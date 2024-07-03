Netherlands 3-0 Romania (Jul 2, 2024) Game Analysis

Netherlands’ ahead Cody Gakpo scored his third purpose of the European Championship and Donyell Malen added two extra late on because the Dutch burst again into type with a energetic show to defeat Romania 3-0 of their spherical of 16 conflict on Tuesday.

The Dutch had been lambasted by their media and followers for a poor defensive show of their closing group sport, a 3-2 loss to Austria, however had been extra composed and in management as they attain the Euro quarterfinals for the primary time since 2008.

Romania managed the ball for the primary quarter of an hour earlier than the Netherlands slowly began to get a grip on the match.

They led after 20 minutes when participant of the match Gakpo drilled a low shot residence at keeper Florin Nita’s close to submit earlier than Malen’s late double helped arrange a quarter-final with Austria or Turkey, who play afterward Tuesday, in Berlin on Saturday.

Gakpo was a menace all evening and turned supplier for Malen’s first purpose within the 83rd minute when he stored the ball in play on the touchline and knocked it throughout the field for a straightforward faucet in.

“This was the reply we needed to our final efficiency — good sport, good objectives, we performed good soccer,” Gakpo mentioned.

“In fact we might do higher however an excellent exhibiting after the final sport. step in that subsequent path. We felt we had been in management although they had been a harmful opponent.”

Malen notched his second in stoppage time when he collected the ball in midfield, dribbled into the penalty space and fired previous Nita because the Dutch served discover that they’ve began to click on on the match.

“I believed there have been loads of good issues we did. The staff realised that the final sport was actually dangerous in all facets and they also have given out a powerful message. We performed properly in the entire sport, besides the primary 10 minutes when there was loads of stress,” Netherlands supervisor Ronald Koeman mentioned.

Donyell Malen scored twice within the Netherland’s win over Romania. Joris Verwijst/BSR Company/Getty Photos

“We had analysed Romania properly. Belgium confirmed us there was loads of area to use [against Romania]. But it surely took a very long time earlier than we acquired the second purpose.

“However I wasn’t scared they’d equalise as a result of we defended so properly. I although Xavi Simons was our greatest participant too, he drove the staff ahead and was good and aggressive.”

Romania created just some possibilities within the match and by no means seemed a severe risk because the Netherlands managed possession and waited for alternatives to get ahead.

The Dutch had two thirds of possession and virtually 5 instances extra possibilities with 24 makes an attempt within the sport to underline their superiority as Virgil van Dijk struck the submit with a header and Gakpo had a second effort dominated out for offside.

“Very proud, positive, and happy as properly. We had been defensively sound and strong and didn’t surrender a lot,” Van Dijk mentioned.

“We might have scored much more. After a turbulent week, the place lots was mentioned, we needed to present one thing and we did that. We’re self-critical and we knew it needed to be lots higher after the final sport and everybody needed to take accountability and at this time they confirmed they needed to.

“Everybody went for the duels, gained the second ball and made the probabilities. Taking part in good soccer provides us self-confidence.”