New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales Today – EMAIL Token, Xeon Protocol, 20EX

TON’s partnership with Telegram has launched a number of “play-to-earn” tasks, bringing cryptocurrency to a broader investor viewers. Notable tasks like Notcoin (NOT) have launched on the TON community, reflecting rising momentum in direction of widespread cryptocurrency adoption. Concurrently, Hong Kong has begun a trial for China’s digital Yuan, indicating growing acceptance of digital currencies.

Amid this favorable market outlook, buyers are keenly in search of new cryptocurrency launches, listings, and presales. This text goals to help by compiling a complete listing of such tokens.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, and Presales At present

Xeon Protocol, an ERC20 hedging and lending platform, is designed to supply buyers with OTC instruments for unlocking extra liquidity and managing threat. Equally, EtherMail is an progressive e mail platform that bridges Web2 and Web3, thereby simplifying the transition for customers and types into the world of Web3.

In a big growth, PEPU’s presale section has raised $233,677, signifying robust funding curiosity. In the meantime, Bitcoin miner Hut 8 has soared greater than 15% after asserting a $150 million AI funding.

1. Xeon Protocol (XEON)

Xeon Protocol is an ERC20 hedging and lending platform designed to supply buyers with OTC instruments for unlocking extra liquidity and managing threat. It permits buyers to hedge ERC20 tokens via Name Choices, Put Choices, and Fairness Swaps. Moreover, buyers can use ERC20 tokens as collateral for loans, with all transactions being dealt with on the blockchain utilizing trust-less OTC mechanisms.

Given the risky nature of the crypto market, Xeon Protocol goals to empower customers with superior options to guard their investments. In contrast to different DeFi platforms, Xeon Protocol values ERC20 tokens based mostly on their DEX pair worth and accepts them as collateral for OTC offers. This inclusive method permits buyers to show volatility into alternative, notably for these holding ERC20 tokens. The protocol addresses the business’s present limitation, the place ERC20 tokens are sometimes excluded from primary monetary instruments, that are solely accessible on Dexes like Uniswap.

Xeon Protocol has fashioned a strategic partnership with Proof Platform, a outstanding incubator identified for its sturdy token launch options and portfolio of profitable tasks. This collaboration goals to boost Xeon’s place as a number one DeFi instrument suite for all ERC20 tokens and past.

We’re thrilled to announce a collaboration with @PaalMind This integration marks a big step ahead into the highly effective AI ecosystem, using customized information feeds and enormous language fashions (LLMs) to go with our communities understanding of Xeon’s advanced protocol.… pic.twitter.com/aQTYucabfX — XEON (@XeonProtocol) June 25, 2024

Moreover, Xeon Protocol has built-in with PaalMind to make the most of AI for improved buyer help, real-time information updates, interactive communication, and presentation of protocol data. This partnership leverages customized information feeds and enormous language fashions (LLMs) to boost customers’ understanding of the protocol.

Moreover, Xeon Protocol has accomplished KYC verification with AssureDefi, and three core staff members verified it. This dedication to transparency is essential because the platform approaches its upcoming Token Technology Occasion (TGE). In abstract, Xeon Protocol presents a novel method to managing ERC20 tokens, offering sturdy liquidity and threat administration instruments whereas fostering transparency and strategic partnerships to boost its ecosystem.

2. EMAIL Token (EMT)

EtherMail is an progressive e mail platform that bridges Web2 and Web3. It simplifies the transition for customers and types into the world of Web3. Particularly, it presents encrypted peer-to-peer e mail communication, pockets integration, and rewards for participating with promotional emails. EtherMail goals to boost companies’ outreach by sharing related content material with NFT and Token holders, fostering stronger relationships.

One of many key options of EtherMail is its token rewards system. Customers can earn $EMT tokens to take part in advertising campaigns. One other notable side is the consensual advertising and AI integration, which provides customers management over the promotional content material they obtain. The AI algorithms tailor content material based mostly on person preferences. This enhances the relevance and effectiveness of selling efforts.

Moreover, EtherMail presents premium options, offering entry to superior functionalities throughout the platform. $ EMT tokens additional help the ecosystem’s progress. These tokens incentivize builders to construct and combine decentralized purposes (dApps) that improve the platform’s capabilities.

EtherMail makes use of blockchain know-how to make sure safe and nameless e mail communication, preserving customers’ information non-public. This method to person empowerment provides people full possession and management over their inboxes, marking a big departure from conventional e mail companies dominated by giant tech firms.

