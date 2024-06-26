Netherlands v Austria LIVE: Result and analysis as Dutch finish third and could face England after defeat

(EPA)

Euro 2024 Group D reached its conclusion on Tuesday night as Austria powered previous the Netherlands in an enthralling encounter in Berlin.

Ralf Rangnick’s facet grabbed an early lead after Donyell Malen turned a cross into his personal web, they usually dominated a lot of the primary 45 because the Netherlands wasted a few possibilities to equalise.

The second half started within the reverse method, with Cody Gakpo curling an equaliser previous Pentz inside 5 minutes of the restart. The Dutch started to impose themselves on the match, however they have been behind once more earlier than they knew it as Romano Schmid guided a header previous Verbruggen.

With each groups urgent to realize a bonus, the Netherlands have been briefly again into it after Depay poked an effort previous Pentz, however their parity was as soon as extra short-lived. Baumgartner threaded in a go to Sabitzer, who broke via and rifled an effort into the roof of the Dutch web.

The Netherlands pushed for an equaliser as full-time loomed however Austria held agency to take three factors within the German capital, and with them first place in Group D.

Comply with all of the response from Netherlands v Austria under.

Euro 2024: Netherlands v Austria

Netherlands face Austria in last sport of Group D | 5pm BST on BBC Two

6’ GOAL – Donyell Malen turns Prass’ cross into his personal web (NED 0-1 AUT)

47 ‘ GOAL – Gakpo ranges with a intelligent end after slicing inside (NED 1-1 AUT)

59’ GOAL – Austria regain the lead as Romano Scmid heads them in entrance (NED 1-2 AUT)

75’ GOAL – Depay finds an equaliser with a looping effort previous Verbruggen (NED 2-2 AUT)

80’ GOAL – Austria take the lead once more as Sabitzer fires previous Pentz when clear via (NED 2-3 AUT)

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Geertruida, van Dijk, de Vrij, Ake; Schoeten, Veerman; Malen, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay.

Austria XI: Pentz; Posch, Wober, Lienhart, Prass; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Wimmer, Schmid, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Group D ENDS: 1.AUT 6pts; 2.FRA 5pts; 3.NED 4pts; 4.POL 1pt.

Netherlands 2 – 3 Austria

No person instructed Austria this was the group of dying – they’ve reshaped the map of Euro 2024

19:25 , Chris Wilson

If this was speculated to be the group of dying, nobody instructed Austria. Ralf Rangnick’s endearing underdogs have reshaped the draw, and maybe the future, of Euro 2024 by topping it. They beat Netherlands. Greater than that, although, they blitzed them; fearless and ferocious, Austria recovered from conceding two equalisers to sentence the Dutch to defeat courtesy of Marcel Sabitzer’s terrific end.

They head to Leipzig as group winners. Netherlands, their qualification already assured, nonetheless stumbled from first to 3rd on an eventful afternoon. It’s Gelsenkirchen for them.

If Rangnick’s males nonetheless wanted France to slide as much as leapfrog them, they usually did, theirs is a historic feat. Not for the reason that 1978 World Cup, when Hans Krankl’s objectives ensured they completed above Brazil, have Austria received a gaggle in event soccer.

Now gamers such because the very good Sabitzer and the unheralded Romano Schmid have an identical feat to their title. Rangnick has one other triumph for his blueprint: all-action soccer has been allied with the power to answer setbacks.

Group D standings

19:15 , Chris Wilson

Right here’s the way it ends in Group D then.

1 – Austria – 6 factors, GD +2

2 – France – 5 factors, GD +1

3 – Netherlands – 4 factors, GD 0

4 – Poland – 1 level, GD -3

FULL-TIME! Netherlands 2-3 Austria

19:05 , Chris Wilson

A whirlwind night ends with a loopy end to Group D. Pre-tournnament favourites France undergo in second after three unconvincing performances, with Austria incomes their billing as pre-tournament ‘darkish horses’ with a first-place end.

