Netanyahu compares Oct. 7 to Pearl Harbor and criticizes protesters in address to Congress

WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday delivered an impassioned speech to Congress, taking over protesters contained in the Home chamber and 1000’s gathered exterior the Capitol, all whereas emphasizing the significance of the U.S.-Israel relationship.

It was his first tackle to U.S. lawmakers in almost a decade and the primary since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist assault on Israel killed 1,200 folks and resulted within the taking of over 240 hostages to Gaza, the place about 100 are nonetheless believed to be held captive.

Netanyahu’s speech comes at a vital interval: The U.S. is in the midst of a chaotic election yr, and the Biden administration continues to push negotiators towards a cease-fire settlement that might finish the conflict in Gaza, the place greater than 39,000 folks have been killed, in response to the Hamas-run Ministry of Well being.

“My mates, I got here to guarantee you right now of 1 factor: We’ll win,” Netanyahu, standing in the identical spot the place President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his “Day of Infamy” speech after the assault on Pearl Harbor.

“Like Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001,” Netanyahu stated, “Oct. 7 is a day that may ceaselessly dwell in infamy.”

Later he added: “For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel should stand collectively.”

Netanyahu additionally immediately addressed the protests towards his dealing with of the conflict in Gaza, each on faculty campuses this spring and out of doors the Capitol. “Extremely, many anti-Israel protesters, many select to face with evil. They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers,” he stated.

Protests towards the conflict in Gaza, which has killed and maimed tens of 1000’s of Palestinian civilians and displaced an estimated 90% of the enclave’s inhabitants, have swept the world and the halls of Congress. Roughly 40 Democrats within the Home and the Senate boycotted the tackle, outraged at Netanyahu’s insurance policies and the rising humanitarian disaster in Gaza, in addition to the U.S.’s navy help for it.

“He’s a conflict prison!” progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., advised NBC Information.

He later accused the protesters in Washington of being funded by Iran, citing U.S. Director of Nationwide Intelligence Avril Haines, who stated in a press release this month that the U.S. has “noticed actors tied to Iran’s authorities posing as activists on-line, searching for to encourage protests, and even offering monetary help to protesters.”

Netanyahu stated he had a message for the protesters: “You’ve got formally turn out to be Iran’s helpful idiots.”

Three months after Congress handed a navy support package deal that included $14 billion for Israel and with the U.S. presidential election across the nook, Netanyahu personally thanked the political leaders of each events.

He praised President Joe Biden, who he has recognized for 40 years and who has just lately publicly criticized the prime minister’s conflict technique. There has additionally been rising frustration amongst members of the Biden administration on the stalled cease-fire talks.

“I need to thanks for half a century of friendship to Israel and for being, as he says, ‘a proud Zionist,'” Netanyahu stated. “Truly, he says, ‘a proud Irish-American Zionist.'”

Netanyahu additionally thanked former President Donald Trump, who hopes to return to the White Home subsequent yr, and stated Israelis had been relieved that Trump had survived a “dastardly” assassination try.

The prime minister devoted a few of his tackle to slamming the Worldwide Prison Courtroom, which issued an arrest warrant for him and different Israeli leaders for conflict crimes, an motion that drew condemnation from Biden and plenty of in Congress, significantly Republicans.

The Israeli prime minister accused the ICC of libel, saying it’s “attempting to shackle Israel’s palms and forestall us from defending ourselves. And if Israel’s palms are tied, America is subsequent.”

He disputed the ICC’s declare that Israel has intentionally focused Palestinian civilians, saying Israel had warned civilians to evacuate earlier than conducting airstrikes. An April NBC Information investigation into the airstrikes, nevertheless, discovered that Palestinians had been killed in areas of southern Gaza that the Israeli navy had explicitly designated as protected zones. NBC Information crews compiled the GPS coordinates of strikes, all of which hit an space recognized by the Israeli navy as an evacuation zone in a web based interactive map printed on Dec. 1.

Netanyahu additionally pushed again on ICC accusations that Israel had deliberately tried to starve Palestinians in Gaza, saying that Israel not solely isn’t blocking support however that Hamas is stealing it.

