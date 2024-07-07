Netherlands beats Turkey, advances to semifinal against England

BERLIN — The Netherlands got here from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 on Saturday and e-book its place within the European Championship semifinals.

An personal objective from Mert Muldur within the 76th minute, solely six after Stefan De Vrij canceled Samet Akaydin’s first-half header for Turkey, was sufficient for the Dutch within the final of the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands will face England within the second semifinal in Dortmund on Wednesday. Spain faces France within the first on Tuesday.

Turkey was with out defender Merih Demiral, who was suspended for 2 matches by UEFA for making a nationalistic hand gesture after scoring in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Austria. The gesture is utilized by Turkish nationalists and related to an ultra-nationalist group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was on the recreation after he modified his plans due to the diplomatic row with Germany over Demiral’s gesture.

German inside minister Nancy Faeser had stated Demiral used his celebration “as a platform for racism” and federal minister Cem Özdemir, a German politician of Turkish descent, stated the gesture “stands for terror, fascism.”

Many Turkish followers made the gesture on their method to Berlin’s Olympiastadion, and once more throughout Turkey’s nationwide anthem earlier than the sport.

The Dutch made a greater begin, however Turkey’s defenders dug in to restrict the impression of Cody Gapko, Xavi Simons and Memphis Depay. Turkey lined up with 5 on the again with out the ball, because it had within the win towards Austria, and progressively improved.

Turkey’s goalkeeper Mert Gunok concedes a objective through the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter ultimate soccer match between the Netherlands and Turkey on Saturday. Alexey Filippov / Sputnik by way of AP

Akaydin rewarded a interval of Turkish strain by scoring within the thirty fifth. Arda Guler delivered a butter-soft cross for the defender to move in off the underside of the crossbar.

It set off wild celebrations amongst Turkey’s teaching workers and followers. Guler was swamped within the teaching space with hugs, whereas followers within the west finish of the stadium set off flares. Most stayed standing after the objective.

Turkish supporters significantly outnumbered their orange-clad counterparts in a metropolis that’s dwelling to a big group of individuals with Turkish roots. Most are descendants of Turkish “visitor staff” who arrived in what was West Germany to assist rebuild the post-war financial system. Germany is dwelling to some 3 million Turks or individuals with Turkish roots, making them the nation’s largest ethnic minority, and the staff has loved fevered help at Euro 2024.

The Dutch pushed for an equalizer earlier than the break to a refrain of whistles.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, who gained Euro ’88 as a participant with the Netherlands, reacted on the break by sending on huge ahead Wout Weghorst for Steven Bergwijn.

Weghorst’s presence gave the Dutch wingers a goal, resulting in a interval of intense strain.

Guler hit the submit with a free kick, however it was an remoted effort as Dutch strain continued.

It lastly paid off within the seventieth when De Vrij was left free to move in Depay’s cross.

Immediately the Dutch supporters could possibly be heard once more, they usually had been cheering once more six minutes later when Gapko compelled the personal objective from Muldur by getting in entrance of the defender to Denzel Dumfries’ low cross.