The Netherlands creep via in third after three of their very own unconvincing performances, they usually may very well be dealing with England within the subsequent spherical…

FULL-TIME! Netherlands 2-3 Austria

19:00 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:57 , Chris Wilson

The referee brings an enthralling encounter to an finish, and Austria have taken first place in Group D!

A pulsating sport ends 3-2 to Austria, with some good play from Ralf Rangnick’s facet.

France undergo in second, and the Netherlands will seemingly be via in third.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:55 , Chris Wilson

97 minutes

Austria clear and Sabitzer collects close to midway, however he can’t keep away from ceding possession. Austria win it again although, and Sabitzer and Baumgartner are within the nook…

Euro 2024: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:54 , Chris Wilson

95 minutes

We’re nearly previous the allotted quantity of added time, although there’ll be some additional little doubt. Virgil van Dijk launches a protracted ball ahead to Weghorst, however he doesn’t have the tempo to get on the tip of it.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:53 , Chris Wilson

93 minutes

Micky van de Ven fizzes in a cross however it’s straight at Pentz, and it goes out for a nook. Querfeld is down in his personal field, however he’s okay to hold on. He’s additionally booked for causes as but unknown.

Depay swings within the nook and it makes his method again to him, however he crashes a shot in opposition to the defender.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:50 , Chris Wilson

90 minutes

One other Depay cross leads to Pentz’s palms. Austria counter however they’re reluctant to throw too many males forwards, earlier than they by chance clip it out of play.

There’ll be six minutes of added time as Austria deliver on Weimann instead of Schmid. Arnautovic was changed by Gregoritsch earlier, too.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:48 , Chris Wilson

88 minutes

Depay swings in a cross however it’s straight to the defender. Austria defend a second ball in and Baumgartner collects.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:44 , Chris Wilson

85 minutes

So as soon as once more, because it stands, Austria are heading via high of Group D, with France in second and the Netherlands in third.

If England have been to win Group C, they’d seemingly play the Netherlands because it stands.

The Dutch attempt to change it up with an early cross into Weghorst, however he can solely direct his header over the bar!

Euro 2024: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:41 , Chris Wilson

83 minutes

DISALLOWED GOAL!

Baumgartner hads the ball within the web once more after taking a go within the field, however he’d strayed offside.

GOAL! Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:40 , Chris Wilson

81 minutes

GOAL! Unimaginable! Austria have grabbed the lead once more!

It’s in the reduction of to Baumgartner close to the sting of the Netherlands field. He’s in acres of area and he threads a easy go via to Sabitzer, who waits for van de Ven to aim the slide problem earlier than firing previous Verbruggen into the roof of the online!

Euro 2024: Netherlands 2-2 Austria

18:38 , Chris Wilson

79 minutes

Nice work from Weghorst there and a fantastic end from Depay. It’s changed into a fantastic sport, this.

The Netherlands win a nook and the goalscorer swings it in, however it’s straight into the palms of Pentz.

GOAL! Netherlands 2-2 Austria

18:36 , Chris Wilson

76 minutes

GOAL! And Depay finds an equaliser!

Gakpo clips in a ball in direction of Weghorst close to the center of the field. He heads it down in direction of Depay and he takes it down on his chest earlier than lifting a half-volley over Pentz!

There’s a verify for handball, and VAR is taking its time…

However the aim is given!

Euro 2024: Netherlands 1-2 Austria

18:32 , Chris Wilson

73 minutes

Xavi Simons tries a half-volley from close to the midway line as Pentz’s clearance goes straight to him, however it was a wild effort. Schoeten collects in midfield, however Seiwald heads it out for a throw. It’s turn out to be extra scrappy in midfield over the previous few minutes, with each side discovering it tough to string significant passes collectively.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 1-2 Austria

18:29 , Chris Wilson

71 minutes

The Netherlands win a free-kick as Depay is dragged again.

