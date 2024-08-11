Nev Schulman Is Lucky to be Alive After Breaking Neck in Bike Accident

Nev Schulman mentioned he’s “fortunate” to be alive after revealing he broke his neck in a crash involving his bike and a truck on Monday.

The Catfish: The TV Present host took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he was headed to select up his son from college when the accident occurred.

“I by no means made it to select up my son from college on the bike,” he wrote within the submit’s caption. “In reality in some methods, I’m glad I didn’t. I used to be alone on affect. Me and the truck. After which I assume the pavement. I used to be alone and unconscious. After which acutely aware. Perhaps I used to be superb (I wasn’t). Perhaps I can nonetheless do my long term on Thursday (I couldn’t).”

Schulman added that he’s fortunately “not paralyzed” and suffered steady fractures in his neck. “I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be actual. Steady fractures. I’m not paralyzed,” he defined. “My arms have been a query mark there for a minute however the human physique is unimaginable and so are HUMANS.”

Elsewhere in his Instagram submit, which included photographs of him within the hospital and x-rays of his neck, the Dancing with the Stars alum expressed his honest appreciation for the medical crew who supplied care to him.

“The unimaginable data and care from everybody within the medical group has been so outstanding. Beginning with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU,” he wrote. “It’s onerous to really feel sorry for myself after I hear from the medical doctors about how many individuals with related accidents won’t ever stroll once more.”

Schulman mentioned the accident put in perspective how “life can change straight away.” It additionally made him further grateful for the recollections he made throughout a household fishing day journey on Sunday, the day earlier than the crash.

“I’m fortunate to be right here, alive, standing and hugging my household, projected to make a full restoration. And I’m actually beginning to perceive the which means of gratitude,” he mentioned. “For the large and little issues earlier than the accident, and now every little thing shifting ahead.”

The producer continued, “We hadn’t deliberate on fishing final Sunday and my intuition was to say no to scramble-planning a day journey, however wanting again every week later, I’m so glad I mentioned sure.”