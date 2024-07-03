New Base Meme Coin Base Dawgz Rockets Past $2.2M In Presale, Set To Spearhead The Next Meme Coin Bull Run?

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Meme coin Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) has wagged its means by way of the market downturn, fetching over $2.2 million in lower than a month since its launch.

Now that the meme coin sector is staging a comeback, traders are looking for the subsequent high contender to guide the pack, with rising meme cash on the Base chain catching their eye.

They’re in search of the contender that may comply with within the footsteps of Brett ($BRETT) and even surpass it – clearly, that contender is Base Dawgz.

The eye Base Dawgz has just lately garnered by way of its rising group and spectacular fundraising has caught the attention of even probably the most ardent Solana meme coin followers – or probably even left them in a panic about the way forward for their beloved Dogwifhat ($WIF) tokens.

And so as to add to their anxiousness, Base Dawgz’s $DAWGZ presale remains to be ongoing. Beginning at a presale worth of $0.00479, it has since surged to $0.005534.

Buyers ought to act swiftly, as the possibility to purchase at this decrease price will fade away in lower than 4 days.

Meme Cash Are Making A Comeback

Meme cash are making a comeback after a month-long downturn that started in late Could.

$WIF has surged by 2.9% up to now 24 hours, whereas Bonk ($BONK) has climbed 10.07%, and $BRETT has seen a 5.8% improve.

It seems the tide has lastly turned, signaling traders to dive in and catch the wave whereas the momentum is constructing.

Nevertheless, selecting the extra established tokens within the sector would restrict potential good points, as a lot of their worth motion has already occurred. In different phrases, they could already be near the moon.

Attempting to find tokens which have escaped the broader business’s discover could be the higher possibility – if we’re speaking about huge good points. However these tokens should have key components to resonate with the entire crypto group.

Contemplate the frequent theme across the high meme cash — they’re all about canines!

It seems the crypto group has gone barking mad for these furry companions, with dog-themed cash biting off a major 74.6% or $34 billion slice of the $44 billion meme coin market cap.

But it surely’s not simply any canine stealing the highlight. Crypto fans appear notably taken with the Shiba Inu breed, due to the antics of Dogecoin ($DOGE).

Group development is equally pivotal. Tasks with thriving communities not solely achieve momentum but additionally ignite broader market consciousness, paving the best way for fulfillment.

Base Dawgz has nailed these components down with an adventurous, high-flying model of the Shiba Inu canine as its mascot, whereas additionally capitalizing on the thrill of the thriving Base chain group – which is now a severe risk to Solana because the best choice for meme coin ICOs.

Base Outshines Solana – A Probability For Base Meme Cash To Shine Like $DAWGZ

For these within the know, Base has been tapping on Solana’s shoulders as the previous is now changing into the popular launchpad for meme tokens.

Whereas Solana nonetheless holds this crown, Ethereum’s latest Dencun improve has given Base an edge in transaction pace and price effectivity. This positions Base as the brand new, best selection for launching tokens within the meme coin area.

A transparent signal of Solana’s weakening foothold is obvious available in the market cap comparability between its “beta canine,” $BONK, and $BRETT.

Just lately, $BRETT briefly surpassed $BONK, however on account of a surge in its worth, $BONK reclaimed its place above $BRETT and commanded a market cap of $1.6 billion, barely forward of $ BRETT’s $1.56 billion.

That is massive for $BRETT, as the subsequent goal – if it wins the tug-of-war in opposition to $BONK – is none aside from $WIF.

On a wider scale, one other piece of proof of Base creeping up on Solana is the Complete Worth Locked (TVL), favoring the Layer 2 chain.

The info from DefiLlama, as proven within the chart beneath, reveals how Base has quickly gained floor in lower than a 12 months, now boasting a TVL of $1.56 billion, whereas Solana stands at $4.41 billion. Apparently, Solana hasn’t reached its peak TVL ranges since 2021.

Evaluate Chains – DefiLlama

So with Solana dropping its market share to Base, the chance is ripe for Base tokens to shine.

Brett would possibly appear to be a stable wager with its latest 127% achieve in a month.

However since February, it has already skyrocketed by a jaw-dropping 133,316%. Doubling your funding remains to be undoubtedly doable. However hoping for an additional 130,000% surge? That is perhaps pushing it.

Base Dawgz is poised to be the subsequent main Base chain moon shot.

Why? Effectively, it’s not confined to only one blockchain. Base Dawgz goals for omnipresence throughout a number of chains.

The $DAWGZ token can be minted on Base and, due to Wormhole and Portal Bridge expertise, will be claimed, saved, and traded throughout Ethereum, Solana, Binance Sensible Chain, and Avalanche.

With $DAWGZ current throughout a number of chains, it unlocks better liquidity, making it a breeze for merchants to purchase, promote, and commerce whatever the pockets.

This elevated accessibility not solely fuels extra lively buying and selling but additionally guarantees larger alternatives for good points.

As talked about, group development is essential for the success of meme cash, and Base Dawgz understands this nicely, identical to Brett does.

To empower its group and assist with its presale, Base Dawgz can be launching a social rewards program, encouraging members to share all the pieces Base Dawgz on their social media.

Each meme and put up they share earns them factors, which may later be exchanged for extra $DAWGZ tokens as soon as the presale concludes – discuss rewarding loyalty!

That is maybe why Base Dawgz has multiplied to 4,000 followers on X and achieved its spectacular presale funding.

Plus, being a part of Base, developed by Coinbase, places it in a main place to achieve Coinbase’s huge person base of 98 million customers on their centralized alternate.

No surprise Mike Williams, a well-liked YouTuber with 6,000 subscribers, sees Base Dawgz as the subsequent massive factor on Base.

Roughly 1.69 billion $DAWGZ Up For Grabs In Presale, Staking To Be Added Quickly

Base Dawgz has allotted 20% of its complete 8.45 billion token provide, amounting to 1.69 billion tokens, for its presale. It should introduce staking options quickly, earmarking one other 20% of the token provide.

To take part within the presale, go to Base Dawgz’s web site and join your pockets. Being multi-chain, patrons can select their most well-liked community from Base, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, or BSC.

As soon as the community is chosen, customers should buy tokens utilizing Base (ETH, USDC), ETH (ETH/USDT), SOL, BSC (BNB/USDT), or AVAX.

Potential traders needn’t fear in regards to the safety of the Base Dawgz sensible contract as it’s absolutely audited by Strong Proof.

Keep up to date on the newest information and developments by becoming a member of the Base Dawgz group on X and Telegram.

Make investments now in $DAWGZ tokens earlier than it takes the leash as the brand new alpha on Base.