The Netherlands deliver on Wout Weghorst for Donyell Malen. An evening to neglect for the Dortmund man, in reality.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 1-2 Austria

18:26 , Chris Wilson

68 minutes

Ronald Koeman appears to be like surprisingly relaxed as he sits on the bench. The Dutch are nonetheless probing however they’re but to create a giant probability since going behind.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 1-2 Austria

18:24 , Chris Wilson

64 minutes

Adjustments for each side. For Austria, Leopold Querfeld replaces Grillitsch, Christoph Baumgartner comes on for Lienhart, and Konrad Laimer comes on for Wimer.

For the Netherlands, Wijnaldum replaces Reijnders in midfield.

GOAL! Netherlands 1-2 Austria

18:19 , Chris Wilson

59 minutes

GOAL! And Austria reply immediately!

It involves Prass on the left and Austria work it backwards. Grillitsch makes the overlapping run and he collects the via ball earlier than slicing it again from the touchline. His go is straight to Romano Schmid and he heads it on course, with a deflection taking it previous Verbruggen.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 1-1 Austria

18:17 , Chris Wilson

59 minutes

Kylian Mbappe has scored a penalty within the different sport, in order it stands Austria are at present in third.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 1-1 Austria

18:15 , Chris Wilson

57 minutes

Pentz stays down for a short time, however he’ll be okay to hold on.

The Netherlands win a free-kick on the appropriate, and it’ll be Depay to ship yet one more.

This one’s a extra inviting supply, however de Vrij glances a header vast.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 1-1 Austria

18:12 , Chris Wilson

54 minutes

Depay swings in a harmful nook and van Dijk will get a head to it, however it’s deflected behind. On the following nook, van Dijk fouls Pentz.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 1-1 Austria

18:11 , Chris Wilson

52 minutes

All Netherlands within the second half to date, however no possibilities for the reason that aim. Austria clearly haven’t modified their ways, however they’re struggling to maintain possession way over they have been within the first 45.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 1-1 Austria

18:08 , Chris Wilson

49 minutes

Nice work from Malen on the appropriate ends with Depay taking a poor contact and losing the chance.

GOAL! Netherlands 1-1 Austria

18:06 , Chris Wilson

47 minutes

GOAL! An early Dutch counter ends with an equaliser!

Geertruida wins the ball and it runs to Xavi Simons. He’s nonetheless in his personal half and he drives in direction of the field, finally laying it off to Gakpo. He cuts again inside and sweeps an inch-perfect effort into the far nook.

KICK-OFF! Netherlands 0-1 Austria

18:03 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! The Netherlands get us began once more within the capital.

HALF-TIME: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

18:02 , Chris Wilson

The groups are again out on the Olympiadstadion and the second half is moments away.

HALF-TIME: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:58 , Chris Wilson

An intriguing first 45 in Berlin. The sport was performed at fairly a pedestrian tempo at instances, with each side lacking large possibilities and offering a flurry of high quality in moments.

As ti stands, Austria are heading via on the high of Group D! France could be second and the Netherlands in third, that means that England might effectively face the Dutch in the event that they have been to win Group C tonight.

HALF-TIME: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:54 , Chris Wilson

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:48 , Chris Wilson

HALF-TIME!

Ake concedes a nook after doing effectively to get a foot to the tried via ball.

Sabitzer delivers and Grillitsch heads over, and shortly after the referee blows the whistle for half-time!

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:46 , Chris Wilson

44 minutes

Austria are completely satisfied to maintain the ball patiently because the half involves an finish.

They’re ready for an opportunity to pounce, however it by no means comes because the ball finally ends up again with Pentz.

There’ll be two minutes of added time.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:43 , Chris Wilson

42 minutes

Good work from Malen down the appropriate as he holds the ball up earlier than skipping previous the problem and slicing it again. The preliminary shot is blocked and the assault ends moments later as Depay was offside as he tried to run via on aim.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:40 , Chris Wilson

40 minutes

Wimmer carries in direction of aim and area opens up in entrance of him, however his shot is well blocked.

Seconds later, the Netherlands win a free-kick in a harmful space, and Depay delivers, however it’s cleared away simply.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:39 , Chris Wilson

37 minutes

It appears to be like like Ronald Koeman has simply had sufficient of the Netherlands efficiency so far. It doesn’t seem to be Veerman is injured in any respect.

