Nelly Korda talks mental health, highlights balance in pursuit of second Olympic medal

Korda, 26, is a part of an enormous sports activities household that understands stress. Her dad and mom are former skilled tennis gamers, her brother performs tennis on the ATP tour, and her older sister competes along with her on the LPGA Tour.

So her assist group is, as they should be, fairly supportive. And household’s been massive for her in the course of the busy instances and the breaks, just like the one she took for a number of weeks earlier this 12 months.

“Burnouts are very simple,” Korda stated. “It is easy to only push by it and simply inform your self, you recognize, ‘Simply grind it out’. However as necessary as it’s to grind it out, it is necessary to place your golf equipment away and simply be a daily human being.

“For me, it was like I lastly realized that all the things that I did at the beginning of the 12 months, I type of loved it a bit of bit extra with my household. I spotted how massive of an accomplishment that’s, and that life and golf and all the things is such a roller-coaster that it is good to step away and recognize the entire journey.”

Korda, after all, is aware of lots in regards to the aforementioned thrills of victory, having gained gold in Tokyo. She’s well-prepared to make a run in Paris as she eyes Boutier’s prime spot. The silver medal tempo is nearer (4-under) and bronze is 2 strokes away from Korda.