In March, Mohamed Nossair, head of operations on the Egyptian Crimson Crescent, accused Israel of blocking support: “They restrict the variety of vans that may cross,” Nossair stated of Israeli officers and troopers charged with inspecting support destined for Gaza. “The issue can also be they reject this stuff … which might be very important.”

Oxygen canisters, water filters, metallic forks, over-the-counter painkillers and turbines had been among the many gadgets on vans that Nossair stated had been prevented from coming into Gaza, which is affected by an acute humanitarian disaster with most hospitals incapacitated and primary providers shattered.

“If I’ve a truck with rejected gadgets, they reject all of the truck,” Nossair stated in an interview with NBC Information.

Some households of American hostages attended the speech and had a gathering deliberate afterward with Netanyahu and Home Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. Six American hostage households are in Washington and stated they’re upset that Netanyahu made the journey moderately than staying in Israel attempting to get their family members residence.

The households stated they’re wanting towards a Thursday assembly on the White Home with Biden and Netanyahu as an opportunity for the U.S. to stress the prime minister to conform to a deal as quickly as subsequent week to finish the conflict.

Vice President Kamala Harris can also be anticipated to fulfill with Netanyahu on the White Home this week. And on Friday morning, Netanyahu is scheduled to fulfill with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Palm Seaside, Florida.

Democratic boycotts, protests and a few arrests

In the course of the speech, progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the primary Palestinian lady to serve in Congress, held up a small black-and-white signal at Netanyahu that learn: “Warfare prison” and “Responsible of genocide.”

At one level, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and later a Home safety official, appeared to attempt to get Tlaib to take down her signal. However she continued to boost it all through the speech.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., protests throughout Netanyahu’s speech. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Pictures

Tlaib shows the opposite facet of her signal. Saul Loeb / AFP – Getty Pictures

Capitol Police additionally escorted three folks out of the chamber who had been carrying yellow T-shirts studying “SEAL THE DEAL NOW,” doubtless a reference to a cease-fire settlement. They had been put in zip-tie cuffs and brought away. Police stated six folks from the chamber had been arrested.

Exterior, Capitol Police deployed pepper spray on protesters. The division had erected the identical fencing across the Capitol that was used after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault in anticipation of demonstrations on Tuesday.

International leaders sometimes tackle Congress in coordination with official invites from the president. However on this case, Johnson in March started publicly pushing for a Netanyahu tackle to lawmakers amid pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on faculty campuses this spring.

The invite, months earlier than the November election, underscored the GOP’s help for Israel and additional drove a wedge between Democrats who’ve been divided over Netanyahu’s dealing with of the conflict in Gaza.

Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the highest-ranking Jewish American in Washington, who had known as for brand spanking new elections to switch Netanyahu, later despatched the formal invitation with Johnson.

Harris, who as president of the Senate would usually preside over such an tackle, didn’t attend the speech. Neither did a number of different distinguished Democrats, together with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, of Illinois, the No. 2 chief. Retiring Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., an Orthodox Jew and chairman of the International Relations Committee, presided over the tackle as a substitute.

Harris was in Indianapolis on Wednesday as she embarks on her presidential marketing campaign now that Biden has dropped out of the race.

Johnson stated Tuesday that it was “inexcusable” that Harris was skipping Netanyahu’s speech and that she needs to be “held accountable” for it. That criticism was echoed by Republicans in each chambers, however they didn’t take related exception to Sen. JD Vance’s lacking the speech.

Vance, of Ohio, missed Netanyahu’s speech as a result of “he has duties to meet because the Republican nominee for Vice President,” Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump marketing campaign, stated in a press release.

Whereas Netanyahu obtained a heat welcome from Republican lawmakers, Democrats had been extra lukewarm, with some boycotting his speech, outraged at his dealing with of the conflict and calling his tackle months earlier than the election politicized and improper.

As an alternative of the speech, Pelosi “will be a part of a Members assembly with Israeli residents whose households have suffered within the wake of the October seventh Hamas terror assault and kidnappings,” her spokesperson Ian Krager stated in a press release.