Austria win a nook after good work from Arnautovic, and Sabitzer’s shot from vary is saved. It bounces again out and Austria chip it again into the Netherlands field – it bounces into the trail of Arnautovic, who merely must information it previous Verbruggen, however the Dutch ‘keeper saves the preliminary effort earlier than tangling with Arnautovic and finally palming the ball away!

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:35 , Chris Wilson

34 minutes

Now Patrick Wimmer goes into the guide as he catches Geertruida late. Veerman swings it in and it bounces out to Reijnders, who fires a shot effectively vast.

Ronald Koeman makes a change as Veerman is changed by Xavi Simons, and there’s a quick water break too.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:32 , Chris Wilson

32 minutes

There’s a quick change of phrases between van Dijk and the referee, earlier than Posch is booked for following via on Depay with a late problem.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:30 , Chris Wilson

29 minutes

There’s some sustained possession from Austria that ends with Wimmer laying it off to Prass on the sting of the field. He sweeps within the cross however it solely falls to Seiwald on the sting of the field, and Austria recycle possession to the centre-backs.

Moments later, Prass launches a protracted throw that ends with Wimmer hitting a shot from vary straight on the ‘keeper.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:27 , Chris Wilson

26 minutes

Higher from Malen as he skips previous Prass earlier than profitable a nook. Veerman delivers, however it’s headed clear by Posch.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:24 , Chris Wilson

24 minutes

CLOSE! Malen nearly makes amends.

Depay lays off the excessive ball to Reijnders, who threads an ideal via ball into Malen. He’s one-v-one with Pentz, however he scuff his shot and drags it vast of the far publish! He actually ought to’ve scored there.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:23 , Chris Wilson

22 minutes

One other Austria assault breaks down on the final because the via ball runs straight to Verbruggen. They’ve the ball again quickly sufficient although, earlier than Donyell Malen is introduced down close to midway.

An intriguing sport to date, however hardly an action-packed one.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:20 , Chris Wilson

19 minutes

The ball is cleared to Arnautovic in the course of the park and he does effectively to flick it to a supporting midfielder. Austria recycle possession they usually get via the Netherlands’ press simply, with Arnautovic then sweeping it vast to Posch, however Austria determine to go backwards as soon as extra. Nearly 60 per cent possession for Rangnick’s facet to date.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:17 , Chris Wilson

16 minutes

The sport has turned a bit scrappy for the reason that aim, with plenty of pointless fouls in midfield. Geertruida is the most recent perpetrator.

Austria go lengthy with the diagonal to Prass, however he can’t preserve it beneath management. He’s getting loads of motion down that left facet.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:14 , Chris Wilson

14 minutes

The Netherlands have probability as Gakpo collects on the wing earlier than squaring a go to Reijnders within the field. He tries to side-foot it first time, however he scuffs it and it bobbles harmlessly vast.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:13 , Chris Wilson

12 minutes

Each side are exchanging possession for the reason that aim, with a few stray passes from every. Schoeten appears to be like visibly annoyed on the lack of passing choices in entrance of him.

Cody Gakpo concedes the foul and Austria have one other probability to construct.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:11 , Chris Wilson

9 minutes

The Netherlands have settled a bit since conceding, however they nonetheless can’t create something of be aware because the cross is straight to an Austria shirt.

With France at present drawing to Poland, Austria might be via in first place because it stands. There’s a protracted solution to go but although.

GOAL! Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:07 , Chris Wilson

7 minutes

GOAL! Austria’s early stress pays off!

They work the ball vast to Prass, who’s in acres of area within the field. He goals a cross in direction of Arnautovic within the center, however Donyell Malen slides in on the close to publish and turns it into his personal web!

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:06 , Chris Wilson

6 minutes

Wimmer’s cross is caught by Verbruggen and the Netherlands lastly have the ball, however they offer it away nearly instantly.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:05 , Chris Wilson

5 minutes

The Netherlands are struggling to maintain possession within the opening phases. It’s been all Austria to date, they usually’re protecting possession exceptionally effectively.

