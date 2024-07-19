New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – FAST, Cryptopia, CreBit

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Based on a current evaluation by Kaiko, the launch of spot ETFs has considerably impacted Bitcoin’s market dynamics, significantly influencing buying and selling volumes and liquidity. These developments sign rising investor curiosity in digital property, encouraging them to diversify portfolios utilizing cryptocurrencies.

On the similar time, new cryptocurrency releases, listings, & presales at present are attracting consideration by way of releases, listings, and presales. InsideBitcoins assists traders by showcasing tokens that align with their options, utilities, and market potential.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales Right now

Edge Video AI, the issuer of the FAST token, integrates synthetic intelligence and Net 3 applied sciences to remodel tv viewing experiences. In the meantime, Cryptopia gives a completely decentralized gaming expertise by eliminating the necessity for central servers.

Moreover, CreBit is an AI-driven blockchain initiative that leverages massive knowledge from international funds. Since its launch, WienerAI has demonstrated important progress, elevating over $7.4 million, with every token priced at $0.00073. Because of these developments, there was appreciable curiosity in why Bitcoin and crypto shares soared or slumped within the first half of 2024.

1. FAST (FAST)

Edge Video AI, the issuer of the FAST token, integrates synthetic intelligence and Net 3 applied sciences to remodel tv viewing experiences. Its modern shoppable TV function lets viewers buy merchandise immediately from their screens utilizing QR codes, turning smartphones into interactive purchasing instruments.

Successfully, this expertise enhances viewer engagement and generates rapid income for broadcasters and content material creators. Moreover, Edge Video AI boosts viewer interplay with AI-generated quizzes. Viewers can earn digital factors, convert them into $FAST tokens, or redeem them for rewards reminiscent of film leases or reductions, fostering deeper engagement and loyalty.

Edge Video AI considerably modifications how audiences have interaction with TV by changing passive viewers into lively individuals. The platform’s real-time interplay capabilities with TV programming seize useful viewer preferences and habits knowledge.

This knowledge helps broadcasters and advertisers tailor content material, reworking nameless viewers into identifiable individuals. Positioned inside the $11 billion international marketplace for interactive media and shoppable content material, Edge Video AI demonstrates the potential for progress and innovation within the digital media panorama.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unbelievable and supportive neighborhood. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

The Netherlands leads the adoption of Edge Video AI, enhancing TV viewing by way of partnerships with high manufacturers like HEMA, Motion, and Lidl. This permits direct display purchasing, and viewers also can seamlessly e-book tickets for sights and journey adventures.

Furthermore, Edge Video AI has partnered with NBC Common to deliver blockbuster content material to its platform. Partnerships with main sports activities and athletic distributors provide numerous sports activities experiences. The strategic partnership with NEAR Protocol goals to ship improved content material by way of Layer 2 TV expertise. Edge Video AI has additionally teamed up with TOFF, identified for premium classic sportswear, and Brightcove Market to reshape interactive streaming.

2. Cryptopia (TOS)

Cryptopia gives a completely decentralized gaming expertise with out counting on central servers. The sport simplifies onboarding by integrating a multisig pockets and offering a free-to-play-and-earn mannequin. Moreover, it enhances person expertise with gasless transactions on the SKALE chain. Cryptopia combines strategic parts from Civilization, enterprise simulations from Tycoon, and RPG options. By tokenizing sources and objects as NFTs, it successfully leverages blockchain expertise to characterize worth and participant effectiveness.

Considered one of Cryptopia’s key options is its player-to-player financial system. The mission encourages a symbiotic relationship between spending and non-spending gamers. This relationship permits them to co-create quests, change jobs, and share rewards. Consequently, this dynamic fosters a community-owned setting, embodying decentralization by way of user-generated content material.

All in-game property, reminiscent of coal, wooden, gold, electrical energy, title deeds, modules, and blueprints, are denominated in TOS (Cryptos). Through the use of a single native token because the in-game forex, Cryptopia maintains a unified and steady financial system. This method simplifies commerce and exchanges amongst gamers.

TOS is an ERC777 token bridged throughout a number of blockchains, together with Ethereum and Polygon, making certain seamless interoperability. Gamers use TOS to buy objects and companies, compensate labor, and take part in auctions. Moreover, TOS facilitates governance, tax mechanisms, neighborhood engagement, and digital actual property transactions.

