Nelly Korda score today at Paris Olympics: Round 2 scorecard, results

Nelly Korda opened up Thursday’s spherical of golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics in hopes of creating up some floor on the leaderboard.

The No. 1 golfer on the planet did that, but additionally left some swings and putts on the market on the similar time.

Korda rebounded from a seven on a Par 16 No. 16 at Le Golf Nationwide with a birdie on No. 18 to complete two-under par after Thursday’s second spherical of golf. She is tied for twelfth with Workforce USA teammate Rose Zhang at two-under par.

Whereas Korda stays not far off the rostrum heading into Friday’s third spherical, the defending gold medalist might want to re-find the momentum she had within the Entrance 9 on Thursday if she desires an opportunity at enjoying for a medal on Saturday.

“Unlucky that I performed 16 holes of such strong golf, felt actually good on the market and the wind was simply off my left,” Korda advised Golf Channel following her spherical on what occurred on No. 16 Thursday. “I did not hit my 9 iron that nice. I used to be between my pitching wedge and 9 iron and went with the longer membership.

” … Cannot clarify the wedge shot, simply was a very dangerous wedge shot. … Little little bit of a disastrous gap. … If this is able to have occurred on the fourth day, I’d be actually actually heartbroken however I do know I’ve 36 extra holes to make one thing occur.”

She heads into Friday’s Spherical 3 six strokes behind Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux, who leads the leaderboard at 8-under par.

This is how Korda carried out Thursday within the second spherical of golf on the Olympics, together with his scorecard from Wednesday’s opening spherical:

Nelly Korda Olympics Spherical 2 tee time

Korda teed off at 5:55 a.m. ET in Thursday’s second spherical of golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics. She is paired with Jin Younger Ko (Republic of Korea) and Ruoning Yin (China).

What did Nelly Korda shoot at the moment on the Olympics?

Korda shot a two-under-par in Thursday’s second spherical of golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics to place her at two-under par by the primary two rounds. Nevertheless, Korda left some golf on the market on Thursday as she scored a seven on the Par 3 Gap 16, which included hitting her tee shot into the water. Previous to No. 16, Korda was at 6-under par and tied for second place.

Her struggles on No. 16 at Le Golf Nationwide Thursday canceled out a robust Entrance 9, the place she shot 4-under par throughout the primary 9 holes alone.

Nelly Korda Spherical 2 Olympic scorecard

Outcomes are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Entrance 9

Gap (par) 1 (4) 2 (3) 3 (5) 4 (4) 5 (4) 6 (4) 7 (4) 8 (3) 9 (5) F (36) Rating (general) 4 (E) 3 (E) 4 (-1) 4 (-1) 3 (-2) 3 (-3) 4 (-3) 3 (-3) 4 (-4) 32 (-4)

Again 9

Gap (par) 10 (4) 11 (3) 12 (4) 13 (4) 14 (5) 15 (4) 16 (3) 17 (4) 19 (5) F (72) Rating (general) 4 (-4) 2 (-5) 4 (-5) 4 (-5) 5 (-5) 3 (-6) 7 (-2) 5 (-1) 4 (-2) 70 (-2)

Nelly Korda Spherical 1 Olympic scorecard

Outcomes are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Entrance 9

Gap (par) 1 (4) 2 (3) 3 (5) 4 (4) 5 (4) 6 (4) 7 (4) 8 (3) 9 (5) F (36) Rating (general) 5 (+1) 3 (+1) 5 (+1) 5 (+2) 4 (+2) 4 (+2) 5 (+3) 3 (+3) 4 (+2) 38 (+2)

Again 9