Euro 2024: Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:03 , Chris Wilson

2 minutes

Austria have began on the entrance foot, although neither facet has been capable of trend an opportunity but. Loads of passing across the again from Ralf Rngnick’s facet ends with them working it vast down the left to Cross, however his cross misses everybody within the field and the follow-up cross is blocked.

KICK-OFF! Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:00 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! We’re underway within the capital, with Austria getting us began.

Euro 2024: Netherlands v Austria

16:56 , Chris Wilson

We’re moments from kick-off in Berlin, with each side having come out of the tunnel. The nationwide anthems are nearly underway.

Euro 2024: Netherlands v Austria

16:51 , Chris Wilson

Type information

16:45 , Chris Wilson

Netherlands: D-W-W-W-L

The Netherlands began Euro 2024 with an unconvincing 2-1 win in opposition to Poland, with Wout Weghorst scoring a late winner for Ronaldo Koeman’s facet.

They adopted that up with one other relatively unconvincing efficiency in opposition to France in a 0-0 draw, although they have been unfortunate to not seize a win after Xavi Simons’ late aim was controversially disallowed by VAR.

Their two warm-up video games noticed the Oranje defeat each Canada and Iceland 4-0, whereas a March pleasant gave one other indication as to how they could carry out in opposition to event favourites – they misplaced that sport 2-1 in Frankfurt.

Austria: W-L-D-W-W

Austria’s current performances beneath new coach Ralf Rangnick have led to them being labelled among the many darkish horses at Euro 2024.

Current friendlies have seen them play different sides of an identical degree who’re additionally competing at Euro 2024, and Rangnick’s facet beat Serbia 2-1 earlier than incomes a 1-1 draw with Switzerland within the warm-up video games earlier this month. In March, they despatched out a message to their rivals with a 6-1 demolition of Turkey in Vienna.

Although they misplaced 1-0 to France of their Euro 2024 opener, the style of the defeat could have given Rangnick loads of encouragement. A 3-1 dismantling of Poland within the subsequent sport then furthered Austria’s credentials.

Group D permutations

16:40 , Chris Wilson

Right here’s a reminder of the varied situations and permutations within the group.

Netherlands: The Netherlands and France are assured a spot within the knockout rounds after reaching 4 factors after their first two video games. The Dutch might be assured a spot within the high two in the event that they keep away from defeat to Austria, and can high the group in the event that they win and higher France’s consequence in opposition to Poland. They can’t end any decrease than third, with Poland already knocked out and confirmed as fourth earlier than the ultimate spherical of fixtures.

France: Can affirm their place within the high two in the event that they keep away from defeat to Poland, however Les Bleus might be seeking to high the group and might achieve this in the event that they win and the Netherlands don’t in opposition to Austria. If France and the Netherlands each win, it can go all the way down to aim distinction after which objectives scored because the head-to-head is degree.

Austria: Ralf Rangnick’s facet can solely end within the high two in the event that they defeat the Netherlands. They will undergo to the last-16 even when they lose, except they lose by 4 objectives or extra.

Poland: Defeats to France and Austria put Poland on the mercy of France and the Netherlands in Leipzig, and a draw between the group leaders confirmed Poland as the primary nation to be knocked out of Euro 2024. They’ll end fourth, no matter their consequence in opposition to France on the ultimate day.

Euro 2024 group permutations and third-place standings defined

Head-to-head

16:35 , Chris Wilson

The Netherlands have confronted Austria 19 instances on the worldwide stage, with fixtures courting way back to 1933.

11 of the matches between the 2 have been friendlies, and the primary ever Netherlands victory got here in 1978, within the eighth assembly between the 2.

Most of their aggressive conferences have been in World Cup and European Championship qualifiers, with the primary sport between the 2 at a significant event coming within the 1978 World Cup. The Netherlands received that group stage sport 5-1.

