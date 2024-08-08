Nelly Korda score today at Paris Olympics: Round 2 scorecard, results

Nelly Korda score today at Paris Olympics: Round 2 scorecard, results

Nelly Korda opened up Thursday’s spherical of golf on the 2024 Paris Olympics in hopes of creating up some floor on the leaderboard.

The No. 1 golfer on the planet did that, but additionally left some swings and putts on the market on the similar time.

Korda rebounded from a seven on a Par 16 No. 16 at Le Golf Nationwide with a birdie on No. 18 to complete two-under par after Thursday’s second spherical of golf. She is tied for twelfth with Workforce USA teammate Rose Zhang at two-under par.

