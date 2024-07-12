New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – Glitch, 99Bitcoins, Biturbo

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Over the previous week, totally different occasions have influenced the cryptocurrency market, sparking a cautious sentiment. High digital belongings, together with Bitcoin and Ethereum, have seen important liquidations throughout this era. As an example, BTC has witnessed liquidations from Mt. Gox’s continued creditor compensation and sale from the US and German governments. Nevertheless, Germany’s shock $111 million Bitcoin buyback has prompted hypothesis of a possible market reversal.

In mild of this, traders are trying to find low-capped tokens, notably new cryptocurrency releases, listings, and presales in the present day, for simple market entry. InsideBitcoins tokens that finest t match this description, detailing their options, utilities, and market prospects.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales At this time

TON Glitch is an revolutionary play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform that leverages the TON community to combine cryptocurrency into its ecosystem. In the meantime, 99Bitcoins presents a singular cryptocurrency and blockchain schooling method by way of its “Be taught-to-Earn” challenge.

The latest funding success of over $2.3 million by 99Bitcoins signifies its growing adoption within the cryptocurrency market. Moreover, Biturbo introduces a hybrid EVM blockchain that mixes Proof of Transaction (PoT) and Proof of Liquidity (PoL). Furthermore, Bitcoin ETF traders purchased the dip on Friday, with inflows topping $140 million.

1. Glitch (GLITCH)

TON Glitch is an revolutionary play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform that leverages the TON community to combine cryptocurrency into its ecosystem. It presents partaking video games designed to captivate gamers and their buddies, making the expertise each rewarding and fulfilling.

At the beginning, the platform emphasizes group constructing. Customers who be a part of TON Glitch develop into a part of an unique group, thereby gaining privileges resembling early recreation entry, $GLITCH token airdrops, and the flexibility to affect the challenge’s future. This method, in flip, creates a sturdy and engaged consumer base on the forefront of blockchain gaming innovation.

Furthermore, the $GLITCH token performs a central position within the platform, serving as greater than only a medium of alternate. It permits customers to take part in skill-based and strategy-driven video games, competing with $GLITCH and $TON tokens. Consequently, this competitors assessments gamers’ talents and presents engaging rewards, enhancing the gaming expertise.

Along with its core options, TON Glitch has established a number of strategic partnerships to boost its choices. The collaboration with SnakeTon offers customers with thrilling and rewarding gaming alternatives. Moreover, by partnering with the fast-growing Telegram recreation Yescoin, customers can earn rewards by way of numerous in-game actions and be a part of the TON blockchain group.

Moreover, the partnership with Moons SocialFi, a number one SocialFi platform on the TON blockchain, focuses on advertising and marketing and group progress efforts. Equally, Insectsvip, identified for its profitable presale on the TON blockchain, provides extra worth and pleasure to customers. Furthermore, working with TonAlchemists, a distinguished group platform, goals to innovate throughout the $TON ecosystem.

We have simply applicated to TheOpenLeague Season5 ☄️ Go like and remark under GLITCH put up 💎💎💎 👉 https://t.co/AmlqceFHNY pic.twitter.com/eEVRb5Cy30 — Glitch TON (@TONGlitch) July 3, 2024

Likewise, the collaboration with REKT, a meme social playing platform on TON, introduces a singular aspect to the gaming expertise. Lastly, partnering with Kibble goals to deliver thrilling modifications to the TON blockchain.

Total, TON Glitch is a promising platform within the blockchain gaming house. It integrates cryptocurrency to create an enticing and rewarding consumer expertise. With a powerful deal with group and strategic partnerships, it goals to innovate and develop throughout the TON community.

2. 99Bitcoins (99BTC)

Subsequent is 99Bitcoins, providing a singular cryptocurrency and blockchain schooling method by way of its “Be taught-to-Earn” challenge. The latest funding success of over $2.3 million by 99Bitcoins signifies its growing adoption within the cryptocurrency market. Launched by the established 99Bitcoins platform, identified for its user-friendly blockchain schooling, the challenge reveals potential. That is mirrored in its market hype and the event group’s option to allocate $99,999 value of Bitcoin by way of an airdrop for early group members.