The newest match between the 2 got here at Euro 2020, when Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored in a 2-0 win within the group phases.

The Netherlands have received the previous seven conferences, with the final Austria win coming in a pleasant in 1990.

General, the Netherlands have received 9 matches between the 2, with Austria profitable six and 4 ending as attracts.

Netherlands vs Austria TV channel, begin time and the way to watch Euro 2024 fixture on-line at present

16:30 , Chris Wilson

With simply half an hour left till kick-off, right here’s a reminder of how one can watch tonight’s match.

It’s going to kick-off at 5pm BST on the Olympiastadion in Berlin, and it’ll be proven stay on BBC Two. It may be streamed through the iPlayer or the BBC Sport web site too. You will discover a full checklist of which channelis exhibiting every match right here.

In case you’re travelling overseas and need to watch main sporting occasions, you would possibly want a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is right here to assist and contains offers on VPNs out there. Viewers utilizing a VPN have to ensure that they adjust to any native rules the place they’re, and likewise with the phrases of their service supplier.

Netherlands vs Austria TV channel, begin time and the way to watch

Who might England play subsequent and when? Euro 2024 draw and last-16 schedule

16:25 , Chris Wilson

A ‘small’ apart for the video games in Group D is that they may have some bearing on who England finally face within the final 16 if the Three Lions high their group.

If England win Group C, they may play one of many 4 greatest third-placed groups within the last-16. The components to determine who will get who could be very difficult, and is determined by the mixture of third-placed groups to undergo. The present standings for the best-placed third groups are under.

Who might England play subsequent and when? Euro 2024 draw and last-16 schedule

This is the reason Ralf Rangnick turned down Bayern Munich – Austria may cause an actual Euro 2024 upset

16:20 , Chris Wilson

And right here’s the report from Austria’s final match…

So for this reason Ralf Rangnick rejected Bayern Munich. Euro 2024’s oldest supervisor might have taken cost of the largest German membership however rejected them to stick with Austria. As a substitute, he could also be teaching for a bit longer in his homeland this summer time. A stirring victory gave Austria a combating probability of reaching the final 16.

Poland, in the meantime, look nearly sure to be the casualties of the group of dying, with no level, with solely a gathering with France to come back. For Robert Lewandowski, his entrance to the event delayed by harm, his exit might come early.

However for Christoph Baumgartner, there was a seismic strike to accompany his statistical marvel. In March he scored what seems to be the quickest aim within the historical past of worldwide soccer. After that six-second effort in opposition to Slovakia, a aim within the 66th minute felt slovenly, however it was additionally well-taken and decisive, placing Austria forward.

This is the reason Rangnick turned down Bayern – Austria may cause actual Euros upset

Netherlands vs France participant scores as stars underwhelm and Xavi Simons strike is controversially disallowed

16:15 , Chris Wilson

Listed here are the participant scores from what was an underwhelming efficiency from each side.

Favourites France drew with the Netherlands in Leipzig in the primary goalless draw of Euro 2024.

Each side have been looking for the three factors that may have ensured qualification to the final 16, however they have been responsible of missing creativeness and cutting-edge in a pedestrian first half, with Adrien Rabiot losing one of the best probability of the primary 45 after selecting to go to Antoine Griezmann when the shot was a better choice.

Netherlands vs France participant scores as Euro 2024 stars underwhelm

There’s no masking the reality: Euro 2024’s first goalless draw sums up France’s greatest downside

16:10 , Chris Wilson

Right here’s the report from the Netherlands’ final sport, once they have been controversially denied a Xavi Simons winner.

There’s no masking the reality from this primary 0-0 of Euro 2024. France, the true favourites, at present lack finish product. It does elevate doubt over whether or not they can finish this event as European champions, though it solely provides narrative weight to Kylian Mbappe’s eventual return from his damaged nostril. He pressured France’s solely aim of Euro 2024 to date, and that was from an Austria defender. A promising Netherlands workforce did have the ball at the back of the online, though that was dominated out within the sport’s most debated second.

