressive applied sciences that drive a quickly increasing ecosystem. Moreover, Ultiverse is creating an formidable gaming universe that makes use of synthetic intelligence (AI) to remodel digital interactions. Nonetheless, cryptocurrencies are experiencing declines in tandem with the downturn in tech shares, with ether dropping by 6%.

1. Guru Community (GURU)

As blockchain and AI applied sciences advance, integrating these techniques with real-world enterprise processes turns into more and more essential. Conventional good contracts are efficient of their native settings. Nonetheless, they typically battle with safe and dependable real-world interplay. Present AI fashions carry out nicely with easy duties. But, they face challenges in complicated, multi-step processes.

The Guru Community addresses this hole by specializing in AI-driven consumer movement orchestration, each on-chain and off-chain. This creates a strong framework for real-world consumer actions and blockchain enterprise course of automation (BBPA). With the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) integration, the Guru Community is a Multi-Chain AI compute Layer 3. It allows apps and customers to embed orchestrated AI brokers into their routines and earn participant rewards.

By means of the Guru Enlightenment Community, AI Gurus sort out real-world enterprise challenges throughout varied blockchains. They combine these challenges into the Decentralized Oracle Community. This method enhances effectivity and drives sensible improvements, which meet the evolving calls for of the digital panorama. The collaboration between applied sciences, ecosystem initiatives, and energetic retail customers improves community performance and scalability. Thus, it fosters ecosystem development by integrating consumer flows with AI and blockchain know-how.

BBPA Engines: Guru Community’s secret weapon for cross-chain domination • Computational nodes crushing complicated processes throughout a number of blockchains

• @Chainlink CCIP integration for bulletproof information verification

• Acts as a verifiable fact supply holding AI responses grounded — Guru Community (@xgurunetwork) July 24, 2024

The $GURU token is the Guru Community’s utility token. It encourages loyalty, ensures worth distribution, and helps ecosystem development. Token holders profit from transaction price reductions and unique characteristic entry. Additionally they take part in staking and rewards applications. Moreover, the token is used for transaction charges, service prices, governance participation, and funding ecosystem growth.

Guru Community has fashioned a number of strategic partnerships to boost its ecosystem. Notable collaborations embody TelcoinTAO, Subsquid, and Conduit, amongst others. A big alliance with UNCX has secured 800 million $GURU. This locks 79.95% of the overall provide with UNCX.

2. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz has not too long ago entered the cryptocurrency market with a novel idea combining common meme characters and “base leaping,” symbolizing seamless asset transfers throughout Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Binance Good Chain blockchains.

In its early part, Base Dawgz demonstrated vital development, elevating $200,000 on the primary day and reaching $1 million inside per week, reaching over $2.7 million at press time. The native token, DAWGZ, launched at $0.006725 and is predicted to be appreciated, supported by a strategic tokenomics plan to reward early traders and contributors. In the meantime, it provides an APY of 1132.5% with about 149,284,656 tokens at the moment staked.

A notable characteristic of Base Dawgz is the “Be Social for Airdrop” initiative. This program incentivizes customers to create and share content material concerning the mission on designated platforms to earn reward factors. These factors can later be exchanged for added DAWGZ tokens, selling neighborhood engagement and mission visibility.

The whole provide of 8,453,000,000 DAWGZ is allotted strategically: 20% for preliminary availability, 20% for staking, and 20% for liquidity. The remaining 40% is split amongst advertising (15%), neighborhood rewards (15%), and trade listings (10%). This allocation is designed to maximise influence and sustainability.

Staking $DAWGZ is one of the best ways to make some additional money when you anticipate the presale to finish 🤑 In the event you’re chasing nirvana or an energetic thrill-seeker, that is for you. pic.twitter.com/ggM1ibSgZd — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) July 22, 2024

Total, Base Dawgz provides a novel proposition within the cryptocurrency market by aiming to simplify and improve cross-blockchain asset transfers. The mission’s tokenomics and community-driven methods are noteworthy. Nonetheless, the mission’s success will doubtless depend upon ongoing neighborhood involvement and the efficient execution of its roadmap.