We’re delighted to announce that our native utility token $EMT is now listed on @coingecko, & is buying and selling on @gate_io, @bitgetglobal, @MEXC_Official & @Uniswap. Test us out right here: https://t.co/AchwlGLNJ7 — EtherMail (@ethermail_io) June 25, 2024

The consensual advertising mannequin permits customers to opt-in to obtain promotional content material and be compensated with $EMT tokens. This creates a mutually useful relationship between advertisers and customers. For people, EtherMail presents a non-public and safe Web3 Inbox. Then again, companies can make the most of the Advertising and marketing Hub and Commercial Platform for focused, blockchain-synced campaigns.

EtherMail has fashioned a number of partnerships to boost its choices. As an illustration, collaborations with Octo8Gaming, Primex, Nefture, InnMind, Superlotl, and Portalcoin purpose to combine gaming rewards, leverage spot buying and selling, and improve Web3 safety. In addition they supply semi-permanent tattoos and join players throughout varied platforms.

3. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Pepe Unchained stands out within the crowded memecoin market by presenting itself as a sophisticated model of the unique Pepe mission. This token capabilities as a Layer 2 resolution on the Ethereum Community, aiming to enhance transaction effectivity with quicker speeds and decrease prices.

Distinctive in its method, it’s the first Pepe-themed token to create its blockchain infrastructure. The mission’s narrative portrays Pepe breaking free from the constraints of conventional Layer 1 constraints. Thus, this emphasizes a technological evolution designed to attraction to buyers looking for innovation and effectivity in crypto.

Furthermore, the distribution of Pepe Unchained’s 8 billion PEPU tokens displays a fastidiously deliberate roadmap for sustainable progress. Notably, 20% of the tokens are allotted for presale and one other 20% for advertising, prioritizing preliminary momentum and investor engagement.

Moreover, 10% is allotted to liquidity, mission finance, and chain operations to make sure stability and buying and selling liquidity. A major 30% is reserved for staking, highlighting the mission’s deal with encouraging long-term investor participation.

The staking function presents a powerful APY of 2535%, attracting buyers interested by passive revenue.

SmasheD one other set of chains! Pepe’s blockchain is on fireplace ⛓️🔥 🎉 $700K raised – unbelievable! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/SFBxBG2eXK — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 25, 2024

Early presale outcomes point out robust demand, with PEPU tokens priced at $0.0080641 every, suggesting each affordability and progress potential. Thus far, the presale has raised $815,134, with 2 days left till the following value improve. Buyers should buy PEPU tokens utilizing ETH, USDT, or BNB, though staking returns can be found just for ETH and USDT transactions.

Together with financial institution playing cards as a cost methodology additionally enhances accessibility for potential buyers. Pepe Unchained’s roadmap outlines incremental progress phases post-presale, anticipating worth appreciation as milestones are reached. General, Pepe Unchained presents a compelling case for these within the memecoin market, combining progressive know-how with strategic planning to draw various buyers.

Go to Pepe Unchained Presale

4. 20EX (20EX)

20Ex presents a complete blockchain ecosystem encompassing a LaunchPad, cross-chain bridges, Layer2 options, and a multi-chain trade. It helps BRC20 and RUNE tokens, emphasizing safety and decentralization via UTXO-mode bridges for asset migration.

The Layer2 know-how addresses information silos inherent in Bitcoin transactions, integrating UTXO mapping into 20Ex’s structure through its Cell mannequin. This method permits off-chain validation and resolves information fragmentation points inside BTC transactions.

Relating to infrastructure, 20Ex is growing a multi-chain trade to facilitate seamless buying and selling throughout main blockchain networks like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polkadot. The trade will function sturdy account programs, wallets, and id verification protocols supported by order-matching engines. Safety audits and efficiency exams are integral to making sure a safe buying and selling atmosphere.

The ecosystem’s LaunchPad presents two main modes: “Firay Lunch” and IDO, supporting totally different token issuance fashions to foster group engagement and liquidity. Moreover, the UTXO-mode Cross-chain Bridge enhances asset safety throughout cross-chain transfers, differing from conventional staking fashions by sustaining decentralization.

📢 Partnership Announcement Welcome dwelling, @valu_so! ⚡ A prime decentralized trade for seamless buying and selling on Solana and EVM chains. Collectively, we’re bringing you enhanced buying and selling experiences and progressive options. Keep tuned for extra thrilling updates!#20EX #ValueDEX pic.twitter.com/duAtAAQskr — 20ex.io (@20EX_CHANGE) June 25, 2024

In current partnerships, 20Ex has collaborated with BitlayerLabs and Worth Dex to boost Bitcoin safety and buying and selling experiences throughout decentralized exchanges. These partnerships purpose to innovate throughout the Bitcoin ecosystem, leveraging Layer 2 options and increasing buying and selling prospects throughout Solana and EVM chains. Furthermore, collaborations with RuneDukes, CoinHome, BERU Protocol, and TaprootChain spotlight 20Ex’s dedication to integrating various blockchain tasks and applied sciences into its ecosystem.