That wasn’t to say this was a foul match. It was usually enthralling, though lacked greater than the end and the event’s excellent participant. That actual impetus wasn’t there. A few of that will have been circumstantial.

Pretty much as good as the sport was, and as sensational because the event has been as a complete, that is possibly the place the issues of the 24-team competitors are revealed. It takes one thing from these matches between the heavyweights. They each know they’ve a security web with 4 third-placed sides going via. That wouldn’t fairly be the case if it was solely two going via. There’d have been a higher rigidity, and possibly extra output.

Euro 2024’s first goalless draw sums up France’s greatest downside

Euro 2024: Netherlands v Austria

16:08 , Chris Wilson

Staff information

16:06 , Chris Wilson

Austria have made 4 adjustments to the facet that beat Poland 3-1 final week.

In defence, Alexander Prass replaces Phillipp Mwene at left-back, whereas Maximilian Wober comes into central defence instead of Gernot Trauner.

The opposite two adjustments are available in assault, with Konrad Laimer and Christoph Baumgartner popping out for Romano Schmid and Patrick Wimmer.

Staff information

16:01 , Chris Wilson

Each side have made a number of adjustments, with some extra attention-grabbing than others.

Ronald Koeman has made one change in defence, with Denzel Dumfries changed by Lutsharel Geertruida at right-back.

In midfield, Joey Veerman has come again in instead of Xavi Simons, with Tijjani Reijnders shifting right into a extra attacking function.

Jeremie Frimpong is changed by Donyell Malen on the appropriate of assault.

Line-ups

15:53 , Chris Wilson

NETHERLANDS XI: Verbruggen; Geertruida, van Dijk, de Vrij, Ake; Schoeten, Veerman; Malen, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay.

AUSTRIA XI: Pentz; Posch, Wober, Lienhart, Prass; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Wimmer, Schmid, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Line-ups

15:48 , Chris Wilson

The announcement of the beginning elevens are imminent. Will we see any main adjustments from both facet?

Group D standings

15:40 , Chris Wilson

That is how Group D appears to be like heading into the ultimate sport.

1 – Netherlands – 4 factors, GD +1

2 – France – 4 factors, GD +1

3 – Austria – 3 factors, +1

4 – Poland – 0 factors, GD -3

Staff information

15:25 , Chris Wilson

Gernot Trauner is the one doubt for both facet, with the Austrian defender going off injured in his workforce’s final match after having scored. If he misses out, Kevin Danso will seemingly come again in.

In any other case, Austria ought to line up largely the identical with Marko Arnautovic main the assault. Netherlands have selections to make in midfield – the place Koeman shuffled his pack final time – and maybe up entrance, with Memphis Depay not trying sharp or totally match within the event but.

Memphis ‘satisfied’ he can ship for Dutch, says Koeman

15:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Koeman added that Memphis was additionally not happy along with his personal efficiency and that the participant believes issues can and needs to be improved.

“He does have a historical past of accidents, in fact, so I didn’t anticipate him to be in high kind for the event. However it’s clear that issues have to enhance.

”I feel that as a coach you all the time attempt to assist gamers to enhance, to place them in conditions the place they develop and achieve confidence.”

However Koeman mentioned he didn’t suppose Memphis was fighting confidence.

“He’s satisfied of himself, and I’ve instructed him too he has a vital function as a result of he’s a participant who usually provides worth. The workforce wants him.”

Memphis Depay set to proceed regardless of poor kind

14:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Netherlands’ high scorer Memphis Depay will seemingly play in opposition to Austria tonight after a vote of confidence from coach Ronald Koeman, regardless of his poor kind on the event in Germany.

Memphis has been criticised for his performances of their first two Group D video games even when the Dutch have taken 4 of a potential six factors and all however assured themselves of a berth within the final 16.

However the 30-year-old, with 45 objectives in 94 appearances for his nation, will lead the assault as Koeman mentioned he was looking for to beat Austria in Berlin and end high of the desk.

”For me it’s not up for dialogue, he’ll play. It isn’t with out purpose that he’s the highest scorer for the Netherlands,” Koeman mentioned on Monday.

