Netanyahu meets Biden to close ‘gaps’ on Gaza ceasefire deal

Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu have met in an effort to shut the remaining “gaps” within the push for a Gaza ceasefire deal, the White Home stated on Thursday.

The assembly on the White Home got here a day after Mr Netanyahu gave a fiery speech to Congress as hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated exterior.

The Israeli prime minister faces stress each at residence and overseas to carry an finish to the Israel-Gaza conflict, now in its ninth month.

He stated he had identified the US president for 40 years – and that the president had identified each Israeli PM over the past half a century.

“From a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish-American Zionist, I wish to thanks for 50 years of public service and 50 years of help for the state of Israel,” he stated.

Mr Netanyahu additionally stated he regarded ahead to working with Mr Biden “on the nice points earlier than us” over the following a number of months.

The US president joked that Golda Meir was the primary Israeli PM he had met, and that Yitzhak Rabin, a successor, was there as an assistant.

The assembly follows months of rigidity over the conflict in Gaza, with Mr Biden reaching the purpose in Might, in line with his buddy and former defence secretary Chuck Hagel, the place “sufficient is sufficient”.

Mr Biden additionally beforehand publicly threatened to carry again weapons shipments if Israel launched a large-scale floor offensive in Rafah, prompting anger in Israel.

Mr Netanyahu in June stated it was “inconceivable” for the Biden administration to withhold weapons and ammunition from Israel.

At a information briefing, nationwide safety spokesman John Kirby stated the pair mentioned the pressing want for a hostage launch deal, the potential of battle spilling over into Lebanon, the specter of Iran and the necessity to attain “compromises” in peace talks.

Whereas Mr Kirby added that “gaps stay” within the US-Israel relationship, it was nonetheless “wholesome”.

“By wholesome, I imply they don’t seem to be going to agree on all the things,” Mr Kirby stated, including that Mr Biden was “very snug with the connection he has with the prime minister”.

The US and Israeli leaders additionally held a closed-door assembly with the households of seven US residents nonetheless being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Following the assembly, Jonathan Dekel-Chen – whose son Sagui was kidnapped from Kibbutz Close to Oz on 7 October – informed reporters that the assembly was “productive and sincere”, though he didn’t present particulars.

“We really feel in all probability extra optimistic than we’ve got for the reason that first spherical of releases in late November, early December,” he stated.

Mr Netanyahu additionally met Vice-President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee after Mr Biden introduced he was stepping down from his re-election marketing campaign.

Talking within the Home chamber on Wednesday, Mr Netanyahu defended Israel’s conflict in Gaza, whereas making an attempt to rally help from US politicians.

“Our enemies are your enemies,” he stated, and condemned protesters as “Iran’s helpful idiots”.

The White Home pushed again on Mr Netanyahu’s characterisation of the protesters, with Mr Kirby saying that “it isn’t a phrase we might use” and “not a mirrored image of what we predict” of the “largely peaceable” protests.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Washington to accuse Mr Netanyahu of being a “conflict legal”.

Their loudspeakers and chanting could possibly be clearly heard from the White Home as Mr Netanyahu arrived on Thursday.

Police arrested 23 folks, together with 5 contained in the Capitol constructing.

Mr Netanyahu’s speech was sometimes met with rapturous applause, largely led by Republicans.

The Gaza conflict has deepened political divides in Washington, and led to infighting amongst Democrats whose progressive wing has been crucial of US help of Israel.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was noticed sitting within the viewers holding an indication that learn “responsible of genocide”.

Ms Harris didn’t attend Mr Netanyahu’s speech attributable to scheduling conflicts, the White Home stated.

As an alternative, she spent a part of the day chatting with a crowd from the traditionally black sorority Zeta Phi Beta.

Ms Harris has expressed steadfast help for Israel. Nonetheless, such a stance has been politically expensive for the Democrats.

A whole lot of hundreds of protest votes have been solid towards Mr Biden in the course of the presidential primaries by these wanting him to cease sending navy support to Israel.

A few of these angered by his conflict stance see Ms Harris as an opportunity to fix the fracture within the get together, and win again the votes.

Mr Netanyahu is anticipated to go to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Friday.