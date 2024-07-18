New AI Meme Coin Presale Ends Soon – Invest in $WAI Token Before CEX Listing

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

WienerAI is approaching the ultimate part of its presale, having raised greater than $7 million. The $WAI token is scheduled to launch on July thirty first.

The official web site now incorporates a countdown timer, giving buyers simply 19 days to buy $WAI tokens on the presale fee of $0.00073. As soon as the presale concludes, the workforce plans to record $WAI on exchanges, beginning with decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

The workforce has indicated the opportunity of upcoming listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs), probably increasing $WAI’s investor base considerably. WienerAI distinguishes itself from opponents with its distinctive mixture of meme attraction and AI-powered buying and selling instruments.

Central to WienerAI is a classy buying and selling bot pushed by synthetic intelligence. Not like standard bots that merely crunch numbers, WienerAI’s bot gives a user-friendly interface that helps merchants obtain their funding goals.

Customers can ask particular questions similar to figuring out promising low-cap cryptocurrencies. WienerAI scans the market, analyzes information, and gives unbiased evaluations together with high buying and selling suggestions.

Furthermore, the bot executes trades at optimum costs throughout DEXs, safeguarding customers towards front-running bots. This AI-driven buying and selling bot acts as a vigilant assistant, frequently monitoring markets, analyzing information, and forecasting advantageous trades.

By integrating AI expertise into buying and selling platforms, WienerAI goals to furnish customers with real-time insights for making knowledgeable buying and selling choices. This mix of humor and superior expertise has resonated broadly, attracting consideration from each newcomers and seasoned market contributors.

For the newest updates on WienerAI’s crypto presale, watch the video above and subscribe to his YouTube channel. You can even be part of Jacob Crypto Bury’s Discord server for buying and selling ideas and insights into upcoming crypto presales.

WienerAI – Redefining AI Crypto Investments with Memes and Staking Advantages

Investor curiosity in AI-focused initiatives stays stable, particularly following the Synthetic Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) merger involving Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol.

This merger has considerably bolstered enthusiasm for AI crypto, and WienerAI stands out by seamlessly integrating AI capabilities with meme attraction. One other key issue driving WienerAI’s success is its staking program, presently boasting over 6.7 billion $WAI tokens staked.

This excessive participation underscores this system’s reputation, pushed by its engaging rewards construction. Stakers can earn a formidable annual share yield (APY) of 153%, making it a compelling selection for maximizing returns.

Do not miss out! WienerAI presale ends on July thirty first. Safe your tokens now and be part of the buying and selling revolution! 🌭🤖 pic.twitter.com/PyYEPwDtl2 — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 10, 2024

Past incentivizing token retention, staking contributes to market stability by decreasing circulating token provide, probably resulting in extra predictable worth dynamics and a more healthy $WAI market.

Furthermore, the incentivized construction fosters long-term dedication amongst buyers, cultivating a devoted group that believes in WienerAI’s progress trajectory.

The mission enjoys sturdy group help throughout numerous social media platforms, boasting greater than 15k followers on X (previously Twitter) and over 12k subscribers on Telegram. To participate within the $WAI token presale go to wienerdog.ai.

Associated

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings, & Presales At present – Attarius, Xraders, WienerAI

Greatest Meme Cash To Add To Your Portfolio Now, Friday, July 11 – WienerAI, Maga, Pepe, Cat in a canines world

WienerAI Soars Previous $7 Million In Presale As Pleasure Builds For The Launch Of AI-Powered Buying and selling Bot

Newly Launched Meme Coin To Make investments In Now, Thursday, July 4 – WienerAI, Bernie Senders, Chacha, Maga Momiji

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