Memphis Depay continues to be discovering his ft at Euro 2024 (AP)

Group D outcomes to date

14:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France

Berlin: Poland 1-3 Austria

Leipzig: Netherlands 0-0 France

June 25, Berlin: Netherlands v Austria (1700)

June 25, Dortmund: France v Poland (1700)

Group D permutations

14:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Netherlands: The Netherlands and France are assured a spot within the knockout rounds after reaching 4 factors after their first two video games. The Dutch might be assured a spot within the high two in the event that they keep away from defeat to Austria, and can high the group in the event that they win and higher France’s consequence in opposition to Poland. They can’t end any decrease than third, with Poland already knocked out and confirmed as fourth earlier than the ultimate spherical of fixtures.

France: Can affirm their place within the high two in the event that they keep away from defeat to Poland, however Les Bleus might be seeking to high the group and might achieve this in the event that they win and the Netherlands don’t in opposition to Austria. If France and the Netherlands each win, it can go all the way down to aim distinction after which objectives scored because the head-to-head is degree.

Austria: Ralf Rangnick’s facet can solely end within the high two in the event that they defeat the Netherlands. They will undergo to the last-16 even when they lose, except they lose by 4 objectives or extra.

Poland: Defeats to France and Austria put Poland on the mercy of France and the Netherlands in Leipzig, and a draw between the group leaders confirmed Poland as the primary nation to be knocked out of Euro 2024. They’ll end fourth, no matter their consequence in opposition to France on the ultimate day.

Netherlands v Austria: Predicted line-ups

13:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

So right here’s how we anticipate the 2 groups to line up tonight.

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake, Reijnders, Schouten, Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo, Depay.

Austria: Pentz, Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene, Laimer, Seiwald, Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Arnautovic.

Austria workforce information

13:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Gernot Trauner is the one doubt for both facet, with the Austrian defender going off injured in his workforce’s final match after having scored. If he misses out, Kevin Danso will seemingly come again in. In any other case, Austria ought to line up largely the identical with Marko Arnautovic main the assault.

Marko Arnautovic will lead the road for Austria (AP)

Netherlands workforce information

13:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Netherlands have selections to make in midfield – the place Ronald Koeman shuffled his pack final time – and maybe up entrance, with Memphis Depay not trying sharp or totally match within the event but. However the supervisor has given his striker a vote of confidence and Memphis is anticipated to begin as soon as extra.

Depay had one other disappointing efficiency in opposition to France (Getty Pictures)

Tips on how to watch Netherlands v Austria

13:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

The match kicks off at 5pm BST tonight, Tuesday 25 June, on the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

This sport might be proven stay on BBC Two and could be streamed through the iPlayer or the BBC Sport web site. You will discover a full checklist of which channel is exhibiting every match right here.

In case you’re travelling overseas and need to watch main sporting occasions, you would possibly want a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is right here to assist and contains offers on VPNs out there. Viewers utilizing a VPN have to ensure that they adjust to any native rules the place they’re, and likewise with the phrases of their service supplier.

Netherlands v Austria

12:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

Netherlands have impressed in spells at Euro 2024 however look but to totally hit their stride all through a whole match – which makes the very fact they’ve already earned 4 factors to seal their development to the final 16 extra spectacular.

Ronald Koeman’s facet haven’t fairly clicked within the last third however a goalless draw with France following a late win over Poland places them within the driving seat to high Group D for now.

Austria current formidable opposition although, impressing beneath Ralf Rangnick with good organisation, loads of work charge and a aim menace from a number of angles, together with the in-form Christoph Baumgartner.

Victory for Austria will see them via in no less than second place, and even when they lose they could but progress – however they’re sure to undergo with a draw or higher, which is little doubt what Rangnick might be instructing them to purpose for.

Netherlands v Austria

12:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hiya and welcome alongside to The Unbiased’s stay protection as Netherlands tackle Austria in Euro 2024 at present – with high spot in Group D nonetheless on the road.