Different prime Democrats who boycotted the tackle had been Rep. James Clyburn, of South Carolina, an influential Black Caucus member, and Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. Different progressives like Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a member of the “squad”; Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., the primary Era Z member of Congress; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., additionally skipped the speech, as did a number of Jewish members of Congress, together with Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

“The Hamas assault on October 7 was unprovoked and cowardly, and its continued holding of hostages unconscionable,” Durbin stated in a press release. “Nonetheless, Israel’s execution of its conflict in Gaza beneath the path of Prime Minister Netanyahu with 39,000 Palestinians useless and 90,000 injured is a brutal technique past any acceptable stage of self-defense. … I’ll stand by Israel, however I can’t stand and cheer its present Prime Minister at tomorrow’s Joint Session.”

Notably, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the president professional tempore of the Senate, didn’t attend both. “Securing an enduring, mutual ceasefire is of the utmost significance proper now, and I’ll proceed to push for one to be reached as quickly as potential,” Murray stated in a press release.

Rep. Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, was the one GOP lawmaker to say he would boycott the speech, writing on X: “The aim of getting Netanyahu tackle Congress is to bolster his political standing in Israel and to quell int’l opposition to his conflict.”

“I don’t really feel like being a prop so I received’t be attending,” he stated.

The highest get together leaders in every chamber — Schumer; Senate Minority Chief Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Home Minority Chief Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; and Johnson — all participated in a personal assembly with Netanyahu and attended his speech.

“Though I disagree with lots of Bibi Netanyahu’s insurance policies,” Schumer stated, “I’ll attend the speech as a result of america relationship with Israel stays ironclad and transcends any prime minister or president, and we should do all we are able to to get our hostages residence.”

However as Netanyahu entered the chamber and walked down the middle aisle, he and Schumer noticeably didn’t shake palms. Schumer, palms folded, nodded as a substitute.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., an ardent supporter of Israel who attended, stated he needed to listen to from Netanyahu about how he plans to carry the hostages residence and what to do about Iran.

Moskowitz was one in all a handful of Jewish Home Democratic lawmakers who sat collectively in the identical row and enthusiastically applauded lots of Netanyahu’s strains. Amongst them had been Reps. Brad Schneider of Illinois, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Dan Goldman of New York, and Kathy Manning of North Carolina.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk additionally attended the tackle, saying he was there as a visitor of Netanyahu. Musk sat within the prime minister’s part above the Home flooring, behind his spouse, Sarah Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s fourth tackle as prime minister

Wednesday was Netanyahu’s fourth tackle to Congress, essentially the most of any overseas chief in historical past. Winston Churchill, the legendary British prime minister, addressed Congress thrice.

Netanyahu final addressed Congress in March 2015, in the same political scenario. Then-Speaker John Boehner, an Ohio Republican, had invited Netanyahu to deal with lawmakers about threats from Iran with out consulting President Barack Obama. The White Home slammed it as a breach of diplomatic protocol.

Wednesday’s speech was “considerably related” to Netanyahu’s 2015 tackle, stated Rep. Greg Meeks of New York, the highest Democrat on the International Affairs Committee. “It looks as if it is politics; it appeared that what Boehner did was attempting to affect … it was a political season then.”

Forward of the speech, U.S. Capitol Police warned that it may draw “numerous demonstrators.”

The Capitol Police stated it had put enhanced safety measures in place for potential protests and likewise swore in additional than 200 New York law enforcement officials to help this week in Washington, in response to Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry, who shared a video of the swearing-in on X.

On Wednesday, police used pepper spray to disperse crowds of protesters exterior the Capitol. The Metropolitan Police Division stated not less than 5 folks had been arrested for obstruction.

On Tuesday, greater than 200 Jewish Voice for Peace protesters had been arrested after they demonstrated in one of many Home workplace buildings and chanted pro-Palestinian slogans, Capitol Police stated.

Greater than two dozen former senior officers who labored in Israel’s safety institution — just like the Mossad and Shin Wager — and Israeli companies additionally voiced opposition to Netanyahu’s talking earlier than Congress. In a letter addressed to congressional leaders, obtained Tuesday by NBC Information, they stated they’ve “grave considerations” concerning the “harm” Netanyahu’s go to will do to the U.S. and Israel’s joint goals. The letter’s signers embrace former Mossad Director Tamir Pardo, former Protection Minister Moshe Ya’alon and former Israel Protection Forces chief of workers Dan Halutz, amongst others, a few of whom labored beneath Netanyahu’s management.

The Biden administration has been working behind the scenes to succeed in a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared to specific some optimism late final week when he stated the negotiators had been “driving towards the aim line.”