🎉 New Mission Alert! 🚀 🎯 This time, it is all about our very personal $TOS Token, now dwell on https://t.co/R5K65lyzql! 🌐✨ Hurry, although—there are just a few hours left to finish this mission! ⏰ Don’t miss out on this opportunity to earn rewards and be a part of the Cryptopia… pic.twitter.com/fUTZX7kyl6 — Cryptopia (@CryptopiaOFCL) July 1, 2024

Gamers also can spend TOS to scale back cooldown and crafting occasions, improve abilities and characters, and improve or restore objects. Expert gamers can earn TOS by providing restore companies. Forming a guild requires a TOS price. As soon as established, the guild operates as a Decentralized Autonomous Group (DAO) with its governance token.

Furthermore, Cryptopia has fashioned strategic partnerships with TrustSwap, GameFi Official, SkaleNetwork, Solidus, MetaPlayersGG, Capshort, and Kommunitas. These collaborations improve the sport’s visibility, instruments, scalability, and safety. In conclusion, these partnerships combine Cryptopia into the broader gaming and blockchain neighborhood.

3. CreBit (CBAB)

CreBit is an AI-driven blockchain initiative that makes use of massive knowledge from international fee. It focuses on future gross sales receivable factoring and IT options for self-employed people, small enterprise homeowners, and startups. These teams usually want assist in securing monetary assist. Moreover, CreBit helps crypto job help and monetary assist packages for underserved communities globally.

CreBit plans to create a blockchain-based platform for buying and selling receivables from bank card retailers. By buying these receivables, CreBit goals to enhance retailers’ money liquidity. Moreover, the platform seeks to draw traders to fund these purchases. Buyers will obtain convertible receivable certificates and incentive tokens (CBAB) as rewards they will monetize.

Furthermore, CreBit leverages the expertise of Gomi Funds Co., Ltd., identified for offering fee and POS set up companies in numerous sectors, together with healthcare, gas stations, meals service, on-line retail, and cafes. This experience allows CreBit to know numerous fee environments, strategies, and settlement cycles. Consequently, it gives an answer the place customers can seamlessly use CBAB tokens to purchase on-line and offline items and companies.

Along with these efforts, CreBit has fashioned a number of strategic partnerships to develop its ecosystem. For instance, it has agreed with JoyFan, a platform that includes standard content material from Japanese and Korean influencers, to supply fee options. Thus, CBAB holders can ‘low cost’ and pay for companies on JoyFan utilizing their tokens. Moreover, CreBit’s mother or father firm, Gomi Funds Inc., has partnered with Baemin Robotic, a number one supply platform in South Korea. This collaboration goals to reinforce CreBit’s service choices.

Furthermore, CreBit has included ‘Teunteunplant Dentistry’ in its community, rising the utility of the CBAB token. This enlargement means extra choices for the neighborhood to make use of their tokens successfully. CreBit has not too long ago been listed on Coingecko, marking a big milestone for the mission.

4. WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI captures market curiosity by integrating synthetic intelligence with its AI token and buying and selling bot. This mixture goals to simplify crypto buying and selling, particularly for novices, by leveraging predictive expertise.

Since its launch, WienerAI has demonstrated important progress, elevating over $7.4 million, with every token priced at $$0.00073. This success has generated optimism in regards to the WAI token’s potential, even in bearish market circumstances. The demand for WAI signifies rising curiosity, supported by a tokenomics plan that incentivizes early traders and promotes sustainable progress.

WienerAI additionally introduces staking rewards, providing an APY of 152% for these staking their WAI tokens in the course of the presale. Consequently, over 6.8 billion WAI tokens have been staked, reflecting sturdy investor confidence within the mission’s future.

Moreover, transparency and safety are elementary to WienerAI’s attraction. The mission’s dedication to those ideas has earned the belief of the investor neighborhood. Furthermore, the mission’s strategic tokenomics and enticing staking rewards additionally contribute to this belief.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unbelievable and supportive neighborhood. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

Moreover, technological options additional improve WienerAI’s attractiveness. The AI-driven buying and selling interface predicts market actions and gives simple evaluation. In addition to, the platform helps seamless swaps throughout decentralized exchanges and imposes no charges, aligning with a decentralized philosophy. WienerAI additionally gives safety in opposition to Miner Extractable Worth (MEV) bots, making certain customers can commerce with out interference.

Go to WienerAI Presale

Learn Extra

New Cryptocurrency Listings

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io



