Netherlands vs. Romania prediction, odds, start time: UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 picks by proven soccer expert

A visit to the quarterfinals is on the road when the Netherlands battles Romania within the Spherical of 16 throughout Euro 2024. Tuesday’s match takes place at Allianz Enviornment in Munich, Germany. Romania are coming off a 1-1 draw in opposition to Slovakia of their ultimate group-stage recreation. The Netherlands, in the meantime, suffered a 3-2 setback in opposition to Austria of their final outing.

Kickoff is about for midday ET. The Netherlands are the -230 favorites (threat $230 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest Netherlands vs. Romania odds, whereas Romania are +700 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/beneath for complete targets scored is 2.5. The Netherlands are -590 to advance, whereas Romania are +410. Earlier than locking in any Romania vs. Netherlands picks, it’s good to see what confirmed SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Netherlands vs. Romania cash line: Netherlands -230, Romania +700, Draw +340

Netherlands vs. Romania over/beneath: 2.5 targets

Netherlands vs. Romania to advance: Netherlands -590, Romania +410

Why you need to again the Netherlands

Ahead Wout Weghorst could be a distinction maker for the Netherlands. Weghorst is a succesful striker whereas proudly owning the sphere imaginative and prescient to get his teammates concerned. Through the 2023-24 season for TSG Hoffenheim, the 31-year-old completed with three assists and 7 targets on 39 complete pictures. To this point in Euro 2024, he has registered one objective and one help.

Why you need to again Romania

Romania have struggled of their historical past throughout the Euros however want to flip the script this time round. They have not made it previous the group stage since 2000, once they made the quarterfinals. Midfielder Razvan Marin will likely be wanted to offer the offense a much-needed spark. Marin has been Romania’s prime offensive weapon, scoring a team-high two targets within the group stage.