3. Avail (AVAIL)

The permissionless nature of Web3 has led to progressive applied sciences that gasoline a rising ecosystem. Nonetheless, attaining the dimensions wanted for mass adoption stays a problem. Integrating these applied sciences right into a cohesive system for finish customers whereas sustaining decentralization remains to be a problem. Moreover, cross-ecosystem transactions are cumbersome, contributing to ecosystem fragmentation.

Avail goals to deal with this want with its modular know-how stack, which incorporates information availability, aggregation, and shared safety. Particularly, Avail’s Unification Layer consists of a foundational Knowledge Availability (DA) layer, the Nexus unification layer, and Fusion, an additive safety layer. This method anchors the Web3 ecosystem with a scalable information availability layer. Utilizing validity proofs and KZG Polynomial commitments, Avail ensures fast and dependable information availability, enabling rollups to increase, join, stay safe, and adapt.

Furthermore, partnerships play a key function in Avail’s technique. For instance, Radius and Avail are working to offer safe, unified cross-rollup experiences on Ethereum. This partnership goals to ship synchronous composability with cryptographic security for all rollups, together with optimistic and ZK rollups.

Equally, Cartesi and Avail are collaborating to boost on-chain functions. This integration permits builders to make use of Cartesi’s computational capabilities, Linux-based VM, and versatile programming stack with Avail’s sturdy information availability layer. Consequently, it simplifies dApp growth, permitting sooner and extra environment friendly execution whereas guaranteeing well timed entry to dependable information.

As well as, Versatus and Avail are partnering to decentralize and unify the broader blockchain ecosystem. Likewise, Xally Chain and Avail are collaborating to boost scalability and interoperability in Web3 by a trust-minimized infrastructure layer. Total, these strategic collaborations goal to boost Avail’s and its companions’ capabilities, thereby advancing the unification of Web3.

4. Ultiverse (ULTI)

Ultiverse is creating an formidable gaming universe that leverages synthetic intelligence (AI) to revolutionize digital interactions. Their purpose is to permit customers to design and populate worlds as fascinating as these seen in movies like Prepared Participant One, Free Man, and Westworld. By integrating AI, on-chain gaming, NFTs, decentralized functions (DApps), and a complete media framework, Ultiverse goals to create a digital neighborhood the place customers can have interaction, construct, and join.

The response to Ultiverse’s imaginative and prescient has been spectacular. They’ve a neighborhood of over 1.5 million customers, together with NFT holders, media audiences, and devoted avid gamers. Furthermore, Ultiverse has pioneered the primary AI Gaming Protocol primarily based on massive language fashions. They use AI to boost product design and speed up the creation of a self-sustaining gaming ecosystem on the blockchain.

Moreover, Ultiverse has established a number of vital partnerships. As an example, they’ve fashioned a protocol-level collaboration with the KIP Protocol. Moreover, because the distribution accomplice of Matr1x, Ultiverse is co-developing the AI-generated content material (AIGC) infrastructure inside its esports ecosystem. This collaboration contains joint advertising initiatives, asset interoperability, and co-publishing new video games.

Ultiverse can be Parallel Community’s unique distribution accomplice. This partnership contains Ultiverse’s deployment on Parallel Community, Ulti-Pilot, future recreation integrations, and an unique airdrop marketing campaign distributing as much as 1% of ParallelFi tokens to Ultiverse customers.

Moreover, UltiverseDAO is the unique distribution accomplice for SwordsnDungeons. They’re main the launch of their GameFi 2.0 MMORPG to over 3 million customers. This partnership makes use of cross-chain distribution channels, social media assist, and AI-driven development hacking instruments.

Ultiverse has additionally partnered with MUADAO, a number one Metaverse Middleware Infrastructure. This collaboration goals to boost the AI-driven digital world. Equally, UltiverseDAO has partnered with DeChat, a safe DeFi dApp that allows customers to speak, uncover, and transact digital property seamlessly throughout Web3.