99Bitcoins’ major characteristic is its “Be taught-to-Earn” mannequin, which rewards token holders for enhancing their blockchain information by way of interactive programs and quizzes. As members advance, they earn 99BTC on to their wallets. Lengthy-term holders additionally profit from excessive APYs, at present set at 709%.

The challenge’s tokenomics, detailed in its whitepaper, reveal a considerate allocation technique. The overall provide is capped at 99 billion tokens, with 10.5% reserved for presale patrons, 14% for staking rewards, and 44.5% for group incentives and challenge progress.

🎉 Milestone alert! 🎉 Now we have now raised over $2.3 MILLION in our $99BTC presale! 🚀 Do not miss your probability to get in early. 👀 Be part of the #Presale now!

👉 https://t.co/NXD7DAaUfZ#99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto #L2E pic.twitter.com/mA1rKiGuE8 — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 5, 2024

Over 1.5 billion 99BTC tokens have been staked, reflecting market members’ beliefs. Moreover, the continued airdrop marketing campaign, designed to reward 99 winners from over 6,900 entries, has generated appreciable anticipation. The winners will likely be introduced on July nineteenth. The deal with schooling, strategic token distribution, and interesting rewards makes the 99Bitcoins token a noteworthy choice for traders exploring cryptocurrency alternatives.

3. Biturbo (TBO)

Biturbo introduces a hybrid EVM blockchain that mixes Proof of Transaction (PoT) and Proof of Liquidity (PoL). This method goals to boost community safety and exercise by drawing from the strengths of Bitcoin’s transaction community and Ethereum’s liquidity provisions.

PoT is an revolutionary consensus mechanism launched by Biturbo that improves blockchain safety, participation, and effectivity. Conventional consensus strategies, resembling Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS), depend on computational energy or token holdings.

Alternatively, PoT bases its consensus on transaction exercise. Validators are chosen and rewarded based mostly on the quantity and quantity of transactions they course of. This incentivizes community participation and ensures that the blockchain stays safe and environment friendly.

In PoT, the safety of the community is pushed by transaction exercise. Validators are chosen based mostly on their exercise in processing transactions, growing their possibilities of validating new blocks. Biturbo integrates Bitcoin’s transaction information to boost its PoT mechanism, benefiting from Bitcoin’s strong safety measures.

Validators are rewarded proportionally to the transaction charges they course of on the Bitcoin community. This promotes energetic participation and maintains community integrity. Not like PoW, PoT is much less resource-intensive, considerably decreasing the environmental impression of blockchain operations whereas sustaining safety and decentralization.

Validators confirm transactions on the Bitcoin community, that are then recorded on the Biturbo blockchain. Validators with larger transaction processing volumes are prioritized for block manufacturing, guaranteeing energetic members persistently safe the community. PoT adapts to various transaction volumes, sustaining safety and effectivity even throughout excessive community congestion. Moreover, leveraging Bitcoin’s transaction community offers extra stability, guaranteeing excessive safety and reliability requirements.

Utilizing Bitcoin’s safe transaction community, Biturbo ensures strong safety towards assaults and unauthorized alterations. The shift from energy-intensive PoW to transaction-focused PoT reduces power consumption, contributing to environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the reward system incentivizes validators to course of transactions actively, guaranteeing steady engagement and community well being.

Biturbo has fashioned strategic partnerships to boost its ecosystem. As an example, a collaboration with Bool Community, a decentralized Bitcoin verification layer, enhances Biturbo’s safety and scalability by way of applied sciences like DHC, Ring VRF, ZKP, and MPC.

Moreover, collaboration with UXUY, a decentralized alternate, symbolizes a brand new stage in Biturbo’s improvement, providing new alternatives for traders and builders. Partnering with Oooo Cash goals to enhance interoperability for seamless cross-chain transactions and liquidity in Bitcoin Layer 2 applied sciences. Biturbo has additionally introduced a refund program for customers who participated within the UXUY Launchpad, permitting them to get a refund with their bought tokens.

In conclusion, Biturbo’s integration of PoT and PoL mechanisms presents a novel method to blockchain safety and participation. By leveraging Bitcoin’s transaction community and Ethereum’s liquidity, Biturbo goals to create a safe, environment friendly, and environmentally sustainable blockchain. Moreover, the strategic partnerships additional strengthen its ecosystem, offering alternatives for innovation and improvement.

